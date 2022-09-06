Read full article on original website
3 Kid-Friendly Vendor Highlights at Root's Country Market & AuctionMelissa FrostManheim, PA
Red Rabbit - A Pennsylvania Throwback Joint for Burgers and MilkshakesMelissa FrostDuncannon, PA
Taylor Chip Cookies: A Delicious Lancaster County Success StoryMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Lake Tobias: Open-Air Safari and Family Fun Activities at a 150-Acre Wildlife ParkMelissa FrostHalifax, PA
Peaches? Here's Where to Pick Them This Month [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Cumberland Valley separates in second half, stays perfect with win over Spring-Ford
Credit Spring-Ford with putting up a fight, scrapping through two and a half quarters, and then rallying at the end in Friday night’s game against Cumberland Valley.
Marcus Quaker, Trent Herrera, defense lead West Perry to 24-0 win at Juniata
Marcus Quaker was good Friday and Trent Herrera was, too, and that is becoming a trend for West Perry. So is winning ball games.
York High wins a wild one, denies Carlisle a 3-0 start with last-second touchdown
YORK – A resounding 3-0 start to the football season was there for Carlisle to take Friday at Smalls Field. But this proving ground is where guys like Jaheim White and Sam Stoner are at their best. And it was just good enough to overtake a gutsy performance by the Thundering Herd.
Scenes from the Mid Penn girls golf tournament
Brooke Graham of Boiling Springs, lead the field at the 2022 Mid-Penn Conference, Cumberland Valley Girls golf match at Rich Valley Golf in Mechanicsburg, Pa., Sept. 8, 2022.
Colton Hoffman’s big night on the ground leads Red Land past Mechanicsburg
The Red Land Patriots found something that worked in the fourth quarter Friday and didn’t let it go. Junior RB Colton Hoffman ran the ball 13 out of 14 plays in the period, including a 3-yard run with 7:50 left to give the Patriots a 16-15 victory over the Mechanicsburg Wildcats.
High School Football: Central PA's Week 3 schedule
YORK, Pa. — The third week of the high school football season gets underway Friday night, with 47 games featuring the Lancaster-Lebanon League, York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association and Mid-Penn Conference teams. The action continues with four games on Saturday. This week's FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the...
Drew Branstetter, Kobe Moore and Luke Parise help Camp Hill stay perfect with win over Upper Dauphin
Drew Branstetter continued his hot start to the season Friday and that helped Camp Hill stay perfect on the year with a 26-12 win over Upper Dauphin. Branstetter finished 13-of-22 passing for 136 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.
Mid-Penn High School Football Scores: Live Updates from games played Friday (9/9/22)
Another exciting week of high school football is upon us here in Pennsylvania. The second week of the regular season gets underway tonight with some big games involving Mid-Penn teams. Follow along with the live scoreboard below. Scores are user-generated and offered through ScoreStream. See a score that’s wrong? Don’t...
Bennett Secrest tosses 5 touchdowns as Cedar Cliff cruises past McCaskey
Bennett Secrest was just about perfect Friday night and that helped Cedar Cliff cruise past McCaskey, 44-0.
Caleb Fox’s two touchdowns and Dallastown’s defensive efforts outlast Hershey
DALLASTOWN— Levi Murphy was determined to get his first win as Dallastown’s new football coach heading into Friday night’s matchup against Hershey. Both his team and the visiting Trojans were 0-2 heading into the contest, but from the outset it looked like Murphy and his crew just wanted it a heckuva lot more than the visiting Trojans.
Grant Hall’s 4 touchdowns help Big Spring bounce Newport, 47-0
Big Spring was a playoff team in 2021, but through the first two weeks of this season it had yet to taste victory. The Bulldogs changed that in a big way Friday, though, blitzing Newport, 47-0.
Jayden Johnson, Brady Heiser help Gettysburg bounce Boiling Springs
Gettysburg is doing just fine in its return to the Mid-Penn.
Jovie Weaver’s early score leads Palmyra past Mechanicsburg in battle of nationally ranked field hockey squads
PALMYRA — Palmyra and Mechanicsburg’s Wednesday field hockey matchup had it all. There was history between the programs with the Wildcats shocking Palmyra in last season’s District 3 semifinals. There were national implications with the Cougars sitting at 17th in the country in the latest Max Field Hockey rankings and Mechanicsburg at 22nd overall. There were big-time college prospects, too, on both sides.
Hershey at Dallastown football game to live stream on PennLive: Here’s how to watch
Hershey has had a competitive start to the football season this year that a 2-0 mark doesn’t necessarily do justice. But their schedule gets no easier this Friday, as they’ll travel to York County to take on another winless team in Dallastown that is probably better than its record shows. And you’ll be able to watch that game on PennLive, where you can catch a glimpse at how Hershey tries to contain Pitt commit Kenny Johnson of the Wildcats.
PennLive’s Mid-Penn Dandy Dozen week 2 rankings: Rollers fall, Bubblers check in
Each week during the regular season, PennLive will unveil our Dandy Dozen football poll, where we rank the top trending Mid-Penn Conference programs regardless of classification. Teams are listed in descending order with record and upcoming schedule. Let’s get after it.
Mid-Penn Matchups: Gettysburg at Boiling Springs (9/9/22)
Gettysburg (1-1) at Boiling Spring (2-0)
Penn State official jerseys: Now you can get your own Drew Allar, Ji’Ayir Brown NIL jersey
After years of not having any player name and number jerseys for college, Fanatics now have them available for select players and teams, including Penn State. More will teams will be launched at a later date. In August, Fanatics announced they will offer customizable jerseys later this year, while OneTeam...
York City Fire hosts Thursday night dinner for York High Football
YORK, Pa. — If there's one thing William Penn Head Football Coach Russell Stoner is doing, it's showing his players how to be men in the real world with the Accountability for Life Program he began in 2018. Being involved in the community is something York High strives for....
Former Middletown football players expelled amid hazing investigation
(WHTM) – Seven former Middletown football players were expelled after a hazing investigation that led to the cancelation of this year’s football season. The expulsions were approved during a Middletown Area School District school board meeting on Tuesday. On Aug. 19, Middletown football coach Scott Acri resigned amid the investigation into a video from August […]
Boy, 15, Goes Missing 2X In Four Months From Central PA Home: Police
A 15-year-old boy has gone missing from his central Pennsylvania home—again, police say. Maurice Marshall has been reported missing from his home in the 100 block of East Penn Street on Sept. 8, according to a release by the Carlisle police department. Marshall is described as being 6 feet...
