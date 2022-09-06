Read full article on original website
Six Covington small businesses in line to receive incentives
Covington small business owners packed City Hall Tuesday night to hear about the financial incentives they are in line to receive through the city’s Small Business Program. The city commission was presented six applications for consideration — all have been placed on the consent agenda for next Tuesday’s regularly scheduled legislative meeting. The body is expected to approve all six applicants.
Covington man’s startup could be gamechanger in emergency alert systems
Growing up in a single-parent home kindled Trevon Bruch’s entrepreneurial spirit. “I became the ‘man of the house’ when I was about 12,” the 27-year-old Covington native said. “When you grow up in a single-parent home you are a lot more aware of things like being low-income, the way of the world and how hard your mom works for you.”
NKU announces new assistant VP of development
Northern Kentucky University recently announced Shelly Deavy as the next assistant vice president of development. A Northern Kentucky University alumna, Deavy will begin her new role as assistant vice president on Sept. 12. She comes to NKU from the University of Cincinnati Foundation, where she served as assistant vice president of development.
Covington set to name new police chief
“Does he still want this job?” Covington Mayor Joe Meyer jokingly asked at Tuesday night’s city commission meeting. Interim Police Chief Brian Valenti replied with a simple, “yes sir.”. Covington is planning to promote Valenti to the Chief of Police at next week’s regularly scheduled Covington city...
Dayton votes to go smoke-free
In a 3-2 vote, Dayton City Council passed an ordinance banning indoor smoking, but not without pushback from residents and business owners. Three businesses in Dayton still allow indoor smoking: Tony’s Ole Saloon, the Rose Room, and Manhattan Harbour Yacht Club. With three smoke-friendly establishments in the city, those opposed to the ordinance didn’t hesitate to speak up.
NKY Water District completes reservoir restoration project in Fort Thomas
The Northern Kentucky Water District has completed a project at its water treatment plant in Fort Thomas to remove mud that had accumulated there over the last 55 years. The site has two large reservoirs that serve as water storage for normal operations as well as for emergencies that may disrupt pumping from the Ohio River. Originally built in 1889, the bottom of each reservoir is 50 feet at its deepest point. There have been very few modifications to the reservoirs since they were built.
LINK streetscapes: Back to college edition at Thomas More University
Fall is always filled with new schedules, new faces and new experiences, as many return to school. This is especially true for college students, with the campus atmosphere both exhilarating and nerve-wracking. As important as school is, many choose to live on campus not for the academics, but for the...
Graeter’s is coming to Union; Braxton and Dewey’s may follow, city says
Union is getting a Graeter’s Ice Cream store, and city leadership shared that Dewey’s Pizza and Braxton Brewing may be opening locations next door. Representatives from Graeter’s were present at the Union City Commission meeting on Wednesday night. There, Justin Jones, project manager of Cincinnati-based firm KZF Design, showed renderings and photos from other stores in operation to illustrate the plans for the future Union location.
Bellevue asks for DARE revival
Bellevue Police Chief Jonathan McClain wants to put the DARE program back into the schools in his city. “I grew up in Boone County,” McClain said. “I remember the names of all three of my DARE officers. I think it promotes good, positive relationships, and students learn to respect and trust the officers. I want to see it back in the schools.”
Frontier relaunching nonstop service to Phoenix
Frontier Airlines is restarting its seasonal nonstop flight from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in November 2022. With the new service to Phoenix, Frontier joins Southwest, American Airlines and Allegiant in offering service to Phoenix from CVG, though other airlines take travelers to the...
Playground designed for kids with all abilities opens in AJ Jolly Park
A new playground in AJ Jolly Park designed for kids with all abilities is officially open. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday at the ADA-accessible playground, located at 1501 Race Track Road in Alexandria. The new playground, near the ranger station, has equipment for children of all abilities, ages 5...
Wednesday NKY sports round-up: Holy Cross volleyball claims All “A” 9th Region crown
Everyone in attendance at Newport High’s Stan Arnzen Sports Complex heard the sound that has unsurprisingly become a theme for the red and black this season just four serves into the Holy Cross-Villa Madonna volleyball game. Holy Cross senior setter and Marshall University commit Maya Hunt sets the ball...
Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: Mike Bankemper’s four decades as Campbell County matman honored
Really nice job by Campbell County High School last Friday night the way the school honored recently retired coach Mike Bankemper at the halftime of the Highlands game – with his family and so many of the wrestlers he’d coached in a 42-year career (40 as head coach) for the Camels’ program.
Tuesday NKY sports round-up: Cooper soccer beats CovCath for first time ever
The Cooper Jaguars boys soccer team (5-0-3 overall) may not be where it wants to be yet, but the Jaguars left Wooten Field in Park Hills knowing they just made history in the 14th meeting ever against the Covington Catholic Colonels (4-6). For the first time since the Union school...
Former Kenton County constable pardoned by Bevin arrested twice in one week
Ronald Ferrier, a former Kenton County constable, was arrested twice in one week on charges of second-degree stalking and violating the conditions of a protective order. The events are not related. The first arrest occurred on Aug. 31 and stems from Ferrier accusing a victim of having an affair with...
The secret to living to 107: Tomatoes and UK basketball
Gladys Frazier moved to Falmouth at 10 and lived there until she was 102. Today, at 106, she lives in the neighboring city of Butler, where she will celebrate her 107th birthday in just under a month. So what’s the secret to living to see 107?. “Somebody asked me...
Thursday NKY sports round-up: NewCath boys soccer continues to roll
Just more than halfway through the regular season, the Newport Central Catholic boys soccer team still has no losses on its record. The Thoroughbreds (9-0-2 overall) ventured on the road out of the 9th Region and shut out the Scott Eagles, 5-0, for their sixth shutout of the season. They have outscored opponents, 43-7 on the season.
Police called after outdoor diners witness struggle between man, Covington officer
Outdoor diners began calling 911 around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday after witnessing a struggle between a Covington police officer and an unknown man, according to police. Covington Police Capt. Marcus Jordan told LINK nky that the individual was suspected of being on narcotics as the officer made contact with him at the corner of Court Street and Park Place. The individual began resisting arrest, Jordan said, and a struggle ensued.
Tough times make for mostly smooth sailing for big-play NewCath over Walton-Verona
And you thought it was those two big wins over Holmes and Cincinnati Roger Bacon that would carry Newport Central Catholic coming into the Walton-Verona game Thursday night. Nor was it making it through the giant rush hour traffic jam at the cut in the hill on I-75 for a broken-down truck.
