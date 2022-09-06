Read full article on original website
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in September 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in September. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
FIFA・
How to play the ‘Fallout’ games in order
The seminal post-apocalyptic video game series Fallout has come a long way since its 1997 debut from Interplay Games, and is now one of the biggest names not just in role-playing games but in all of gaming. Filled with dark satire of American consumerism, red scare ideology, and critique of...
How to Play Splatoon 3 with Friends
It took until the third installment of Nintendo’s newest franchise, but Splatoon 3 finally makes teaming up and playing with friends less complicated!?! This page of IGN’s Splatoon 3 wiki guide takes you through the different ways you can play Splatoon 3 multiplayer with your friends. The first half will cover online multiplayer, and in the last half, we’ll describe how multiplayer works with LAN. Though it is not available at the time of the game’s launch, Tableturf matches gain multiplayer features in a future update.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Story Mode Walkthrough
Though the Splatoon series is predominantly a multiplayer franchise, the Splatoon games have each offered single-player story modes, involving the Squidbeak Platoon’s confrontations with the Octarians. Though the story itself was much in the forefront, players who choose to look for collectibles like the Sunken Sea Scrolls (which also return in this game) have discovered a surprisingly large amount of lore that gives context to the post-apocalyptic future world in which Splatoon exists. IGN's Splatoon 3 complete strategy guide and Story Mode Walkthrough will lead you through the Crater and the sites of Alterra. We'll provide tips for every boss fight and list the all collectibles and where to find them!
Marvel Snap Lets You Play Your Dream Superhero Scenario
D23 is the place to be for all the best D23 game announcements. Now that you’ve seen the Disney and Marvel Games Stream, we are talking to an expert from Marvel Games to learn more about Marvel Snap! IGN host Akeem Lawanson is talking to Ben Brode, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer, Second Dinner, whose first game is Marvel Snap.
Multiversus Patch 1.02
Multiversus Patch 1.02 is upon us, and with it, a brand new character in Gizmo, reworks to the hitbox and projectile mechanics in-game, and much more. A pre-release version of the patch notes was briefly posted and then removed, so this page acts as a breakdown of those briefly available Patch Notes (viewable through Reddit/forums), though be aware that the full official release of the notes could vary.
How to Defeat King Salmonid Cohozuna
Salmon Run is Splatoon's take on a horde mode. Four plucky entrepreneurs are employed by the mysterious MR. Grizz for hunt Salmonids and earn Golden Eggs! Splatoon 3 introduces a rare Xtra Encounter with the fierce King Salmonid, Cohozuna. This page of IGN's Splatoon 3 contains everything you need to know to be successful against this behemoth. We've also got plenty more info on Salmon Run, so make sure to check out the rest of our Salmon Run Guide!
Battlefield 2042 - What Does Redemption Look Like?
Redemption in Video Games has sadly become a more common story in the modern era with live-service models allowing unfinished games to ship broken or with questionable business practices. But with that model also comes patches, and support for games post-launch that can eventually get games into a state where we no longer regret having spent our money. With enough time and support, like No Man’s Sky, Diablo 3, Destiny, and countless others did eventually turn it around.
The Goat Simulator Is A Lot Of Silly Fun I’m Not Sure, Though, That I’ll Play For That Long
A technical marvel, Goat Simulator 3 is. Every object on the map interacts with every other thing, and there are virtually no barriers to exploration. The mayhem I caused while playing a demo at Gamescom is a genuine testament to the developers’ skill and passion, as I used the game’s inventive features to solve puzzles and irritated the living daylights out of everyone else.
What Should PlayStation Do After Call of Duty Is Gone?
There have been a lot of conversations recently over the future of the Call of Duty franchise, and for good reason, as it's regularly one of the best-selling games every year. With Microsoft's acquisition of Activision and the recent discussions of possible exclusivity for Call of Duty in the future, we thought it would be a good time to ask -- what should Playstation do after Call of Duty is gone?
Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Low Poly Mod Gameplay
Check out gameplay of this hilarious mod for Final Fantasy 7 Remake that adds low poly characters to the new high-res environments. Created by Nexusmods user FantasyRaiderr, Polygonal Players is a Final Fantasy 7 Remake mod that replaces key character models with their original Final Fantasy 7 models. This model swap carries over to in-game cutscenes and battles. Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, Barret, and more will pop like never before. This FF7 remake pc mod is one of our favorites, but there are plenty more to check out. Here's hoping for another FF7 demake mod in the future.
Splatoon 3 Review in Progress: Multiplayer
Note: This review in progress exclusively covers the multiplayer modes of Splatoon 3. For our thoughts on the campaign, check out our Splatoon 3 single-player campaign review. At first glance, you might not notice too much that’s wildly different about Splatoon 3’s multiplayer options compared to past installments. However, the handful of dives I’ve been able to take into its ink-covered warzones ahead of release have already revealed a heaping helping of quality-of-life changes lurking just below the surface. From better lobby systems to multiple practice ranges to even more customization options that can make your character shine, Splatoon 3 has foregone any drastic additions or changes in order to fine-tune what makes its team-based multiplayer so extremely addicting. That’s not to say you won’t find anything new either, as the inclusion of stylish new weapons and terrifying new Salmon Run foes can mix up its familiar formula in interesting ways. I still need to test out its modes in the wild on live servers, but so far Splatoon 3 has given me a lot to love.
Xbox Announces New Home Screen and UI Changes
Xbox has announced it is giving users a new home screen and making various changes to the UI. The home screen of a console is one of the most important features. It sets the tone for the feeling and aesthetic the console is going to offer, it is key to quickly and efficiently deliver information and making things like games, movies, and other apps easily accessible. Xbox has had a number of iconic home screens dating back to the original Xbox, but things really made an impact with the Blades dashboard on Xbox 360 and all of the subsequent evolutions that followed. All of the Xbox consoles have launched with new, premium, flashy home screens with the exception of the Xbox Series X, it's virtually identical to the Xbox One's current home screen.
The 30 Best Nintendo 64 Games Of All Time Ranked
Nintendo is an undisputed juggernaut in the world of gaming, having held down the fort in the home console market for well over three decades at this point. From the early days of the firing up the Nintendo Entertainment Center in the living to the modern era of taking your Switch everywhere you go, Nintendo has made consoles that appeal to gamers' needs and hit them with warm feelings of nostalgia.
Ubisoft Forward September 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect
The Ubisoft Forward showcase is returning for another exciting event that promises to give fans a glimpse at not only Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Skull and Bones, but also a "peek at the future" of the Assassin's Creed franchise. IGN is carrying the stream and, as usual,...
Avatar Reckoning Developer Update
As if the world of Pandora wasn't massive enough, Avatar Reckoning is a Massively Multiplayer RPG set in the Avatar universe. Check out this update from the developer to get a feel for the creatures you'll fight and the weapons you'll wield.
Hila Rao Shrine
This part of IGN's Breath of the Wild wiki guide will take you through the Hila Rao Shrine. This is one one of the Shrines in the Dueling Peaks Region of BotW. Location: Hila Rao Shrine is located on the outskirts of the Dueling Peaks region, northwest on the Floret Sandbar.
Soh Kofi Shrine
This part of IGN's Breath of the Wild wiki guide will take you through the Soh Kofi Shrine. This is one one of the Shrines in the Lanayru Region of BotW. Location: Soh Kofi Shrine is located just North of the Lanayru Tower, above the blue bridge where you can first meet Prince Sidon of the Zora. Another Zora waits outside the shrine to point you in his direction.
Saas Ko'sah Shrine
Location: Saas Ko'sah Shrine is located in the Docks of Hyrule Castle. To enter, go to the library, look at one of the bookshelves while Magnesis is active, then remove the fake bookshelf and make your way down. You will find an unlit large torch surrounded by smaller torches. Light the large torch to unlock the Shrine.
