Harrisburg, SD

Washington falls and Harrisburg climbs in Class AA South Dakota volleyball media poll

By Michael McCleary, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 2 days ago
Harrisburg continues a strong start to the season, climbing to Class AA's No. 2 in the South Dakota high school volleyball media poll. The young Tigers are 7-0 and replace last year's runner-ups Sioux Falls Washington, who fell all the way to five, as second in the rankings.

With the Warriors' fall, Jefferson and Pierre each rose one spot. Class A and B rankings kept the same top-4, but Canton and Burke, respectively, both entered the rankings.

Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the Week of Sept. 5, 2022. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking:

CLASS AA

1. O'Gorman (17) 3-0 85 1

2. Harrisburg 7-0 67 3

3. S.F. Jefferson 2-0 39 4

4. Pierre 5-0 31 5

5. S.F. Washington 1-1 23 2

RECEIVING VOTES: Huron (6-0) 9, S.F. Roosevelt (1-3) 1

High school volleyball:O'Gorman going for third-straight title and more to watch this season

CLASS A

1. S.F. Christian (17) 6-0 85 1

2. Dakota Valley 3-0 68 2

3. Wagner 6-1 48 3

4. R.C. Christian 9-3 17 4

5. Canton 8-0 14 RV

RECEIVING VOTES: Platte-Geddes (5-0) 13, Hamlin (3-0) 5, Garretson (5-2) 2, Elkton-Lake Benton (2-0) 1, Florence-Henry (4-0) 1, Baltic (6-1) 1

CLASS B

1. Warner (17) 8-0 85 1

2. Northwestern 5-2 65 2

3. Chester Area 5-2 50 3

4. Wolsey-Wessington 2-2 22 4

5. Burke 6-0 20 RV

RECEIVING VOTES: Colman-Egan (2-1) 10, Faulkton Area (3-0) 3

Follow Sioux Falls Argus Leader reporter Michael McCleary on Twitter @mikejmccleary.

