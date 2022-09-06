ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland dad charged with child abuse

By Erica Miller
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said his six-year-old daughter made an outcry of abuse. Nazario Vargas, 33, has been charged with Injury to a Child.

According to court documents, on August 30, investigators with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office responded to an elementary school after the child was sent to the nurse’s office with “significant bruising”. The girl, and her older brother, were then taken to the Child Advocacy Center for a forensic interview.

The little girl said her dad spanked her with a belt a few days before the interview for throwing away some food. She said when her mom saw the bruising on her arm, she told her it wasn’t a bruise, but rather, a rash from mosquito bites. The child said her mom told her to wear long sleeves to keep the mosquitos from biting her again.

According to an affidavit, investigators then spoke with Vargas- he admitted her spanked his daughter at least 10 times with a belt and admitted he made a “mistake”; citing the child misbehaving earlier in the week as well.

The child was then taken to Midland Memorial Hospital for a physical exam where doctors found multiple injuries, including bruises to her arms, lower back, buttocks, and foot. Investigators said the child also had multiple cuts, imprints, and skin tears that were consistent with “excessive force”.

Vargas was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he was later released on an unknown bond.

