The Northern Kentucky Water District has completed a project at its water treatment plant in Fort Thomas to remove mud that had accumulated there over the last 55 years. The site has two large reservoirs that serve as water storage for normal operations as well as for emergencies that may disrupt pumping from the Ohio River. Originally built in 1889, the bottom of each reservoir is 50 feet at its deepest point. There have been very few modifications to the reservoirs since they were built.

FORT THOMAS, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO