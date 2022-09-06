ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

SEC Unfiltered: After the fun of Week 1, a 'prove it' weekend for much of the league

By Gentry Estes, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UGGTD_0hkZFS2I00

Welcome to SEC Unfiltered, the USA TODAY NETWORK's newsletter on SEC sports. Look for this newsletter in your inbox Monday through Friday. Today, Tennessean sports columnist Gentry Estes takes over:

Man, what a great Week 1 that was for the SEC.

(Sorry, late revision: What a great Week 1 for everyone except LSU.)

I mean, Florida beats Utah. Arkansas beats Cincinnati.Georgia embarrasses Oregon. And everyone else (not you, LSU) wins big. Heck, even Vanderbilt is looking to go 3-0 after putting up 105 points in two games.

But for all the feel-good vibes in early September, don't be fooled yet. The real season starts this weekend.

Quite a few SEC teams face pivotal games in what should be an extremely entertaining Week 2. It's sure to tell us a lot about the season ahead.

Kentucky and Florida square off in what amounts to a massive "prove it" game for both.

South Carolina at Arkansas sets up in a similar fashion.

Alabama has to go play at Texas. (I know, I know. But that's still Texas, y'all.)

Tennessee visits a ranked Pittsburgh. Vanderbilt hosts a ranked Wake Forest. Mississippi State goes to Arizona. Missouri goes to Kansas State.

And even Texas A&M must confront an Appalachian State offense that just put up 61 points – and lost – to North Carolina.

Around the SEC, it's going to look a good bit different next week than it does right now.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Georgia vs Samford: SEC Network crew excited for Athens party

This weekend’s Georgia vs Samford game will end yet another drought for Kirby Smart’s Dawgs. And all they have to do is show up. The last time Georgia played a home game as defending National Champions was September 5th, 1981. Georgia’s contest with. wasn’t nearly as competitive...
ATHENS, GA
ClutchPoints

College Football Odds: South Carolina vs. Arkansas prediction, odds, pick – 9/10/2022

The South Carolina Gamecocks take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. Check out our college football odds series for our South Carolina Arkansas prediction and pick. The South Carolina Gamecocks are a notable national story in college football because of their quarterback. Spencer Rattler, who entered 2021 with the expectation that he would lead the Oklahoma Sooners […] The post College Football Odds: South Carolina vs. Arkansas prediction, odds, pick – 9/10/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBIA, SC
Larry Brown Sports

SEC QB reportedly set to crack $1 million in NIL money

Stetson Bennett became a household name when he helped lead Georgia to a national championship last season, and the quarterback has cashed in on that success in a big way. Bennett has signed NIL deals with several companies, including Fanatics, Georgia Power, AARP and Synovus Bank. His agent, Jeff Hoffman of Everett Sports Management, told Pete Nakos of On3 that Bennett is approaching $1 million in total endorsement deals.
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Heisman Watch 2022: Contenders emerge in SEC East, but do they have staying power?

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett IV, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker give the SEC East a host of Heisman Trophy contenders. With three straight wins and seven over the past 13 years, the SEC has put a veritable chokehold on the Heisman Trophy, but a submission locked in tighter than anything airing on AEW or WWE has been the product of just one-half of the power conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Mississippi State
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
State
South Carolina State
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy