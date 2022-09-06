Read full article on original website
Rays' Yu Chang: Designated for assignment
Chang was designated for assignment by the Rays on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The move clears space for Wander Franco (wrist) to return from the injured list. Chang hit a respectable .260/.305/.385 (good for a 102 wRC+) in 36 games this season but still owns a poor 76 wRC+ for his career.
Rays' Vidal Brujan: Sent down Wednesday
Brujan (undisclosed) was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday. Brujan sustained a minor injury Monday against the Rays, but he should be back to full health since he was demoted rather than being placed on the injured list. Over three games during his week in the big leagues, he went 0-for-1 with a run and a stolen base. Brandon Lowe (triceps/elbow) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Pirates' Zack Collins: Catches on with Bucs
The Pirates claimed Collins off waivers from the Blue Jays and optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Collins joins his third organization after the White Sox previously shipped him to Toronto shortly before Opening Day. With Danny Jansen and Alejandro Kirk ahead of him in the pecking order at catcher in Toronto, Collins wasn't able to carve out consistent playing time, as he saw action in 26 games with the big club while slashing .194/.266/.417 in 79 plate appearances. Though Collins will report to Triple-A as he joins his new organization, the Pirates could give him a look at the big-league level before long. Neither of the two catchers on the 28-man active roster -- Jason Delay and Tyler Heineman -- profile as long-term solutions at the position.
Phillies' Mark Appel: Lands on injured list
Appel was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday due to an elbow injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Appel has been in the minors for just over a month, but he's now dealing with an elbow issue that will sideline him for at least a week. The severity of his injury isn't yet clear, and whether he's able to return after a minimal IL stint remains to be seen.
White Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Offensive explosion in rout
Gonzalez went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, three runs scored and three RBI in a 14-2 win Thursday in Oakland. Gonzalez singled and scored in the second, doubled and scored in the fifth and smashed a three-run homer in the sixth. It was his first four-hit game of his career and his second game with at least three hits in his last five starts. After struggling with a .198/.282/.339 slash line in 33 games for Triple-A Charlotte before his promotion, the 25-year-old has attacked big-league pitching, posting a .339/.356/.500 line in 15 contests. He's started 11 of Chicago's last 12 games and should continue to see regular playing time over the next couple of weeks.
Mets' Starling Marte: Out again for nightcap
Manager Buck Showalter confirmed after the Mets' 5-1 win over the Pirates in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader that Marte (hand) won't be available for the second game, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. After exiting Tuesday's loss in the series opener in Pittsburgh when he was hit on the right...
Twins' Max Kepler: On bench for nightcap
Kepler (hip) is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Yankees. Kepler was scratched from the lineup Monday due to hip tightness and is absent from the starting nine for both games of Wednesday's twin bill. Kyle Garlick will take over in right field and bat sixth for Minnesota in Game 2.
Padres' Juan Soto: Leaves after HBP
Sot was removed from Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks after being hit by a pitch in the upper back, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Soto initially remained in the contest after the hit-by-pitch but was lifted a couple innings later. The 23-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the Padres update his status.
White Sox's Luis Robert: Remains out of lineup
Robert (hand) isn't starting Thursday against the Athletics. Robert is dealing with a bruised left hand and will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Whether he's available off the bench Thursday remains to be seen, but Adam Engel will start in center field and bat ninth.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Matt Carpenter: Not cleared for baseball activities
Carpenter (foot) underwent X-rays on Wednesday that showed healing, but he hasn't yet been cleared to resume baseball activities, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports. Carpenter has been sidelined with a broken foot for just under a month, but he didn't require surgery to address the issue. Although he's improving, his foot isn't yet healed to the point where he's able to resume baseball activities. The 36-year-old is slated to undergo another X-ray in 10-to-14 days, but he's running out of time to return during the regular season.
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Shelved with sprained thumb
The Cardinals placed Carlson on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left thumb sprain. Carlson had already moved off the fantasy radar in most redraft leagues after fading into a reserve role in the second half of August, and the thumb injury only further lessens the possibility of him regaining relevance before the season comes to an end. St. Louis called up Alec Burleson from Triple-A Memphis to replace Carlson as an extra outfielder off the bench, but Corey Dickerson, Tyler O'Neill and Lars Nootbaar are expected to remain the team's primary starters from left to right in most games.
Mets' James McCann: Sitting Game 1 on Wednesday
McCann is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Pirates. McCann will get a breather in Game 1 on Wednesday after he went 2-for-3 with a walk and run scored in Tuesday's loss. Tomas Nido will take over behind the plate and bat ninth versus Pittsburgh.
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Undergoes surgery
Tatis (suspension) had surgery Tuesday to repair the torn labrum in his left shoulder, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis had been dealing with the injury since last season but originally decided to forego surgery. He changed his mind after being handed an 80-game PED ban in August. Tatis had to delay the procedure, which was originally scheduled for late August, after he came down with a non-COVID illness, but it was completed and deemed successful by the team Tuesday. With his suspension lingering into the start of next season, the star shortstop isn't expected to have his return timeframe impacted by the surgical procedure.
Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Reinstated from paternity list
Rasmussen (personal) was reinstated from the paternity list Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Rasmussen was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday in anticipation of the birth of his first child and is now ready to return to the team. The 27-year-old righty holds a minuscule 1.59 ERA and 0.53 WHIP over his last five starts.
Orioles' Spenser Watkins: Heading to minors
Watkins will be optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Watkins has largely been effective as a starter for the Orioles in the second half, but he'll lose his spot in the rotation after giving up nine runs in 10.2 innings over his last two outings. Tyler Wells (oblique) will be reinstated from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against Toronto, so Watkins will head to the minors to make room on the Orioles' active roster.
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: To IL with shoulder fatigue
Peralta (shoulder fatigue) will be placed on the 15-day injured list, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. This is the same shoulder that Peralta strained in late May, causing him to miss 10 weeks. He also had Thursday's start pushed back a few days due to shoulder soreness. Peralta had an 11.6 K/9 before the initial IL stint, and while he was effective (2.27 ERA, 0.82 WHIP) after returning Aug. 3, his K/9 plummeted to 7.4 in 31.2 innings before he went back on the IL. Eric Lauer (elbow) had encouraging MRI results Thursday, but if he can't make a swift return to the rotation, the Brewers may have to go with a bullpen game for Peralta's next turn in the rotation.
Padres' Nick Martinez: Gives way to Hader as closer
Martinez earned a hold against Arizona on Wednesday, allowing one hit and striking out two batters in one inning. With San Diego up by two runs in the eighth inning, Martinez was summoned from the bullpen, and he worked around a two-out single to preserve the lead. Notably, Josh Hader got the ball in the ninth, retiring the side in order for his 31st save. Hader had been removed from the closer role in late August due to a series of rough outings, but he's notched each of the Padres' past two saves while Martinez hasn't picked up a save since Aug. 30. That's probably enough to expect Hader to get most of the closing opportunities moving forward, though Martinez has earned manager Bob Melvin's trust and could still see an occasional save chance.
Rays raring to put more heat on scuffling Yankees
The Tampa Bay Rays keep capitalizing on head-to-head opportunities to gain ground on the first-place New York Yankees in the
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Bothered by sore back
Grandal was held out of Friday's lineup with back tightness, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Grandal has not started for a few days, and the injury presumably has something to do with that. He will be available off the bench Friday, so his absence may not extend much further. However, it's not yet clear when he will be ready for a full nine innings.
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Sent back to Triple-A
Andujar was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Wednesday's doubleheader sweep over the Twins. The 27-year-old was called up as the 29th man for Wednesday's twin bill, and he started in left field in the matinee and went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Andujar has a .225/.243/.254 slash line in 20 games this season and is now headed back to the minors.
