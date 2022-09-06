ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

WBTV

‘Help us, please:’ People in one Charlotte community will soon be forced to vacate their homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV viewer said people in her neighborhood, including herself, are feeling pressure to find a new place to live and with little time to do it. A letter from the new rental company in the JT Williams neighborhood has people worried about finding a place to live. WBTV spent the day in this area talking to residents on disability and with low incomes. Packing up their lives and moving on is easier said than done.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

HOA legal battle over ‘adult swim time’ at Steele Creek neighborhood pool

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An interesting back and forth has come up revolving around a community pool in Steele Creek, and it could come with a price. Queen City News obtained details of a recent homeowners’ association meeting in The Crossings neighborhood, which revealed that one of the board members had filed a complaint, saying that ‘adults only’ swimming rules violated fair housing laws.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Mooresville residents could see yet another water rate increase

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Neighbors in Mooresville said they are having more water troubles. Water customers who use Carolina Water Service have found out the company has petitioned for a rate hike for the next three years, after already having one this year. For the latest breaking news, weather...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Increase of assaults on health care workers call for more legal protections

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Since the start of the pandemic, attacks against health care workers have increased significantly at hospitals and doctors' offices across the country. Now, Congress is considering legislation that would offer health care workers the same protections against assaults and intimidation, as airline crews. Health care workers...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
WCNC

Gaston County School employees protesting for correct pay

GASTON, N.C. — Gaston County School employees are protesting and pushing to receive correct paychecks. Employees gathered outside South Point High around 7:00 am Friday morning hoping to get the district leaders to take action. Some staff members said problems occurred earlier this year when a new state-mandated payroll...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Councilman James Mitchell refuses to answer whether he is breaking state law

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Questions are left unanswered on whether returning city council member James "Smuggie" Mitchell is breaking state law as he enters the 2022 term. Mitchell served on Charlotte City Council for 20 years. His tenure came to a halt when he resigned in January 2021 following concerns over his new role as president of RJ Leeper Construction.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Overwhelming response to Charlotte Mecklenburg Library computer initiative

Overwhelming response to Charlotte Mecklenburg Library computer initiative. Charlotte Mecklenburg Library closed the fall application portal to give free refurbished notebook computers to Mecklenburg County residents. It didn’t take long for Charlotte Mecklenburg Library’s free refurbished notebook computer giveaway to exceed expectations. An overwhelming response forced the library...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Good Question: Why is rent on the rise in Charlotte?

Days after a hunting accident left a retired Charlotte Fire Department captain seriously hurt, the Charlotte community is coming to his side. Campbell Creek Greenway getting increase police patrol after attempted rape. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police are looking for the man, they say, tried to rape a woman on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

NoDa Canteen's brick and mortar opens in Camp North End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NoDa Company Canteen, affectionately known as the original NoDa Company Store’s “outpost,” is expanding its current footprint at Camp North End. Since 2018, NoDa Company Canteen has operated as a pop-up in the Boileryard District at Camp North End, serving beverages including beer, wine and sangria, as well as snacks on Friday nights and during special events.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Lowe's launches same day delivery with Instacart

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Picture this -- you're doing your home improvement project and you're missing the one thing you need to complete it. Be it a hammer, a screwdriver, a couple of two-by-fours... but the idea of driving all the way to a home improvement store sounds exhausting. Now,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

1-day train stop offered for Lexington Barbecue Festival

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — NC By Train is offering a special deal for those looking to attend this year’s Lexington Barbecue Festival. The 38th Annual Lexington Barbecue Festival will take place on Oct. 22. NC By Train will make eight stops unloading and boarding passengers at the Lexington Hospitality Center, which is at 29 North Railroad St., […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WCNC

New ride-sharing service in Charlotte helps to protect women

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new women-only rideshare company here in Charlotte is looking to target more women riders and drivers. It's called Just Her Ride Share. Kimberly Evans, the founder of Just Her Rideshare, said she started Just Her Ride Share to provide a safe and stress-free alternative for women.
CHARLOTTE, NC
