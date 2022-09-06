ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erik ten Hag confirms forward Cristiano Ronaldo is 'ready to start' for Manchester United in their Europa League clash with Real Sociedad, as he considers recalling the Portuguese star

Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo is fit to start for Manchester United as he considers naming the Portugal star in his line-up to face Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday night. Ronaldo has started just one of United's six Premier League games this season - the disastrous...
Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut

The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time

Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
Chelsea fires coach Thomas Tuchel after poor start to season

Thomas Tuchel was fired by Chelsea on Wednesday only one month into the season.The decision by Chelsea's new ownership came a day after the team lost to Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 in its first group match in the Champions League.Chelsea has lost two of its first six games in the Premier League.Chelsea was the highest-spending team in Europe during the transfer window with an outlay of nearly $300 million.Tuchel was in charge for a year and a half, winning the Champions League in his first season. ___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Read More Ukraine war: Russia-held nuclear plant to be inspected
Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
