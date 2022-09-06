NORWALK and ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A man has been arrested for allegedly robbing two Michigan bank and a bank in Norwalk within a two-month period. According to police, Scott Hansen first robbed a Chase Bank in Ann Arbor on July 16. He then robbed a Fifth Third Bank, also in Ann Arbor on July 29, and tried to rob it again on August 23, but ran off after a bank employee recognized him.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO