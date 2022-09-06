Martinez earned a hold against Arizona on Wednesday, allowing one hit and striking out two batters in one inning. With San Diego up by two runs in the eighth inning, Martinez was summoned from the bullpen, and he worked around a two-out single to preserve the lead. Notably, Josh Hader got the ball in the ninth, retiring the side in order for his 31st save. Hader had been removed from the closer role in late August due to a series of rough outings, but he's notched each of the Padres' past two saves while Martinez hasn't picked up a save since Aug. 30. That's probably enough to expect Hader to get most of the closing opportunities moving forward, though Martinez has earned manager Bob Melvin's trust and could still see an occasional save chance.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO