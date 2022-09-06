ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

Dunmore residents warned of warranty scam

By Julie Dunphy
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jeyky_0hkZAVVQ00

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new property warranty scam has popped up in Lackawanna County targeting homeowners.

Many homeowners have recently received letters resembling a final notice, implying an affiliation with the County Deeds Records office. However, Lackawanna County officials said it’s all a scam.

If an urgent notice showed up in the mail from a local county claiming a home warranty is about to expire, one would take notice.

Several Lackawanna County residents have taken notice of the awfully official-looking letter they received.

Turns out, it was not official at all.

“It says clearly on the envelope on the return part, that it’s coming from the county records office. It’s not, it has nothing to do with this office. It’s talking about a warranty for a property, we don’t do warranties on properties,” Recorder of Deeds in Lackawanna County, Evie Rafalko McNulty explained.

State police warn of ‘Loved One’ scams

So, if it didn’t come from the county, who did it come from? The mailer does not say.

Eyewitness News called the number to find out in a recorded call.

The man who answered said he worked for “Home Warranty Direct,” and they sell home warranties.

Eyewitness News then called McNulty back who said she’s never worked with them.

“I’ve never heard of them, there’s no such thing as a home warranty in my office,” McNulty stated.

Patrick Devaney, a Dunmore resident and local realtor, received one of these warranty letters in the mail. Devaney said he instantly knew something wasn’t right.

“I don’t want to see older people fall prey to this, it was saying I had a warranty, my home warranty was expiring. I thought that was kind of funny since my home was built in 1917. I figured it might have expired a long time ago. I recognized it as a scam, it just didn’t look right,” Devaney said.

Devaney hopes people don’t spend money on a home warranty they don’t need.

“When you’re purchasing a home you can do it, you can get a warranty for appliances, and things like that in your home, but usually people don’t have warranties on their home, I don’t have one on my home,” Devaney continued.

If you have any questions about a suspicious letter, McNulty urges you to call the Lackawanna Recorder of Deeds Office.

“It’s there, it’s real, sometimes you think it’s just not going to happen here, well it is,” McNulty reiterated.

With plenty of scams out there, the recorder of deeds office is working on a new fraud detection called “Fraud guard.” Residents will enter their names and address.

“It will alert you by email if any transaction is put on record that belongs to this record or property number,” McNulty noted.

If you do purchase a home warranty, read the fine print. It may not cover exactly what you hope it will.

If you get a letter that seems suspicious in the mail, McNulty said you can go ahead and throw it out.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WOLF

PSP seeks information on wanted man

PA (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police Troop R– Dunmore and Gibson Barracks are seeking information on the whereabouts of 44-year-old David Richard Vangorder. Officials say Vangorder has active warrants for Burglary in Susquehanna County and Forgery in Lackawanna County as well as an active warrant for a probation violation from Susquehanna County.
DUNMORE, PA
WOLF

Luzerne Co. not purchasing security cameras for mail-in ballot drop boxes

LUZERNE CO., (WOLF) — Luzerne County will not be purchasing any security cameras for mail-in ballot drop boxes in the upcoming election. According to our newsgathering partner the Times Leader-- they'll step up procedures to ensure the county has surveillance footage obtained from drop-box hosts. The election board considered this the most cost-effective option.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsRadio WILK

Another mail theft report being investigated in NEPA

Another theft of mail being reported. This time in Luzerne County. White Haven Police say the mailboxes that were damaged and mail stolen were in front of the White Haven Post Office and the White Haven Market. Anyone who may have deposited mail containing checks after 3pm Saturday afternoon should monitor their accounts. Similar incidents have also been reported in Butler Township and Scranton recently. You are being advised to bring your mail into the post office if possible.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lackawanna County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Dunmore, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
County
Lackawanna County, PA
City
Dunmore, PA
WBRE

Lane restrictions on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Interstate 81 north and southbound will be down to one lane between mile markers 141 and 143 in Luzerne County. According to PennDOT, I-81 in both directions will be down to one lane between MM 141 and 143 in Luzerne County to perform bridge deck work on the following dates and […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP: Catalytic converter cut off and stolen overnight

BANKS TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police say someone cut off and stole a catalytic converter from a Carbon County vehicle earlier this week. According to officials, an unknown suspect cut off and stole a catalytic converter from Meadowbrook Landscaping’s 2019 Ford sometime between 5 p.m. on Wednesday and 7 a.m. on Thursday. Troopers said […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man sent to prison for deadly Dunmore shooting

DUNMORE, Pa. — A man from Berks County is headed to prison after a shooting in Dunmore. Luigi Lorusso pleaded guilty Thursday to involuntary manslaughter. According to police, Lorusso shot Tyler Sitar in the stomach in a home on William Street in July of 2021. Sitar died at the hospital.
DUNMORE, PA
Newswatch 16

Motorcycle wreck in Lackawanna County

DUNMORE, Pa. — A motorcycle crash blocked traffic in part of Lackawanna County Thursday afternoon. It happened just after 1 p.m. on the on-ramp to the eastbound Casey Highway (Route 6) from I-380/84 northbound in Dunmore. There is no word on injuries or what led to the wreck. Check...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warranties#Home Warranty#Fraud#The County Deeds Records
WBRE

Bradford County to set DUI checkpoints

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Troopers of Towanda will be conducting DUI checkpoints across Bradford County starting September 9. PSP reports that sobriety checkpoints are to act as a deterrent for drunk driving, so the roads of Bradford County are safer. Roadways in Bradford County have been experiencing heightened volumes of DUI incidents, collisions, […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Special needs playground vandalized at Kirby Park

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Shock and anger are the best ways to describe the public’s reaction to damage at a special needs playground that’s yet to officially open. The playground was awaiting the finishing touches when someone vandalized it. Eyewitness News has covered the construction of this special needs playground at Kirby Park ever […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

NEPA mail thefts raise concerns at USPS

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Area law enforcement is issuing an alert Wednesday to area residents: Beware of thefts from U.S. Postal Service drop boxes. They say there has been an increase in mailbox thefts in recent weeks. And those thefts can go unnoticed until a person gets a notice from their bank that […]
WHITE HAVEN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Teen flown to trauma center for gunshot wound

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton City Police say a teenager was flown to a trauma center after being shot Thursday night. According to the Hazleton City Police Department, just after 10:00 p.m., officers were sent to the area of West Third Street and Lee Court for reports of multiple gunshots. Police say they arrived […]
HAZLETON, PA
Times Leader

Joseph Jacobs serving as acting Luzerne County Coroner

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County Chief Deputy Coroner Joseph Jacobs will serve as acting county coroner, officials said Thursday. A coroner is needed because Francis Hacken resigned, effective Thursday. The county is seeking applications for coroner, with submissions due Sept. 14. Jacobs, 52, was...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

New law allows cops to seize ATVs

SCRANTON, Pa. — Unregistered ATVs have been problematic for police departments, including in Scranton. Scranton Police Chief Thomas Carroll says the city has ordinances to deter people from riding ATVs on city streets, but nothing seems to stop it. But on Friday, a new law goes into effect that...
SCRANTON, PA
Times Leader

Ceremonial opening held for Luzerne County tourism office inside historic train station

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Approximately 70 past and present community and government leaders attended a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for Luzerne County’s tourism office in the historic former train station in downtown Wilkes-Barre. The county tourism bureau, known as Visit Luzerne County, has been...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two USPS dropoff boxes broken into in Luzerne County

WHITE HAVEN BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The White Haven Police Department said they are investigating the theft of the contents of two USPS drop-off mailboxes. Officials said the drop-off boxes in front of the post office and White Haven Market were stolen on Monday, September 5. Investigators ask anyone who deposited mail containing a check […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Threat closes Pa. school for 2nd day

Schools will remain closed Friday in the Parkland School District in Allentown for a second day, with students switching to virtual instruction, as an investigation continues into a threat. The Lehigh County school district announced the continued closure Thursday night, following the threat toward Orefield Middle School reported via Pennsylvania’s...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy