Augusta rollback rate approved, but not without drama
Augusta commissioners have spent weeks trying to approve this year's millage rate, and getting it done today was not without drama.
wfxg.com
Augusta Commission expects presentation on stormwater fees
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Commissioner John Clarke has led the charge for months--he wants to see exactly where Richmond County tax dollars are going. As Clarke has requested a full-city audit, he has also drawn attention specifically to the use of stormwater fees. Finally, he intends to get what he has long sought.
wfxg.com
Garden City's growing problem
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sidewalks, easements, cemeteries, and other public areas in Richmond County are seeing overgrowth of grass, weeds, and bamboo. Augusta resident Essie Harden says vegetation has grown from the unkempt easement behind her house and into the fence, causing damage to her property. She says, not only has a limb fallen from a tree onto a building in her yard, but some brush got so heavy it broke through a fence. She says she is fearful of snakes and other pests taking up residence just beyond her property line, so she attempted to do something about it.
WRDW-TV
U.S. Postal Service hiring locally to meet higher demands
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - The United States Postal Service is said to be an essential federal service for the American people. But in recent years, COVID-19′s impact on shipping demands have set it back. Now it needs help more than ever. Toward that end, it’s got a local job...
WRDW-TV
Abrams coming to Augusta as Ga. governor’s race heats up
AUGUSTA, Ga. - With two months until Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections, Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are stepping up their efforts, with Abrams making an appearance in Augusta. She hasn’t yet announced the exact location, but Abrams will be in town for a “One Georgia”...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Augusta metro area
High demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket.
WRDW-TV
Burke County sheriff seeks funds for repairs at detention center
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams is asking for help with his detention center. He says they’ve been experiencing so many issues it’s becoming unsafe for the staff and the inmates. From overcrowding to safety concerns, the sheriff says he needs help from commissioners. Full...
WRDW-TV
Aiken’s Makin’ will go on rain or shine, city leaders say
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s like another holiday in Aiken, except with Aiken’s Makin’, it’s double the fun with the festival picking up Friday and Saturday. Showers are trying to mess things up, but the city and vendors say they’ve waited all year for this moment.
The Post and Courier
State ethics commission: McGhee violated disclosure requirements
North Augusta City Council member David McGhee was found in violation by the South Carolina State Ethics Commission (SCSEC) after failing to disclose certain types of income on his Statements of Economic Interest (SEIs) for the years 2018, 2019 and 2020. The complaint against McGhee was filed on Nov. 25,...
WRDW-TV
Kids can interact with exciting vehicles at Augusta, Aiken events
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kids who are curious about mighty machines will get a chance to see them up close at two local events. Meet-a-Machine at the Augusta Regional Airport gives kids the opportunity to see, touch and learn about emergency response vehicles, planes, aircraft equipment, construction equipment and other machines.
A look inside the 10 year building program for Columbia County Schools, what to expect.
COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF)- Columbia County schools are set for some major upgrades over the next decade. School board members met the public at Harlem High School to talk about their 10 year plan. Under that plan, every school will get upgrades and renovations. Evans, Harlem, and Lakeside High School are the oldest high schools. They will […]
The Post and Courier
Aiken County teacher arrested for forgery after submitting altered drug test
More details have emerged as to what led police to arrest an Aiken County teacher last week. A teacher Langley Bath Clearwater Middle School was arrested for forgery charges out of Richmond County. Thomas Russell Schneider, 49, of Grovetown, Georgia, was taken into custody by Aiken County authorities on Sept....
WRDW-TV
Local pharmacies receive new COVID-19 booster vaccine
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed to the community, and in some places, appointments are already available. The vaccines have been shipped to pharmacies and health departments across the two-state. We spoke to Walgreens and a local pharmacy in Richmond County, who say...
WRDW-TV
Food bank to give away fresh produce at drive-up event
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank will hold a produce distribution Thursday in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location, 3301 Commerce Drive. During the event from 5:30-7:30 p.m., families can get fresh produce loaded into their vehicles. Food distributed may include produce items such as...
bodyshopbusiness.com
NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Georgia Woman
The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO and Kendrick’s Paint & Body, recently donated a refurbished 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan to a deserving Augusta, Ga., woman to provide her independence and the ability to work and take care of her family. The presentation was held at Kendrick’s Paint...
Aiken congregation expands into food outreach
Dozens of families got a boost from a new resource this week, with Mercy Church having expanded its offering to include a food pantry. Storehouse of Mercy is part of the Whiskey Road congregation's outreach, and dozens of the ministry's boosters gathered Tuesday afternoon for an Aiken Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting. More than 20 cars were lined up within the next couple of hours, as families accepted the chance for "a hand up, not a handout," in the spirit of the ministry's theme.
WRDW-TV
1 injured in Murphy Road apartments shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in front of an Augusta apartment complex. Richmond County deputies responded to reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. at the 1900 block of Murphy Road. Deputies say when they arrived on the scene, they found...
WMBF
U.S. Postal Service hiring across S.C. to help increased shipping demands
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Postal Service is said to be an essential federal service for the American people. Over the last few years, COVID-19′s impact on shipping demands set the company back and they need help now more than ever. In March of 2021, USPS launched...
wfxg.com
Glass injures 1 during shootout at Augusta business
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a shootout occurred in the parking lot of the Discount Food Store on Sand Bar Ferry Road on Tuesday. According to the Sheriff's Office, 2-3 males were involved in the shootout. Two people were inside the...
abcnews4.com
Alleged Murdaugh co-conspirator Russell Laffitte granted bond change allowing local travel
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (9/6/22 at 1:15 p.m.) -- Laffitte's federal bond was modified to a "stand alone" GPS monitor rather than a home detention. This will allow him to travel in Hampton and Allendale counties. Laffitte testified he only had a business relationship with Alex Murdaugh and...
