crawfordcountynow.com
Mount Gilead mayor taking new position with Morrow County
MOUNT GILEAD—Village Mayor Jamie Brucker is stepping down to assume a new role with Morrow County. Brucker was hired as County Operations Manager during this week’s Morrow County Commissioners meeting. “With the official vote this morning, I can share that I have been selected to serve as the...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
PHOTOS: Intel's groundbreaking ceremony in central Ohio
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine speaks with other leaders and officials ahead of Intel's groundbreaking ceremony in Licking County Friday afternoon. Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger speaks with other officials and leaders ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony in Licking County Friday afternoon.
crawfordcountynow.com
Carrie Buck
Carrie Buck, 52, of Bucyrus, Ohio passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family Monday evening, September 5, 2022 after fighting a very long, courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born September 19, 1969 in Crestline, Ohio to Frederick and Bille Jean (Burkhart) Russell. Carrie met the love of...
Giant Eagle to eliminate single-use plastic bags in central Ohio stores next month
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Giant Eagle announced its central Ohio supermarkets will discontinue the use of plastic grocery bags beginning on Oct. 20. In a press release, the company said Americans use 5 trillion single-use plastic bags with more than 90% of which are never recycled. Giant Eagle said the...
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Patrol OVI Checkpoint on U.S. 250 tonight
NORWALK – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Huron County Sheriff’s Office and the Norwalk Police Department, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight on U.S. 250 in Huron County. The checkpoint will be held in memory of Alli Jo Kurdinat.
richlandsource.com
Fuel/retail development possible near U.S. 30/Ohio 13 interchange on Mansfeld's north side
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Land Bank on Wednesday voted to sell two parcels of land, a move that could result in a sizeable fuel and retail development near U.S. 30 and Ohio 13. The two parcels -- a small part of nearly two dozen vacant acres northwest of the...
Hit-and-run in Belmont County turns into chase and discovery of a missing Ohio girl
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A missing girl from Toledo, Ohio was found in the strangest of ways in St. Clairsville. Police say she most likely never would have been found and freed from a pedophile if it was not for a car accident. Rebekah Mitchell’s car was struck on Newell Ave in St. Clairsville […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Cedar Point to host spud-tacular fresh-cut-fries event
SANDUSKY— For over 75 years, Cedar Point’s original fresh-cut fries have been at the root of the park experience, drawing fans from all across the globe to savor the hand-cut, freshly-prepared potatoes. To celebrate its humble spud, Cedar Point will host the first-ever “Happy Friar’s Fresh-Cut Fries Fest,” beginning Fry-day, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11.
Ohio College Will Pay Local Bakery $36 Million After Destroying Its Reputation
A small-town bakery in Ohio has finally gotten the triumph it deserved over a left-wing college that ruined its reputation. Oberlin College in Oberlin, Ohio, announced Thursday that it will pay the local bakery $36.59 million after a legal defamation battle. The Free Press has followed the
wktn.com
Limited Information Provided on Two Accidents on Thursday
There are still no details being provided on an injury accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Kenton. The crash occurred at around 3:50 Thursday afternoon in the 200 block of North Detroit Street. It involved a head-on crash between a car and semi in the northbound lane of Detroit Street...
sent-trib.com
Updated: BGSU student killed in crash
FREMONT — A Bowling Green State University student died in a Sunday vehicle crash, which also injured three other students. An impaired driver reportedly tried to pass vehicles on U.S. 6 in Sandusky County and struck a car head on, killing David Walker II, 20, of Vermilion, according to the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
daltonkidronnews.com
CRIME NEWS: Eight men from Orrville, Massillon, Canton, Louisville, Dover face drug trafficking charges
Eight men, including three from Orrville, were charged in a three-count indictment with operating a drug trafficking organization that distributed kilogram quantities of cocaine throughout Wayne, Stark and Tuscarawas counties and elsewhere in Ohio, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Northern District of Ohio.
richlandsource.com
Section of Ohio 61 to close Sept. 12 for railroad crossing repairs
COLUMBUS -- State Route 61, between Vernon West Road and Hummell Road in Richland County, will close Monday, Sept. 12 for railroad crossing repairs, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The detour route for northbound motorists will be SR 61 to U.S. 30, west on U.S. 30 to SR...
Mansfield police grant wish for 5-year-old with rare illness
The Mansfield Police Department is making a dream come true for a Shelby 5-year-old with a terminal illness. Next week, she'll be sworn in as an honorary officer. Allysson Nead was given just six months to live when she was first diagnosed with Niemann-Pick Type C, a rare and fatal illness for which there is no cure.
huroninsider.com
Man arrested for robbing Norwalk, Michigan banks
NORWALK and ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A man has been arrested for allegedly robbing two Michigan bank and a bank in Norwalk within a two-month period. According to police, Scott Hansen first robbed a Chase Bank in Ann Arbor on July 16. He then robbed a Fifth Third Bank, also in Ann Arbor on July 29, and tried to rob it again on August 23, but ran off after a bank employee recognized him.
Fatal accident halts morning traffic on I-270 near Gahanna
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person who was outside of their vehicle on Friday morning died after being struck by a car that officers said drove off the road. The accident which happened at about 8:15 a.m. delayed traffic on Interstate 270 southbound at U.S. 62. The road re-opened at 9:36 a.m. according to ODOT […]
richlandsource.com
Barbecue supply business What’s Smoken’ opens in Ontario
ONTARIO -- James Winans’ wife thought the pulled pork he made on Tuesday was worthy of Thanksgiving dinner. Winans and his family members served lunch in front of his new business, What’s Smoken’, to celebrate four months in operation. The business is located in Drug Mart Plaza at 49 Briggs Drive.
theprogressortimes.com
Scott Washburn hired as village administrator
Scott Washburn, former mayor of Upper Sandusky, will be the new village administrator of Carey. Village of Carey Council hired Washburn Sept. 6. The village received more than 50 applications for the position, according to Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn. “We are very excited with Mr. Washburn’s application and resume,” she said, because of “the depth of knowledge in … infrastructure and daily workings of the community.”
