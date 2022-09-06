ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

FOX43.com

High School Football: Central PA's Week 3 schedule

YORK, Pa. — The third week of the high school football season gets underway Friday night, with 47 games featuring the Lancaster-Lebanon League, York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association and Mid-Penn Conference teams. The action continues with four games on Saturday. This week's FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Jovie Weaver’s early score leads Palmyra past Mechanicsburg in battle of nationally ranked field hockey squads

PALMYRA — Palmyra and Mechanicsburg’s Wednesday field hockey matchup had it all. There was history between the programs with the Wildcats shocking Palmyra in last season’s District 3 semifinals. There were national implications with the Cougars sitting at 17th in the country in the latest Max Field Hockey rankings and Mechanicsburg at 22nd overall. There were big-time college prospects, too, on both sides.
PALMYRA, PA
PennLive.com

Hershey at Dallastown football game to live stream on PennLive: Here’s how to watch

Hershey has had a competitive start to the football season this year that a 2-0 mark doesn’t necessarily do justice. But their schedule gets no easier this Friday, as they’ll travel to York County to take on another winless team in Dallastown that is probably better than its record shows. And you’ll be able to watch that game on PennLive, where you can catch a glimpse at how Hershey tries to contain Pitt commit Kenny Johnson of the Wildcats.
HERSHEY, PA
FOX43.com

York City Fire hosts Thursday night dinner for York High Football

YORK, Pa. — If there's one thing William Penn Head Football Coach Russell Stoner is doing, it's showing his players how to be men in the real world with the Accountability for Life Program he began in 2018. Being involved in the community is something York High strives for....
YORK, PA
abc27 News

Former Middletown football players expelled amid hazing investigation

(WHTM) – Seven former Middletown football players were expelled after a hazing investigation that led to the cancelation of this year’s football season. The expulsions were approved during a Middletown Area School District school board meeting on Tuesday. On Aug. 19, Middletown football coach Scott Acri resigned amid the investigation into a video from August […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
