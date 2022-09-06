ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Iowa vs. Iowa State odds, spread, lines: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
 3 days ago

A pair of old rivals meet up in Week 2 as Iowa State goes on the road to Iowa for a renewal of the in-state clash for the Cy-Hawk Trophy.

Iowa is coming off a 7-3 win over South Dakota State of some infamy after the offense couldn't generate a single TD, scoring instead off two safeties and a field goal. ISU stepped on Southeast Missouri State in its opener.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Iowa vs. Iowa State odds, spread, lines, predictions

Iowa and Iowa State meet for the annual Cy-Hawk Trophy in Week 2

Football Power Index is going with the visitors, projecting Iowa State to win the game with 58.5 percent likelihood.

Iowa comes in with a 41.5 percent chance to defeat the Cyclones at home.

But the oddsmakers are siding with the Hawkeyes, who come in as 3.5 point favorites , according to SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 41.5 points .

Iowa comes in at No. 55 in the FPI's latest college football rankings and is projected to win 5.4 games on the season, good for 10th in the Big Ten.

The index judges Iowa to be 2.7 points better on average than every team on its schedule with a 47.3 percent shot to win six games.

Iowa State checks in at No. 34 on the index and projected to win 6.9 games on the year as the 6th ranked team in the Big 12. The computer expects the Cyclones to be 8.2 points better on average than each team on their schedule.

College Football Power Index

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Baylor
  10. USC
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Florida
  13. Utah
  14. Michigan State
  15. Miami
  16. Arkansas
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. NC State
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Kentucky
  21. BYU
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Wake Forest
  24. Tennessee
  25. Houston

