Let’s talk about the proposed development of the CU South property, which is a rare riparian wetland in the geographic floodplain of South Boulder Creek. The emergency annexation of these 308 acres by the City of Boulder, in September 2021, puts into direct threat the South Boulder Creek Floodplain, which is the largest undeveloped, continuous floodplain in Boulder County, and one of the largest in the Front Range. The portion that makes up CU South is located near the center of the floodplain and supports important populations of at least three endangered or threatened species, as well as providing permanent and migratory habitat for over 100 species of birds and many mammals, including humans and their canine friends.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO