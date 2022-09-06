Police release video of officer-involved shooting in Fairmont Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police have released body camera video following a deadly officer-involved shooting in Fairmont Park in August.

Watch the full video in the player below.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Bridgeview Drive just after 8 a.m. on August 23 after receiving reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. According to police, the call came from “a neighbor who said one of two elderly victims knocked on her door for help.”

Police said the victims told officers they were attacked by their nephew, Scholar Wang, 48.

“One victim reported that Mr. Wang attacked her with a wooden object. The other victim said she was struck with a metal object,” police said.

When officers arrived on scene, they tried to call Wang out of the home, but he did not comply, police added.

After entering the home, officers deployed a K9 and bean bag rounds after noticing a barricade blocking the hallway.

“After 90 minutes and multiple deployments of pepper spray, an officer forced open the bathroom door after attempts to communicate with Mr. Wang failed.” The department said that’s when Wang swung a black metal bar at the officer before the officer retreated.

When police again deployed the K9, Wang used the bar to hit the dog, according to the department.

Police said officers then moved closer as Wang raised the metal bar above his head. That’s when one of the officers fired his weapon. The officer was later identified as Mitchel Tani, a nine-year veteran of the department.

Wang was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said the K9 suffered a cut to its head. No officers were injured.

