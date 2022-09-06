ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 2

makeminefreedom
2d ago

Pharmacies should not be sued they did not write the prescriptions doctors did. If anyone should be sued it should be the doctors who wrote the scripts.

Reply
2
Related
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Cancels Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Peak-Season Orders

Walmart has about $1.5 billion in inventory “that if we could just wave a magic wand, we’d make it go away today,” chief financial officer John David Rainey told Wall Street analysts in a quarterly earnings call Tuesday of the retailer’s battle to get overstock under control. The first order of business? Slashing hundreds of billions of dollars in fourth-quarter orders to get back on track. In a Nutshell: “The second quarter finished stronger than we anticipated,” CEO Doug McMillon said. “Our sales were well ahead of plan with inflation lifting our average transaction size.” He said the company realized back in March...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
New Mexico State
State
Florida State
TheStreet

Frozen Pizzas Recalled For Dangerous Ingredient

After a hard day or week at work, sometimes we just shuffle home, shove a frozen pizza in the oven, and become one with the couch. There's a special kind of pleasure in it, associating the taste of a frozen pizza with the moment one finally gets to relax. We...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hector Balderas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Kroger Begin Opioid Trial#Walgreens Boots Alliance#Walmart Inc#Kroger Co#New Mexicans#Reuters
psychologytoday.com

Update on “Gas Station Heroin” and Other Legal Drugs

Stopping the scourge of street drugs—and saving lives and livelihoods in the process—is a daunting task. They’re everywhere, including on gas station and convenience store shelves. But we’re seeing some successes in this fight, and it’s important to highlight those successes so we can build on them.
FDA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
TheDailyBeast

Inside the Tragic Suicide at an Amazon Warehouse

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.An Amazon employee walked out of his overnight shift at a Massachusetts warehouse this month and shot himself outside the building, authorities told The Daily Beast.The heartbreaking incident occurred on Friday, Aug. 19, after the 23-year-old employee left work early at the e-commerce giant’s Norwood delivery station. According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, the man drove away from the...
NORWOOD, MA
97.1 FM Talk

Three brands of frozen pizza recalled

Food Safety and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a High Class 1 safety alert for 8,018 pounds of “Pizza Cubana Cuban Style Pepperoni Pizza” made by Ready Dough Pizza Inc. of Hialeah, Florida.
TEXAS STATE
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
59K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy