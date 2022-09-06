Read full article on original website
Debbie Tanner
3d ago
Years ago they worked fine That's when politicians weren't crooked and corrupt They pad their bank accounts with taxpayers money and neglect everything that needs to be fixed
NECN
Flooding Was So Bad in Providence It Filled This Empty Pool With Brown Water
The flooding that caused major disruptions in Rhode Island played havoc with a family's home, creating a gross sight in their back yard. Storm runoff filled the empty pool in their backyard home with brown water, owner Ricky Fernandes told NBC affiliate WJAR Tuesday. The water would have gone into...
Crews respond to Attleboro car fire
A man said he was driving home from work in Boston on I-95 south when he noticed his car started smoking around 2 a.m.
Turnto10.com
Providence building collapse forces dance studio to close
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The owners of a Providence dance studio are still taking it all in after part of their building came crashing down during Monday's storm. Three Live Dance Complex shares a wall with the Peace Street building that collapsed amid heavy rain and flash flooding in the city.
Turnto10.com
Firefighters respond to head-on collision in Tiverton
(WJAR) — Tiverton firefighters responded to a head-on collision between two cars Friday evening on Main Road. Officials said two parties were taken to Rhode Island Hospital. A mutual aid ambulance was called in from Portsmouth to assist the crews. No further information was immediately available.
Turnto10.com
Police recover car that plunged into Pawcatuck River in Westerly
A car that plunged into the Pawcatuck River in Westerly three years ago has finally been fished out of the water. The Saab went into the river on New Year's Day in 2019 and floated downstream. Attempts to find it failed. A good Samaritan rescued the 23-year-old driver, who was...
Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently broke ground on the $36 million I-295 paving project. “Our Administration has a plan, and historic federal funding, to finally tackle Rhode Island’s worst roads and bridges,” Gov. Dan McKee said on Sept. 7. “This is a plan that will help mitigate extreme weather events like we […] The post Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project appeared first on Transportation Today.
Turnto10.com
Giant pirate ship replaces historic tree in Woonsocket neighborhood
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A famous old tree that stood in a Woonsocket family’s front yard for approximately 300 years is now replaced with a 24-foot pirate ship. Resident Helene Labrecque said her family has lived on Spring Street for more than half a century. She said four generations of family have lived in the home together, passing down the same memories of playing on the giant old tree.
PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Traffic shifting onto new portion of Providence Viaduct
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is going to be shifting traffic onto the new portion of the providence viaduct. Next Friday, the high-speed lane on I-95 north will shift onto the new bridge using a lane split. The split will start right after exit 22 for downtown. Drivers will use the far right […]
When could RI see its first measurable snowfall?
It might be the furthest thing from everyone's minds, but snow will eventually make its way to Rhode Island.
ABC6.com
Car submerges in river in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A car was found fully submerged in a river in Taunton on Tuesday night. Taunton firefighters responded just after 9 p.m. to the West Water Street boat ramp. Everyone was confirmed to be out of the car, according to fire officials.
Turnto10.com
Roger Williams Park Zoo closed to clean up storm damage
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Roger Williams Park Zoo was closed Tuesday to clean up damage from a storm that dumped heavy rain and flooded streets and highways around Providence. A zoo spokesperson said no animals were hurt and that they were never in danger. The zoo had some flooding...
ABC6.com
Updated Drought Monitor: Improvements for many
PROVIDNECE, R.I. (WLNE) — After torrential, flooding rain impacted parts of the area on Monday, improvements can be seen in this week’s Drought Monitor update. The highest rainfall totals were seen in Providence County and that is where the area has gone from extreme drought conditions down to severe and even down to moderate drought conditions.
PHOTOS: Flash flooding closes RI roadways
Roadways including I-95 and Route 10 became completely blocked by floodwaters, leaving drivers stranded for hours.
New parking lot entrance coming to East Matunuck State Beach
The DEM said construction on an additional parking lot entrance at the popular South Kingstown beach will begin next Tuesday.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island to repave Interstate 295 from Warwick to Cumberland
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Wednesday that the entire stretch of Interstate 295 from the Massachusetts state line to Warwick will be repaved. The project will cost about $36 million, and it will be done in two phases. The first phase will be...
Rhode Island mopping up after heavy flooding
Gov. Dan McKee and Rhode Island's congressional delegation are asking the federal government for help after heavy flooding rendered roadways across the state impassable Monday afternoon.
ABC6.com
Crash snarls morning traffic on Interstate 95 in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A crash with a car fire caused significant traffic delays on Interstate 95 north in Warwick during Friday’s morning commute. The two left lanes were blocked because of it. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said the crash happened just after 8 a.m. near...
iheart.com
Coventry Motorcyclist Collides With A Deer
(Coventry, RI) -- A 56-year-old Coventry man was seriously injured last night in a collision with a deer. Police say he was riding his motorcycle on Flat River Road when the deer jumped out in front of him. He lost control and crashed around 7:00p.m. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital.
Who has the most? Rainfall totals from Monday & Tuesday
BOSTON - The end of Labor Day Weekend brought soaking rains to southern New England. Several inches of rain have fallen in the area, with flooding shutting down I-95 in Providence Monday afternoon.Here are Monday and Tuesday's combined rain totals from Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton. Massachusetts:Tyngsboro 5.5 inchesAttleboro 5.37 Mendon 5.28North Attleboro 5.26Billerica 4.75Webster 4.65 Chelmsford 4.46Southwick 4.39 Taunton 4.39 Newburyport 4.32 Franklin 4.23Sutton 4.04Grafton 4.02Rehoboth 4Woburn 4Stow 3.81Lowell 3.8Carlisle 3.77Wrentham 3.69Princeton 3.68Boxboro 3.65Barre 3.54Dudley 3.52Fall River 3.51Rhode Island:Cranston 11.24 inchesGreenville 9.67Providence 8.8Smithfield 8.2Scituate 8.18North Providence 7.76Johnston 7.61Pascoag 6.08 Oakland 6.05Cumberland 6.01Harrisville 5.81West Warwick 5.36North Smithfield 5.26Burrillville 5.16Glendale 4.8Barrington 4.32 Warwick 4.32Bristol 3.86Coventry 3.63Warren 3.54
Valley Breeze
N.S. resident grows 43-inch cucumber in home garden
NORTH SMITHFIELD – When Jim Petrou planted a cucumber seed in his garden, he wasn’t expecting what would eventually come out of the ground. “Last year, they weren’t as big, but this one started growing like crazy,” said Petrou of his cucumber that nearly broke a world record.
