Game of the Week: Breaking down Pinnacle-Liberty high school football showdown

By Richard Obert, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
They both have high-octane offenses. They both get after it defensively. And they both have state championship aspirations.

Welcome to The Arizona Republic's High School Football Game of the Week: Phoenix Pinnacle at Peoria Liberty on Friday night at 7.

This is Week 4 of the Arizona high school football season but it's only the second game for both 6A teams.

Let's break it down:

Pinnacle's offense against Liberty's defense

Pinnacle has been a quarterback factory under coach Dana Zupke, producing three Power 5 QBs in a row — Brian Lewerke (Michigan State), Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma, now South Carolina) and JD Johnson (Michigan).

Wyatt Horton is now the quarterback, a sophomore, who had a splashy varsity debut last week in California, where he threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores in a 43-6 win over El Camino. The moment is not too big for him.

He exudes confidence and, with a big-time playmaker like 6-foot-6, 235-pound five-star tight end Duce Robinson, it makes his job easier just to get the ball into the big guy's hands and let him do the rest.

Robinson is not your prototypical tight end. He's big, athletic, fast, has great open-field moves and is used as a wide receiver and will run routes out of the slot. He is a lot like Mark Andrews was at Scottsdale Desert Mountain, now the Baltimore Ravens' tight end.

Then, there are two X factors on offense. Receiver Myles Libman, who is shifty and difficult to tackle in space. His brother Marcus was a top receiver in the state when Rattler was throwing darts at Pinnacle. Running back Jacobie Rucker is another X factor, whose toughness and punishing style running the football will make sure Liberty pays attention to the run. Horton can also take off with it and make plays.

Liberty's defense was good last year when it reached the Open Division semifinals, falling to Chandler in overtime. It could be just as good this year with defensive lineman My'Keil Gardner, an Oregon commit, being so quick and strong that it's even tough to keep him away from the backfield with double teams.

Pinnacle tackle Elijah Paige (6-6, 285) is as good an offensive lineman as you will find in Arizona, and, with tough linemen around him, the Pioneers shouldn't feel overmatched.

Junior linebacker Keaton Stam is bigger than his older brother, Jax, who was an All-Arizona safety last year. He had a big game against Chandler in the state playoffs, and showed that he is ready to take it to another level this year for Liberty, after he had a team-high 10 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery in last week's 50-0 rout of rival Sunrise Mountain.

Liberty's offense against Pinnacle's defense

This is junior quarterback Navi Bruzon's offense now that Dom Ochoa has moved to the defensive side, where he has helped stabilize a young but senior-laded secondary. Bruzon's wheels set him apart and make it tough for defenses to contain.

He's been on the big stage and played in big games. So this should be a game in which he excels. Bruzon was 10 of 13 passing for 133 yards and three TDs in last week's 50-0 win.

Tailback Zach Wallace is a third-year starter who got off to a solid start, rushing eight times for 100 yards and a TD.

The Lions have a lot of weapons. Grant Brunelle is the team's top returning receiver but Bruzon was able to spread his passes against Sunrise Mountain. Brunelle had three catches to lead the team with tight end Braylon Gardner, running back Jaqua Anderson and wide receiver Prince Zombo each catching touchdown passes in the opener.

Coach Colin Thomas likes to go fast tempo and will try to catch the Pioneers on their heels. But Pinnacle has a strong pass rush. Defensive end Jack Franklin was in El Camino's backfield much of the night.

Liberty has enough backs to rotate in to give Wallace a break. He can be a workhorse, and might need to be against an improved Pinnacle defense.

They have speed on defense and are well-conditioned. This could either turn out to be a low-scoring defensive game or a high-scoring, big-play showdown.

Under the lights: The ultimate guide to Arizona high school football

Bottom line

Liberty is favored, but it should be competitive to the end. Liberty, in the last three seasons, won the 6A championship in 2019 and lost in overtime to Chandler in the 2020 and '21 Open Division playoffs.

Pinnacle won a 6A playoff game last year, and showed how much better it got from the 42-0 Week 10 loss to Scottsdale Chaparral by having the Firebirds on the ropes in a 41-36 quarterfinal loss. The Pioneers lost eight games last year. They know it won't be easy being in the same region as defending 6A champion Gilbert Highland, Chaparral, defending Open state champion Scottsdale Saguaro and Phoenix Brophy Prep.

But they have the incentive and the talent to go deep in the playoffs with an Open shot with good pieces that will find a way to win.

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter @azc_obert.

