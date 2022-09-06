ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for September 6

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Coins#Mining Equipment#Miners#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment
NEWSBTC

Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in 2022: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO)

With the recent dip, the phrase “buy when there’s blood on the streets” comes to mind when looking at many crypto prices. While the crypto market remains fearful, now could be an excellent opportunity to pick up leading tokens at discount prices. There’s no telling which tokens will provide the best returns in 2022, but there are three that have a good chance of returning serious profit to investors that get in now: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO).
MARKETS
EWN

Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge

Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Canadian Crypto Exchange Coinberry Files Lawsuit Against 50 Users After Losing 120 BTC

Canadian cryptocurrency exchange Coinberry has filed a lawsuit against 50 users who collectively withdrew 120 bitcoins (BTC) following a software error in 2020. According to a court filing obtained by CoinDesk, users were able to siphon off the bitcoin with Canadian dollars that were en route but not yet received by Coinberry, following a bug in Coinberry’s Interac e-transfer software update.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
CoinDesk

CoinDesk Currency Ex Stablecoin Index (CCX)

The CoinDesk Currency Index Ex Stablecoin (CCX) is designed to measure the market capitalization weighted performance of constituents in the CoinDesk Currency Index excluding stablecoins. The CoinDesk Currency Index Ex Stablecoin (CCX) is designed to measure the market capitalization weighted performance of constituents in the CoinDesk Currency Index excluding stablecoins.
MARKETS
investing.com

What a rebound… Bitcoin and Ethereum soar this Friday

The crypto markets have been nothing if dramatic this week, but Bitcoin enjoyed a 6.5% rally on Friday morning to bring its exchange price to a two-week high of US$20,500. Gains were still being added at the time of writing though for what it’s worth, Bitcoin’s dominance against the broader crypto markets still seems to be falling.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Up Slightly Despite Fed Chairman's Hawkish Comments

Bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) rose in Thursday trading along with traditional risky assets after hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell mixed with better-than-expected jobs data increased the probability of tighter monetary policy. During a question-and-answer session held by the Cato Institute on Thursday, Powell reiterated the Fed’s...
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

After Big Rally Past $21K, Bitcoin’s Price Momentum May Not Last

The sudden burst in the market for bitcoin (BTC) might lose momentum quickly, crypto analysts said. On Friday the largest cryptocurrency by market value rallied over 10% to the $21,000 level, its largest daily gain in six months. BTC was trading at $21,180 as of 3:08 p.m. ET. As recently...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Ethereum Merge Explained: What Investors Should Know About the Shift to Proof-of-Stake

A historic overhaul of the second-largest blockchain network is expected to cut its energy costs by 99.95%, but it won’t decrease network fees or improve transaction speeds. Ethereum, the second-largest blockchain network, is expected to complete its transition to a new system for processing transactions within the next couple of weeks. The network’s shift from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) has been years in the making; however, shifting timelines, nixed plans and mixed messages from Ethereum’s core developers have raised fundamental questions about what it all means.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Why DeFi Protocols Are Limiting ETH Borrowing Ahead of Ethereum’s Merge

The upcoming Merge – when Ethereum will undergo the most complicated upgrade in blockchain history – is already creating opportunities for those predicting it could have a positive impact on ether’s (ETH) price. ETH, at around $1,600, is setting fresh yearly highs ahead of the event scheduled for next week.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy