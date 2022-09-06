ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Sandusky, OH

crawfordcountynow.com

Mount Gilead mayor taking new position with Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD—Village Mayor Jamie Brucker is stepping down to assume a new role with Morrow County. Brucker was hired as County Operations Manager during this week’s Morrow County Commissioners meeting. “With the official vote this morning, I can share that I have been selected to serve as the...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

PHOTOS: Intel's groundbreaking ceremony in central Ohio

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine speaks with other leaders and officials ahead of Intel's groundbreaking ceremony in Licking County Friday afternoon. Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger speaks with other officials and leaders ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony in Licking County Friday afternoon.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Carrie Buck

Carrie Buck, 52, of Bucyrus, Ohio passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family Monday evening, September 5, 2022 after fighting a very long, courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born September 19, 1969 in Crestline, Ohio to Frederick and Bille Jean (Burkhart) Russell. Carrie met the love of...
BUCYRUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Patrol OVI Checkpoint on U.S. 250 tonight

NORWALK – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Huron County Sheriff’s Office and the Norwalk Police Department, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight on U.S. 250 in Huron County. The checkpoint will be held in memory of Alli Jo Kurdinat.
HURON COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Cedar Point to host spud-tacular fresh-cut-fries event

SANDUSKY— For over 75 years, Cedar Point’s original fresh-cut fries have been at the root of the park experience, drawing fans from all across the globe to savor the hand-cut, freshly-prepared potatoes. To celebrate its humble spud, Cedar Point will host the first-ever “Happy Friar’s Fresh-Cut Fries Fest,” beginning Fry-day, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11.
SANDUSKY, OH
wktn.com

Limited Information Provided on Two Accidents on Thursday

There are still no details being provided on an injury accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Kenton. The crash occurred at around 3:50 Thursday afternoon in the 200 block of North Detroit Street. It involved a head-on crash between a car and semi in the northbound lane of Detroit Street...
KENTON, OH
sent-trib.com

Updated: BGSU student killed in crash

FREMONT — A Bowling Green State University student died in a Sunday vehicle crash, which also injured three other students. An impaired driver reportedly tried to pass vehicles on U.S. 6 in Sandusky County and struck a car head on, killing David Walker II, 20, of Vermilion, according to the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
huroninsider.com

Man arrested for robbing Norwalk, Michigan banks

NORWALK and ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A man has been arrested for allegedly robbing two Michigan bank and a bank in Norwalk within a two-month period. According to police, Scott Hansen first robbed a Chase Bank in Ann Arbor on July 16. He then robbed a Fifth Third Bank, also in Ann Arbor on July 29, and tried to rob it again on August 23, but ran off after a bank employee recognized him.
ANN ARBOR, MI
NBC4 Columbus

Fatal accident halts morning traffic on I-270 near Gahanna

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person who was outside of their vehicle on Friday morning died after being struck by a car that officers said drove off the road. The accident which happened at about 8:15 a.m. delayed traffic on Interstate 270 southbound at U.S. 62. The road re-opened at 9:36 a.m. according to ODOT […]
GAHANNA, OH
richlandsource.com

Barbecue supply business What’s Smoken’ opens in Ontario

ONTARIO -- James Winans’ wife thought the pulled pork he made on Tuesday was worthy of Thanksgiving dinner. Winans and his family members served lunch in front of his new business, What’s Smoken’, to celebrate four months in operation. The business is located in Drug Mart Plaza at 49 Briggs Drive.
ONTARIO, OH
theprogressortimes.com

Scott Washburn hired as village administrator

Scott Washburn, former mayor of Upper Sandusky, will be the new village administrator of Carey. Village of Carey Council hired Washburn Sept. 6. The village received more than 50 applications for the position, according to Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn. “We are very excited with Mr. Washburn’s application and resume,” she said, because of “the depth of knowledge in … infrastructure and daily workings of the community.”
CAREY, OH

