Livingston Parish, LA

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When word got out someone in Maurepas had bought a Powerball ticket worth $1million at Whitehall Grocery Store, everyone wanted to know who it was. A large sign in the middle of the store lets everyone who comes in know this is the place to buy your tickets.
MAUREPAS, LA
#Powerball Lottery#The Louisiana Lottery
