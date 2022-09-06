ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford University training the teachers of tomorrow

By Nikelle Delgado
 2 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Teacher shortages are a problem across the country as more teachers begin to retire and fewer people are entering the teaching profession.

Rockford University is working to train the next generation of educators. The school’s education programs are thriving, and the university wants to keep building on that momentum by introducing high school students to the profession.

“That’s what I’m doing,” said Skyler Mathis, a junior at Rockford University. “I made up my mind right then and there.”

Mathis knew in high school that she wanted to be a teacher. Fast forward a few years and she, along with fellow junior Allison Callaway, are both on their way to finishing their degrees.

“I want to be able to show students that it’s fun,” Mathis said. “You can have fun in science and you can learn a lot through it.”

Both women are in the RU Education Pathway, a program for Rock Public Schools students to get a head start on a teaching degree.

“Teaching isn’t easy, there is nothing about teaching that is easy, and I understand that some people get into teaching and they don’t stay forever, because it gets hard and then they move into other things that are easier,” Callaway said. “But I think it’s just important to just push through and understand that you’re changing the lives of so many students, so it’s worth those hardships.”

Dr. Kely Monson, director of graduate studies and assistant professor of education at RU, said that the hope is to get students interested in teaching early.

“And that program prepares undergraduate students to go into the field of education, and then they go back into Rockford Public Schools to go through clinical and student teaching,” Monson said.

Education Pathway graduates can get discounted tuition to Rockford University and do their student teaching through RPS.

“We stay connected to the community so that as potions open, we can again find our educators who have graduated Rockford University and we can match them into the field based on their licenser and certification areas,” Monson said.

Both students plan to return to RPS to encourage and inspire the next generation.

“Being willing to try new things and very open is very important, because you get to learn about everything throughout the field of education itself,” Mathis said.

Rockford University is now accepting applications for the Spring 2023 semester.

