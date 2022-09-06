Showcasing North Dakota made goods

DICKINSON, N.D. ( KXNET ) — You’ve got a chance to support locally made products.

The Pride of Dakota Harvest Showcase is being held on September 9 and 10 in Dickinson thanks to the North Dakota Department of Agriculture and the Bank of North Dakota College SAVE Plan.

You’ll be able to shop Pride of Dakota products, which are all North Dakota-made.

Products include gourmet food, jewelry, books, and more.

“They get an opportunity to support, to really support their local company’s local economy, but it’s also, it’s kind of an adventure when you going to one of the showcases ’cause you’re seeing a lot of different things. And there’s almost a sense of pride that wells up in people,” said Doug Goehring, the North Dakota agriculture commissioner.

The Dickinson Pride of Dakota Harvest Showcase is being held at the West River Ice Center.

The address is 1865 Empire Rd, Dickinson, ND, 58601.

Admission is free.

Shopping hours are from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.

There will also be other showcases later this year in Minot, Grand Forks, Fargo, and Bismarck.

