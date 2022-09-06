The Queen is dead. So too, it seems, is compassion. Even before the official announcement of the 96-year-old Elizabeth Mountbatten-Windsor’s death had come, many of my fellow travelers on the left were circling like vultures. “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying,” tweeted Dr Uju Anya of Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. “May her pain be excruciating.” The tweet was removed by Twitter for violating its policy.Tweets like this – and there were so many, though Dr Anya’s has gotten the most attention – belie only a callous disregard for human life...

