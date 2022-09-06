Read full article on original website
Julio Jones’ fantasy football owners won’t be pleased with latest Buccaneers update
When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers landed Julio Jones this offseason, there were high expectations that he would be among the team’s starting wide receivers. Many fantasy football owners probably saw a big year for him too, especially in a pass-heavy offense led by Tom Brady. Unfortunately, those hopes got...
Bucs WR Julio Jones has a new jersey number
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones will be wearing the No. 6 jersey this season. Jones has been wearing the No. 85 jersey since signing with the Bucs at the start of training camp, but most expected a number change following the final roster cuts, when more choices would become available.
There are 2 new additions to the Minnesota Vikings injury report
On Wednesday’s injury report, the Minnesota Vikings only had one player on it. Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (biceps) was listed as limited and appeared on the list again on Thursday afternoon. Joining him on the list were two players: Lewis Cine and Alexander Mattison. Mattison did not practice due...
Cincinnati Bengals land high spot in Week 1 power rankings
The Cincinnati Bengals have been a polarizing topic in power rankings all offseason coming off that Super Bowl appearance. An unprecedented run, paired with the general erratic way power rankings get assembled by the various rankers and other factors tend to have the Bengals placed all over the place. But...
Vikings-Packers Injury Report: Jonathan Bullard Limited, Irv Smith Jr. Good to Go
Plus updates on the Packers' Allen Lazard, David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, and more.
Michael Thomas’ fantasy football managers will get hyped over Saints update for Week 1
Will he or won’t he play in Week 1? That is the most important question on the minds of fantasy football players who happen to have New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas on their teams. Thomas, who has missed the better part of the last two seasons due to nagging ankle injuries, popped up […] The post Michael Thomas’ fantasy football managers will get hyped over Saints update for Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vikings’ X-factor for 2022 NFL season, and it’s not Justin Jefferson
The Minnesota Vikings have most of the same cast of characters back this season. Kirk Cousins is still the quarterback. Dalvin Cook is still the star running back. Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn are the starting receivers. The biggest and most important change was actually not a player.
2022 NFL defense rankings: Best NFL defenses in Week 1
Who has the best NFL defense in 2022? Our weekly NFL defense rankings are back after a wild offseason that
