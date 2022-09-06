Read full article on original website
Related
WBTV
‘Help us, please:’ People in one Charlotte community will soon be forced to vacate their homes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV viewer said people in her neighborhood, including herself, are feeling pressure to find a new place to live and with little time to do it. A letter from the new rental company in the JT Williams neighborhood has people worried about finding a place to live. WBTV spent the day in this area talking to residents on disability and with low incomes. Packing up their lives and moving on is easier said than done.
fox46.com
HOA legal battle over ‘adult swim time’ at Steele Creek neighborhood pool
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An interesting back and forth has come up revolving around a community pool in Steele Creek, and it could come with a price. Queen City News obtained details of a recent homeowners’ association meeting in The Crossings neighborhood, which revealed that one of the board members had filed a complaint, saying that ‘adults only’ swimming rules violated fair housing laws.
Mooresville residents could see yet another water rate increase
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Neighbors in Mooresville said they are having more water troubles. Water customers who use Carolina Water Service have found out the company has petitioned for a rate hike for the next three years, after already having one this year. For the latest breaking news, weather...
Increase of assaults on health care workers call for more legal protections
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Since the start of the pandemic, attacks against health care workers have increased significantly at hospitals and doctors' offices across the country. Now, Congress is considering legislation that would offer health care workers the same protections against assaults and intimidation, as airline crews. Health care workers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gaston County School employees protesting for correct pay
GASTON, N.C. — Gaston County School employees are protesting and pushing to receive correct paychecks. Employees gathered outside South Point High around 7:00 am Friday morning hoping to get the district leaders to take action. Some staff members said problems occurred earlier this year when a new state-mandated payroll...
Councilman James Mitchell refuses to answer whether he is breaking state law
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Questions are left unanswered on whether returning city council member James "Smuggie" Mitchell is breaking state law as he enters the 2022 term. Mitchell served on Charlotte City Council for 20 years. His tenure came to a halt when he resigned in January 2021 following concerns over his new role as president of RJ Leeper Construction.
thecharlottepost.com
Overwhelming response to Charlotte Mecklenburg Library computer initiative
Overwhelming response to Charlotte Mecklenburg Library computer initiative. Charlotte Mecklenburg Library closed the fall application portal to give free refurbished notebook computers to Mecklenburg County residents. It didn’t take long for Charlotte Mecklenburg Library’s free refurbished notebook computer giveaway to exceed expectations. An overwhelming response forced the library...
Women in Huntersville coming together to help others in need
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Huntersville may be known to outsiders as one of the wealthier communities in the area. It’s easy to assume that, with the large homes that line Lake Norman. But, that’s not the case everywhere in town. One group of people saw there was a major need and decided to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Good Question: Why is rent on the rise in Charlotte?
Days after a hunting accident left a retired Charlotte Fire Department captain seriously hurt, the Charlotte community is coming to his side. Campbell Creek Greenway getting increase police patrol after attempted rape. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police are looking for the man, they say, tried to rape a woman on...
WBTV
Inlivian housing team meeting with neighbors concerned about violent crime in Charlotte apartment complexes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gun violence in Charlotte is prompting neighbors living in subsidized housing to ask for help. On Tuesday night, housing officials with Inlivian met with neighbors at the Wallace Woods apartments in east Charlotte after a 4-year-old was shot there last week. On Wednesday night, they met...
Former judge pushes for solutions amid growing number of innocent victims killed in police pursuits
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A state lawmaker is calling for action, concerned about the record number of innocent victims killed in the aftermath of police pursuits, including two bystanders who died in as many weeks this year in Charlotte. WCNC Charlotte's analysis of the most recently available National Highway Traffic...
WBTV
Paralyzed Charlotte man left with no care for almost 24 hours at Atrium Emergency Room
Quail Meadows mobile home park in Fort Mill has not had running water for the last two weeks. District to re-evaluate after mold found in West Rowan Middle School. Students there have been learning remotely since Aug. 22 after mold found in the HVAC system forced them to go online.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New details emerge on 'big time' drug trafficker caught in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff has released new details on the arrest of a "big time player" in drug trafficking to WCNC Charlotte. Muhammad Abdur-Rahim was arrested on Monday, Aug. 29, after deputies said he assaulted them and resisted arrest. Deputies said they eventually apprehended Abdur-Rahim...
Crime caught on camera: Charlotte bakery fed up with repeated thefts
He captured several incidents on camera, including the latest one Tuesday, where the theft at Swirl happened while employees were working at the bakery, right under their noses.
Once Charlotte staple gets new lease on life
Price's Chicken Coop in South End was a popular spot in the Queen City for decades.
WCNC
NoDa Canteen's brick and mortar opens in Camp North End
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NoDa Company Canteen, affectionately known as the original NoDa Company Store’s “outpost,” is expanding its current footprint at Camp North End. Since 2018, NoDa Company Canteen has operated as a pop-up in the Boileryard District at Camp North End, serving beverages including beer, wine and sangria, as well as snacks on Friday nights and during special events.
Charlotte nonprofit raises money to help retired fire captain after hunting accident
CHARLOTTE — A local nonprofit is raising money to help a retired Charlotte firefighter recover from a hunting accident last weekend that left him seriously hurt. Retired Charlotte Fire Captain Tripp Fincher spent 28 years serving our community. Charlotte firefighter Rob Griffin worked with him at Fire Station 11....
Lowe's launches same day delivery with Instacart
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Picture this -- you're doing your home improvement project and you're missing the one thing you need to complete it. Be it a hammer, a screwdriver, a couple of two-by-fours... but the idea of driving all the way to a home improvement store sounds exhausting. Now,...
1-day train stop offered for Lexington Barbecue Festival
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — NC By Train is offering a special deal for those looking to attend this year’s Lexington Barbecue Festival. The 38th Annual Lexington Barbecue Festival will take place on Oct. 22. NC By Train will make eight stops unloading and boarding passengers at the Lexington Hospitality Center, which is at 29 North Railroad St., […]
New ride-sharing service in Charlotte helps to protect women
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new women-only rideshare company here in Charlotte is looking to target more women riders and drivers. It's called Just Her Ride Share. Kimberly Evans, the founder of Just Her Rideshare, said she started Just Her Ride Share to provide a safe and stress-free alternative for women.
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 2