Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Metro Police: One dead, four arrested after South Nashville shootout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) found responded to a shootout in South Nashville Friday where one victim died and two others are injured. Four people have been arrested for this incident that is being reported as a shootout, according to MNPD. Police originally reported that...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

3 critically injured, 1 in custody after exchange of gunfire near Nashville taco shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are in critical condition, and one person was taken into custody after an exchange of gunfire in South Nashville. Metro Police told WSMV4 that two cars exchanged gunfire near Oscar’s Taco Shop in the 500 block of Fessler’s Lane. After the exchange was over, one of the cars fled the scene. Officers took one person into custody; however, it is unclear if the suspect was in one of the cars.
fox17.com

Police: 'Felony Lane Gang' operating in Murfreesboro again

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police in Murfreesboro are warning the public of the "Felony Lane Gang" that appears to be operating again. Detectives say the group of thieves have been breaking into cars and stealing purses, wallets, and other valuables. The criminals have been using stolen IDs, credit and...
WSMV

Man charged with murder in Hendersonville after assault victim dies

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man arrested in Hendersonville Aug. 30 for aggravated domestic assault now faces murder charges. The Hendersonville Police Department was called to the 100 block of Cole Drive to investigate an assault, according to a media release. The investigation showed the 26-year-old suspect, Edilberto Lucas Alonzo, had been in fight with the victim earlier that night. Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
WSMV

Nashville police investigating after body found in burned car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead inside a burning car Friday morning. Police found the body in the car under the Interstate 24 overpass on Old Glenrose Avenue. A witness called police when they saw the car burning. Police...
NASHVILLE, TN

