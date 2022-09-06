SEC Unfiltered: After the fun of Week 1, a 'prove it' weekend for much of the league
Welcome to SEC Unfiltered, the USA TODAY NETWORK's newsletter on SEC sports. Look for this newsletter in your inbox Monday through Friday. Today, Tennessean sports columnist Gentry Estes takes over:
Man, what a great Week 1 that was for the SEC.
(Sorry, late revision: What a great Week 1 for everyone except LSU.)
I mean, Florida beats Utah. Arkansas beats Cincinnati.Georgia embarrasses Oregon. And everyone else (not you, LSU) wins big. Heck, even Vanderbilt is looking to go 3-0 after putting up 105 points in two games.
But for all the feel-good vibes in early September, don't be fooled yet. The real season starts this weekend.
Quite a few SEC teams face pivotal games in what should be an extremely entertaining Week 2. It's sure to tell us a lot about the season ahead.
Kentucky and Florida square off in what amounts to a massive "prove it" game for both.
South Carolina at Arkansas sets up in a similar fashion.
Alabama has to go play at Texas. (I know, I know. But that's still Texas, y'all.)
Tennessee visits a ranked Pittsburgh. Vanderbilt hosts a ranked Wake Forest. Mississippi State goes to Arizona. Missouri goes to Kansas State.
And even Texas A&M must confront an Appalachian State offense that just put up 61 points – and lost – to North Carolina.
Around the SEC, it's going to look a good bit different next week than it does right now.
Comments / 0