Charleston ranked #1 in best US cities to retire

By Dianté Gibbs
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston was again ranked a top city to retire in the United States, according to WalletHub study.

WalletHub compared over 180 cities in the U.S. through 46 key metrics of affordability, activities, quality of life, and health care to determine where each state ranked.

Charleston, S.C. tops the list at #1 as the best city to retire. For a second year, Charleston ranked #1 in most fishing facilities per capita.

For 2022, Charleston received a score of 21 in affordability, 15 in activities, 75 in quality of life, and 48 in health care.

Charleston’s #1 ranking overtook Orlando, placed at #2 this year. Cincinnati was ranked #3 .

The following cities were ranked near the bottom:

  • Stockton, CA – #178
  • Ranco Cucamonga, CA – #179
  • San Bernardino, CA – #180
  • Newark, NJ – #181
  • Bridgeport, CT – #182

More details on the full study can be found here.

