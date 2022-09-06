An adult man was found dead near a dumpster on Tuesday, according to the Amarillo Police Department.

According to reports, Amarillo police officers were sent out to the 2800 block of Oak Drive on a report of a man's body laying by a dumpster in the alley.

The APD Homicide Unit released a post on Tuesday, asking for the public's help to identify the man found on Oak Drive. "He has a distinct tattoo on his right leg from his knee to his ankle. It is 6- five point stars (similar to the one on our APD patch) but in black outline only. If you think you might know someone with this tattoo, please call the APD Homicide unit at 378-9468," the post reads.

As previously reported, due to the suspicious circumstances, the homicide unit is asking for the community's assistance.

Anyone who may have information on this incident is urged to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400, or a tip can be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org, or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers p3 mobile app.

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide unit's investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police ask for public's help to ID man found dead in an alley