3 Top Stocks to Buy in September

Target's foreseeable future should be much healthier than its recent past. Tobacco isn't the growth industry it used to be, but there is more than enough business to maintain Altria's dividend. Snap's cost-cutting and ramped-up focus on its core business could readily reverse the stock's weakness seen during the past...
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Why is FedEx Stock (NYSE:FDX) Down Today?

FedEx stock is down so far in today’s trading after the company received an analyst downgrade. However, there’s more to this company than a day’s trading fluctuations. Shipping giant FedEx (NYSE: FDX) had something of a post-Labor Day hangover. The former pandemic darling is lagging the market today. The biggest reason for FedEx’s slip is a recent downgrade at Citigroup (NYSE: C). Analyst Christian Wetherbee lowered his price target on FedEx to $225 per share and also dropped the company down from Buy to Neutral. Citi expects that FedEx will likely have some trouble producing growth in earnings-per-share figures this year, which will hurt share prices.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Owns a Lot of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Excited About

Warren Buffett's company holds a sizable stake in American Express. American Express' revenue growth is notable given the high-inflation environment. Moreover, the company withstood macro-level challenges as young cardholders ramped up their spending. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
What Happens If You Claim Social Security Early?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Your full Social Security retirement age is between...
2 Cryptos That Could Dwarf Ethereum

Ethereum has a market cap that's 20 times bigger than Solana's and 40 times bigger than Avalanche's. Both are superior to Ethereum in performance metrics like processing speeds. They are rapidly growing their developer and user ecosystems, and could benefit from network effects to surpass Ethereum as the top Layer...
2 Auto Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

Substantial opportunity exists for investors as electric vehicle sales surge. Battery technology will enable electric vehicles to reach mass adoption. Investing in key suppliers could be less risky than investing in auto manufacturers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
3 Cheap Financial Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

Ally, a Buffett holding, trades at a discount to book value and is returning a lot of capital to shareholders. Capital One Financial trades at a cheap valuation and is achieving loan growth across credit cards, consumer banking, and commercial banking. U.K. bank Barclay's trades at less than half of...
Better Buy: Amazon vs. Shopify Stock

Amazon has undertaken the hard work of building an unrivaled fulfillment network. Still, Shopify's beaten-down stock could offer even greater upside for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
