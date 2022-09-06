ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Diverse Erie Commission launches small business fund for businesses in Erie County

By Briaunna Malone
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yYSTx_0hkZEC7h00

A local commission is taking part in a key initiative in Erie County’s inclusive growth by launching a fund to invest in local businesses of Black, Indigenous, People of Color.

Here is more on the efforts of the commission and what it means to local business owners.

Diverse Erie Commission is launching a small business fund for businesses in the county that will provide opportunities of expansion.

Diverse Erie Commission is ensuring inclusive growth in Erie County with their small business fund.

Their goal is to make a difference for businesses in the BIPOC, also known as Black, Indigenous, People of Color community.

Diverse Erie invests in Erie BIPOC businesses with launch of new fund

“We believe it’s going to change the blueprint for small businesses in Erie County. This is the first time where we’ve come together so many entities invested such a large amount of money for this particular initiative. So we believe that this will allow us to meet the needs and demands of the small businesses as they continue to grow,” said Gary Lee, Chief Administrative Officer for Diverse Erie Commission.

The fund will leverage $2 million and will act as a revolving loan fund to provide better chance of survival for businesses.

“We believe this will allow us to build the infrastructure for these small emerging businesses to not only survive, but to thrive. At the end of the day we want them to thrive and win, and we believe this fund will do just that,” said Lee.

One business owner told us what his plan would be if he was a recipient of the funds.

“Hire more people, do some repairs to the infrastructure of my property. There’s a lot of ways of advertising,” said Robert Vincent, Owner of Beez Appliances.

JET 24 Action News at Noon expands to a full hour

Although Vincent has ideas on what he would do with the money, he wants to make sure other businesses have the opportunity to grow as well.

“Because there’s so many other people who have ideas where I’ve been blessed and then mine is already up and running. Yes I can use some thing that can expand on it, but I also don’t want to take away from someone else who has a great idea, and you have unlimited amount of funding,” said Vincent.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Qualifications for the loan requires business owners being interested in expanding while also meeting other criteria from the federal government.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Mayor Schember announces last round of ARP funds for Erie businesses

The last round of American Rescue Plan (ARP) dollars for Erie city businesses was announced. Several local business owners attended Mayor Joe Schember’s press conference Thursday morning. One recipient, the owner of Barb’s Daycare, said this funding allows her to continue her services. Also, the owner of a community hair salon that works with senior […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Erie County, PA
Sports
Erie County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Erie County, PA
YourErie

Erie County to hold in-person 9/11 memorial service

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County will host a 9/11 memorial service. The service will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 11 at the Erie County 9/11 memorial at Blasco Memorial Public Library (160 E. Front St. in Erie). This year’s service will be held in person. The keynote speaker will be Laura DiPasqua-Grappy. DiPasqua-Grappy worked for […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

City of Erie wants your feedback on how to improve local parks

The City of Erie is looking for feedback from residents on improving public parks and spaces. There’s a new online survey for city residents. It’s an opportunity for the public to have some input when it comes to improving city parks. The City of Erie is dedicating $5 million of American Rescue Plan funding to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Rep. Mike Kelly ready to transform former Erie Malleable Iron Co. building

Representative Mike Kelly has been busy lately, recently visiting the Erie Malleable Iron Company’s former building on West 12th Street. The Erie County Redevelopment Authority purchased the building in February 2021 and plans to transform the property into a place for businesses to call home. Kelly secured grants for the building earlier this year and […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Bipoc#Diverse Erie Commission
YourErie

Erie Mayor returns to work after COVID-19 recovery

City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember returned to City Hall Wednesday after recovering from COVID-19. Mayor Schember returned to Erie City Hall after he tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago. He said that this is the first time he has contracted the virus and has tested negative for several days now. He said that […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Opponents to Bayfront Parkway Project voice their concerns

Several local groups are trying to halt the start of the Bayfront Parkway Improvement Project. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is accepting bids for that project starting next week. These groups said this project will negatively impact the environment and neighborhoods on Erie’s East Side. Several local groups are hoping to stall the bayfront […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Police receiving additional funding for ‘crisis car’ unit

A city council vote leaves the Erie Police Department one step closer to incorporating a crisis car unit. The vote means the department could receive additional federal funding. This resolution removed the 175 officer limit placed on the complement earlier this year. In a five-to-one vote, Erie City Council approved a resolution for additional funding […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie School District prioritize new security and facility upgrades

The board of directors of the City of Erie School District met Wednesday night to discuss several upgrades to facilities and security. The school board discussed three main policies that will continue to be discussed and adjusted in the coming weeks. With the school year back in full swing across the City of Erie, the […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
YourErie

Erie blood bank desperate for donations to save lives

The Community Blood Bank is looking to save lives during this critical blood shortage. Thursday, the blood bank set up inside the UPMC Hamot Lincoln Education Center taking blood donations. Over the past several months, the number of donors showing up at the blood bank has gone down, creating a short supply at local hospitals. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Community Blood Bank looks to community to battle blood shortage

The Community Blood Bank is heading out into the community in hopes of reaching more donors to help the blood shortage crisis. Wednesday, they set up outside the Erie County Courthouse in an effort to save lives. “Donate blood, save lives.” That’s the main message here. The blood supply is severely low and the amount […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

PennWest Edinboro embracing change, preserving legacy

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — This semester marks the first time that PennWest Edinboro students have gathered under the university’s new moniker. In July, the university made the official switch from its former name, Edinboro University, to PennWest Edinboro. But it’s not just a name. PennWest has combined three state universities into one integrated university at three locations […]
EDINBORO, PA
YourErie

Loving Giving Local: Presque Isle Partnership

Erie’s number one tourist attraction had some visitors Wednesday. The Presque Isle Partnership has been improving the visitor experience on the peninsula since 1994. Most are familiar with their events such as Discover Presque Isle, the UPMC music series on the beach, and Presque Isle Lights during the holiday season. All of these activities are […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Frontier Park giant slides now open, again

The giant slides at Frontier Park are now officially open to the public once again. Following multiple complaints, the City of Erie shut down the slides at the park in late August. The city’s insurance company then evaluated the slides and made the decision to reopen them. As of Sept. 7, families are able to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Waterford Fair holds Youth Livestock Auction

It was an evening to showcase up-and-coming farmers, and the job they’ve done raising their livestock. The Youth 4-H and Future Farmers of America livestock auction took place at the Waterford Fair Thursday night. Considered one of the featured events at the fair, the auction is the final step in raising and selling their animals. […]
WATERFORD, PA
YourErie

YourErie

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy