14-year-old arrested for stealing, crashing car
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a report of a stolen car, according to Metro Nashville Police.
Metro Police: One dead, four arrested after South Nashville shootout
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) found responded to a shootout in South Nashville Friday where one victim died and two others are injured. Four people have been arrested for this incident that is being reported as a shootout, according to MNPD. Police originally reported that...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in Madison woman’s murder
An arrest warrant charging criminal homicide has been issued for Ricky Thomas Johnson, 38, for Trashai Siske's murder.
52-year-old gets 70 years in prison for Clarksville nightclub triple shooting
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Eric L. Hoosier, 52, also known as “Pancake,” was sentenced this week to 70 years in prison for shooting people outside a nightclub on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Witnesses said the incident started with an argument in the early morning hours between...
3 critically injured, 1 in custody after exchange of gunfire near Nashville taco shop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are in critical condition, and one person was taken into custody after an exchange of gunfire in South Nashville. Metro Police told WSMV4 that two cars exchanged gunfire near Oscar’s Taco Shop in the 500 block of Fessler’s Lane. After the exchange was over, one of the cars fled the scene. Officers took one person into custody; however, it is unclear if the suspect was in one of the cars.
Police: 'Felony Lane Gang' operating in Murfreesboro again
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police in Murfreesboro are warning the public of the "Felony Lane Gang" that appears to be operating again. Detectives say the group of thieves have been breaking into cars and stealing purses, wallets, and other valuables. The criminals have been using stolen IDs, credit and...
Shoplifting suspect arrested after jumping out of fleeing vehicle
A shoplifting suspect has been taken into custody after jumping out of a fleeing vehicle.
Body discovered in car in South Nashville
A body was found in a car early Friday morning in South Nashville.
Sumner County teen gets high praise for reporting alleged stalker
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Child advocates are crediting a Hendersonville teen for how she handled an alleged stalker this week. The man, Jose Lopez, is accused of blowing kisses and trying to pass a note to the girl while she waited for her school bus. Police say the middle schooler...
Nashville police looking for man in wig after robbing Bellevue bank
Nashville police are looking for a bank robbery suspect in Bellevue, where he allegedly wore a red hat and a black wig.
Authorities searching for Nashville arson suspect caught on video
Authorities are searching for the suspect in an arson investigation from last week.
Hendersonville Police arrest man for domestic assault that led to victim's death
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Hendersonville Police Department (HPD) arrested a man after a domestic assault ended with one victim dead. On Aug. 30, HPD said they were called to the 100 block of Cole Drive to investigate an assault. The investigation found 26-year-old Edilberto Lucas Alonzo has been in a fight with the victim earlier that night.
Man charged with murder in Hendersonville after assault victim dies
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man arrested in Hendersonville Aug. 30 for aggravated domestic assault now faces murder charges. The Hendersonville Police Department was called to the 100 block of Cole Drive to investigate an assault, according to a media release. The investigation showed the 26-year-old suspect, Edilberto Lucas Alonzo, had been in fight with the victim earlier that night. Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Hendersonville man arrested for allegedly stalking child at bus stop
A Hendersonville man faces stalking charges after police say he attempted to interact with a juvenile multiple times at a bus stop.
A Midstate family is grieving after losing their father to a hit-and-run pedestrian crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Mark Lee Blair was crossing Gallatin Pike South near Madison Boulevard in Madison when he was hit by a car the night of Saturday, Sept. 3. Mark's son says the fact that his dad was found on the side of the road is gut wrenching and he wants to fight for justice for his father.
Tennessee high school senior found with loaded gun in cafeteria during school
A high school student was taken into custody Tuesday after a gun was found in his possession inside the school.
Car, motorcycles & moped all stolen from East Nashville garage
A car, two motorcycles and a moped were all stolen from one man’s garage not long after moving into his East Nashville neighborhood.
Man, child nearly hit in drive-by shooting; suspect sought
Close to a dozen shots were fired during a drive-by shooting Friday evening in Gallatin.
Nashville police investigating after body found in burned car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead inside a burning car Friday morning. Police found the body in the car under the Interstate 24 overpass on Old Glenrose Avenue. A witness called police when they saw the car burning. Police...
3 charged after allegedly shipping fentanyl-laced drugs to Middle Tennessee
Three California men were arrested in California Wednesday and charged with conspiring to ship fentanyl-laced drugs to Middle Tennessee and other states.
