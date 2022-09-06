Read full article on original website
Related
Robert Lewandowski beats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to amazing Champions League record with Barcelona hat-trick
ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI became the first player to score a Champions League hat-trick for three clubs as Barcelona thrashed Viktoria Plzen 5-1 in Group C. Franck Kessie nodded his first Barca goal to get them off to a flyer. Lewandowski then got off the mark for the night with 34 minutes...
Lionel Messi draws level with Cristiano Ronaldo in race for incredible Champions League record as PSG beat Juventus
LIONEL MESSI became the fourth player to feature in 19 editions of the Champions League as PSG beat Juventus. The forward, 35, is now just one shy of Iker Casillas' record of 20. But in starting against Juventus Messi has equalled Cristiano Ronaldo and Ryan Giggs on 19. Messi made...
Todd Boehly Had Agreed To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo - Thomas Tuchel Rejected
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly had agreed to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United with the move breaking down due to Thomas Tuchel’s rejection.
Erik ten Hag confirms forward Cristiano Ronaldo is 'ready to start' for Manchester United in their Europa League clash with Real Sociedad, as he considers recalling the Portuguese star
Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo is fit to start for Manchester United as he considers naming the Portugal star in his line-up to face Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday night. Ronaldo has started just one of United's six Premier League games this season - the disastrous...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut
The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
BBC
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time
Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
Former England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello reveals who he believes is the greatest Italian manager of all time
FORMER England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello has revealed his pick as the best Italian manager of all time. Capello won four Serie A titles at AC Milan and lifted two LaLiga trophies with Real Madrid. But he named Carlo Ancelotti - who also had title-winning reigns in Milan and...
Chelsea fires coach Thomas Tuchel after poor start to season
Thomas Tuchel was fired by Chelsea on Wednesday only one month into the season.The decision by Chelsea's new ownership came a day after the team lost to Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 in its first group match in the Champions League.Chelsea has lost two of its first six games in the Premier League.Chelsea was the highest-spending team in Europe during the transfer window with an outlay of nearly $300 million.Tuchel was in charge for a year and a half, winning the Champions League in his first season. ___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Read More Ukraine war: Russia-held nuclear plant to be inspected
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch: Kylian Mbappe's Stunning Goal After Neymar Linkup | PSG v Juventus | Champions League
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar linkup incredibly for PSG's opening goal against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League.
UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 Results & Fixtures
The UEFA Champions League has returned for a new season and here you can find Matchday 1’s results.
Carlo Ancelotti & Toni Kroos praise 'clinical' Eden Hazard
Carlo Ancelotti and Toni Kroos have heaped praise on Eden Hazard after the Belgian impressed against Celtic.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Real Sociedad - Europa League
Manchester United's predicted lineup for their Europa League tie with Real Sociedad at Old Trafford.
FOX Sports
Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
Richarlison spares Tottenham & Antonio Conte from Champions League backlash
Richarlison scored a match-winning brace in Tottenham's 2-0 Champions League win against Marseille.
Barcelona 5-1 Viktoria Plzen: Lewandowski hits hat-trick on Blaugrana Champions League debut
Barcelona thrashed Viktoria Plzen on Champions League matchday one - Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick.
Dortmund director relieved to have sold 'burden' Erling Haaland
Borussia Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl is happy to have sold Erling Haaland, claiming that the striker became a "burden" on the club.
Inter 0-2 Bayern Munich: Die Roten open Champions League campaign with San Siro win
Bayern Munich kicked off their Champions League campaign with a 2-0 win at Inter on Wednesday evening.
Graham Potter arrives at Cobham ahead of Chelsea unveiling
Graham Potter has arrived at Chelsea's Cobham training ground in Surrey ahead of his unveiling as the club's new manager.
When can postponed Premier League fixtures be rearranged for?
The Premier League has confirmed this weekend's fixtures have been postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
Major League Soccer's best young talent: Where did they come from?
Major League Soccer's best young talent: where did they come from?
90min
826
Followers
9K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0