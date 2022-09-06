ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fair Lawn, NJ

Waldwick defeats Hasbrouck Heights - Girls soccer recap

Abby Incorvaia scored two goals as Waldwick defeated Hasbrouck Heights 4-0 in Waldwick. Ella Eitner and Ava Incorvaia also netted a goal while Rachel Califf had two assists. Madison Ejgird recorded six saves for Hasbrouck Heights. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Madison over Bayonne - Girls soccer recap

Ellison Errington, Erin Kleiven and Claire Sheeleigh provided the goals as Madison won on the road, 3-1, over Bayonne in the season opener for both. Gabby Mariani added two assists while Alex Reigle chipped in one assist in the victory. Riley Holland received the victory with five saves. The N.J....
South Brunswick defeats St. Joseph (Met.) - Boys soccer recap

Aidan Chang, Akshat Gupta, and Costantino Villano each recorded a goal as South Brunswick defeated St. Joseph (Met.) 3-0 in Metuchen. South Brunswick took a 1-0 lead into halftime before pulling away in the second half with two goals. Troy Boucher finished with four saves for St. Joseph. The N.J....
Paramus holds off Holy Angels - Girls soccer recap

Shannon Mullins had a goal and an assist to lead Paramus past Holy Angels 3-2 in Demarest. Paramus got off to a hot start, scoring three goals in the first half, and would narrowly hang on despite giving up two goals in the second. Danielle Mullins and Ava Merlino also...
Martic carries Blair past Newton - Girls soccer recap

Gianna Martic logged one goal and one assist during Blair’s 3-0 victory over Newton in Blairstown. Martic was on her game early, finding Brynne Grant for the first goal of the afternoon. Blair (1-0) would head into halftime leading by two as Martic would add a goal of her...
Howell defeats Middletown North - Girls soccer recap

Despite 10 saves from Maura Chawner, Howell came away with a 2-0 win against Middletown North in Middletown. Howell took a 1-0 lead into halftime before notching another goal in the second half. Riley Borenstein and Samantha Gold tallied a goal while Ashley Smith had an assist. The N.J. High...
This star N.J. athlete changed the life of a 6th-grader — and wants others to follow his lead | Politi

The high school long snapper was hired to give a struggling 10-year-old football player a few lessons. What happened next? No one saw that coming. Well, to be clear, this part was no surprise: Logan Rager taught that kid how to snap like a pro, because few young athletes on the planet know more about long snapping than Rager does. They worked for hours last fall into the winter, and when it got too cold on the field in Roseland where they practiced, they took the lessons into a heated garage to keep going.
JP Colter wins game for Notre Dame in 2OT against Allentown - Boys soccer recap

Trailing 4-3 with just over four minutes left, Pablo Argueta tied the game for Notre Dame before JP Colter won it in 2OT to secure the season-opening victory in Allentown. Allentown went into halftime up 2-0 thanks to goals from Cade Maglione and Jayce Pagano before Notre Dame netted four goals in the second half. James Ferraro finished with two goals and an assist for the Irish while Argueta had one goal and two assists.
Q&A with Rutgers’ Christian Braswell, whose long-awaited return brought him to tears

Forget about the injury bug. This string of injuries was more like the bite from a viper ... or continuous bites for that matter. After one injury led to the next, Christian Braswell, a sixth-year senior at Rutgers, questioned whether he would ever get on the field. Braswell, after four years at Temple, arrived prior to the 2021 season as a graduate transfer, hopeful to add experience to the secondary. Then, the Washington, D.C. native tore his ACL before training camp began.
Bergen County’s Anticipated Restaurant Openings for Fall

Labor Day has passed which means expect it to start cooling off with the leaves soon changing colors, as autumn shepherds in yet another crop of restaurants to the area. And don’t be surprised if some one this get pushed to next year ― though we expect most of these to open sometime before the end of December.
