kslnewsradio.com

Legacy bridge at University of Utah vandalized

SALT LAKE CITY — Over Labor Day weekend, the elevator, on the west end of the Legacy Bridge at the University of Utah was vandalized. Currently, it is out of service and crews are assessing the damage. The university said in a release the Legacy Bridge remains open and...
kslnewsradio.com

Schools closing early in the Tooele School District, due to heat

TOOELE, Utah — West Elementary school along with another school in the Tooele School District is dealing with air conditioning problems. As a result, the schools will be releasing students early. Today and tomorrow, Sept. 6 and 7, West Elementary and Settlement Canyon Elementary will release students early. The...
ABC4

5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’

UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
deseret.com

The Utah gondola: A timeline

Last week, the Utah Department of Transportation recommended a gondola for Little Cottonwood Canyon to combat the paralyzing skier traffic that often spills out into surrounding neighborhoods. The recommendation was the result of years of deliberation over how to improve transportation up the canyon, home to Alta and Snowbird ski...
KSLTV

A virus is wiping out Utah’s tomato harvest

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A virus is wiping out large portions of tomato crops in Utah farms. According to the Utah Farm Bureau, it’s impacting tomatoes grown all over the state and could make them scarce at some farmer’s markets. Farmer Jake Harward said it’s his worst harvest...
Idaho State Journal

Protesters taunt, yell slurs at BYU students attending LGBTQ event

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Protesters including Brigham Young University students yelled homophobic slurs and taunted LGBTQ students and their supporters during an off-campus gathering in Utah. About 100 protesters showed up at the “Back to School Pride Night” event over the weekend at a public park in Provo. A dozen people dressed up as angels and who were supporting the LGBTQ students stood in a line to block the protesters, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. ...
kslnewsradio.com

University of Utah investigating possible threat of violence

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah Department of Public Safety is actively looking into a potential threat of violence. According to a news release from the university, the threat consists of illegal firearms being on campus. The focus of the threat is at the Union Building. As...
