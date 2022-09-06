Read full article on original website
Colorado Daily
Opinion: Steve Pomerance: Amid CU South misinformation, better alternative is overlooked
The decisions around how best to protect Boulderites from flood damage and risks are complex, given our location at the base of steep foothills. I was the lead council member in the late ‘80s for Boulder’s first efforts on flood protection and have followed the CU South process closely, so I’m familiar with the issues. And information circulating now is, to a large extent, misleading and biased.
Colorado Daily
BVSD seeks to annex Ed Center into Boulder, add modular home factory
The Boulder Valley School District is seeking to annex its Education Center property into Boulder, as well as to add a modular home factory that would give students practical experience and provide homes for Habitat for Humanity. The 41.7-acre property at 6500 Arapahoe Road includes the district’s administration building, a...
Colorado Daily
Boulder City Council generally supportive of 2023 spending plan
In its first official discussion on the matter, Boulder City Council generally supported the city’s $513.5 million proposed 2023 budget, which focuses on infrastructure projects, wildfire resiliency and homelessness solutions. The upcoming year’s budget, which includes all city funds, represents an 11% increase from what the City Council approved...
Colorado Daily
Guest opinion: Max Gould-Meisel: CU South is turning a blind eye toward climate crisis
Let’s talk about the proposed development of the CU South property, which is a rare riparian wetland in the geographic floodplain of South Boulder Creek. The emergency annexation of these 308 acres by the City of Boulder, in September 2021, puts into direct threat the South Boulder Creek Floodplain, which is the largest undeveloped, continuous floodplain in Boulder County, and one of the largest in the Front Range. The portion that makes up CU South is located near the center of the floodplain and supports important populations of at least three endangered or threatened species, as well as providing permanent and migratory habitat for over 100 species of birds and many mammals, including humans and their canine friends.
Colorado Daily
Letters to the editor: MAGA Republicans attack democracy in Boulder; support our neighbors with funded libraries; Bennet has done enough
Eric Budd: Election: MAGA Republicans attack democracy in Boulder. Across the country, MAGA Republicans are working to restrict our right to vote. The tactics include reducing early voting in Iowa, suing to block mail voting in Pennsylvania, and removing polling places to force people to wait in line for hours to vote in Georgia. Our democratic right to vote is under threat across the nation, and Boulder is not immune to GOP efforts to suppress the vote.
Colorado Daily
Biff Warren to join Boulder County Business Hall of Fame
Most lawyers pride themselves on making an impact at the courthouse. While that may be true for Bruce “Biff” Warren, a principal at Warren, Carlson & Moore LLP in Niwot, Warren also was so outstanding in another field that they named the field after him — the Biff Warren Baseball Complex on Nimbus Road in Niwot, where Warren has coached youth baseball.
Colorado Daily
Musicians Joan Jett, Sia invest $17.5M in Boulder pet food company
Bond Pet Foods Inc., a Boulder-based pet food startup that contains proteins made through a process of fermentation rather than meat, has closed on a $17.5 million Series A fundraising round, which included investment from musicians Joan Jett and Sia Isabelle Furler. The company said proceeds from the raise will...
Colorado Daily
Letters to the editor: Buffs’ future lies with the PAC-12; taxes will be more than you think; CU south development impact
Editor’s note: The headline on Tom Schantz’s letter has been updated to better reflect the content of the letter. Tom Schantz: CU sports: Buffs’ future lies with the PAC-12 With UCLA and USC deserting the PAC-12, some are saying Colorado’s future lies with the Big 12 or...
Colorado Daily
CU Buffs football notes: Air Force toughness, discipline present challenges
Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun is impressed any time his program can win a football game. “We’re a tiny school,” Calhoun said during a media event in Denver last month. “How many students are you really going to find that have a 1240 PSAT or a 27 ACT and can still kind of get in the mix a little bit on the football part of it? That’s our challenge. And it’s a huge challenge.
Colorado Daily
Nigel Bethel Jr. back in action for CU Buffs
Nigel Bethel Jr. played only 17 snaps in Friday’s season opener, but that was enough to put a smile on his face. “I got a feel for it again,” said Bethel, a junior cornerback for the Colorado Buffaloes. “I’m excited and just happy to be back. Happy to get the rust off.”
Colorado Daily
Ceal Barry tabbed for keynote speech at CU Buffs’ 50th anniversary celebration of Title IX
Ceal Barry never shied from the idea she was coaching her players to compete in life as much as on the basketball floor. Colorado’s legendary women’s basketball coach, who later moved into athletics administration, was one of the trailblazers in the rise of women’s NCAA sports. Given...
Colorado Daily
Hard work paying off for CU Buffs’ Austin Johnson
Austin Johnson’s time is finally here. While Friday’s season opener didn’t go well for the Colorado football team, the 38-13 loss to TCU provided a significant personal moment for Johnson, who started for the Buffaloes at center and also played some snaps at right guard. “It was...
