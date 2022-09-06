Read full article on original website
Phnxbyrd
2d ago
The cops don't want people videotapeing close because then the audio can be heard. If it weren't for the Auditors or should I say HERO'S these Cops were be running completely roughshod over the general public. Because the general public is basically stupid and they don't know their rights.
NJ2AZ
2d ago
It's not the filming it's the walking up to the police and then involving themselves in the arrest. Phone cameras do have telephoto zoom.
AP_000294.a3223912f74e48f8be496eaa7f004bdc.0532
2d ago
People are filming too close! That’s the problem. Show some respect. Keep your distance. If people were more respectful, we wouldn’t need to create a new law.
