Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Recent Earthquakes on New Jersey's Ramapo Fault LineBridget MulroyMorris County, NJ
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New York City (Opinion)Terry MansfieldNew York City, NY
Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
One of the Oldest Family-Owned Restaurants in New Jersey is a Culinary DelightTravel MavenMorris County, NJ
Rats, Tourists & NYCSarah RoseNew York City, NY
Related
Ava Peirano wins game for Park Ridge against Saddle Brook in OT - Girls soccer recap
Ava Peirano’s overtime goal lifted Park Ridge past Saddle Brook 1-0 for a season-opening victory in Park Ridge. Yanci Zea made 16 saves for Saddle Brook but it was not enough as Allie Shenloogian recorded the assist that won the game. Mackenzie Brattlof came away with one save for...
Waldwick defeats Hasbrouck Heights - Girls soccer recap
Abby Incorvaia scored two goals as Waldwick defeated Hasbrouck Heights 4-0 in Waldwick. Ella Eitner and Ava Incorvaia also netted a goal while Rachel Califf had two assists. Madison Ejgird recorded six saves for Hasbrouck Heights. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
No. 17 Scotch Plains-Fanwood shuts out Cranford - Boys soccer recap
David Feliu and Calum Murray converted feeds from Henrique Barbosa as Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 2-0, on the road over Cranford in the season opener for both. Both goals were scored in the first half. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Madison over Bayonne - Girls soccer recap
Ellison Errington, Erin Kleiven and Claire Sheeleigh provided the goals as Madison won on the road, 3-1, over Bayonne in the season opener for both. Gabby Mariani added two assists while Alex Reigle chipped in one assist in the victory. Riley Holland received the victory with five saves. The N.J....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Brunswick defeats St. Joseph (Met.) - Boys soccer recap
Aidan Chang, Akshat Gupta, and Costantino Villano each recorded a goal as South Brunswick defeated St. Joseph (Met.) 3-0 in Metuchen. South Brunswick took a 1-0 lead into halftime before pulling away in the second half with two goals. Troy Boucher finished with four saves for St. Joseph. The N.J....
Paramus holds off Holy Angels - Girls soccer recap
Shannon Mullins had a goal and an assist to lead Paramus past Holy Angels 3-2 in Demarest. Paramus got off to a hot start, scoring three goals in the first half, and would narrowly hang on despite giving up two goals in the second. Danielle Mullins and Ava Merlino also...
Martic carries Blair past Newton - Girls soccer recap
Gianna Martic logged one goal and one assist during Blair’s 3-0 victory over Newton in Blairstown. Martic was on her game early, finding Brynne Grant for the first goal of the afternoon. Blair (1-0) would head into halftime leading by two as Martic would add a goal of her...
Howell defeats Middletown North - Girls soccer recap
Despite 10 saves from Maura Chawner, Howell came away with a 2-0 win against Middletown North in Middletown. Howell took a 1-0 lead into halftime before notching another goal in the second half. Riley Borenstein and Samantha Gold tallied a goal while Ashley Smith had an assist. The N.J. High...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Football: Fedorko’s legs power Bergen Tech to victory over Dover
As a four-year starter at Bergen Tech, Nazar Fedorko has endured some long seasons in his football career. With his senior season now underway, the Knights captain made sure it was going to get off to a flying start. Fedorko scored a touchdown and kicked a key field goal to...
South Plainfield defeats St. Thomas Aquinas - Girls soccer recap
Isabelle Marin finished with two goals and two assists to lead South Plainfield past St. Thomas Aquinas 5-0 in South Plainfield. South Plainfield jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half before pulling away in the second with three goals. Genesis Garces Gomez also had two goals and...
This star N.J. athlete changed the life of a 6th-grader — and wants others to follow his lead | Politi
The high school long snapper was hired to give a struggling 10-year-old football player a few lessons. What happened next? No one saw that coming. Well, to be clear, this part was no surprise: Logan Rager taught that kid how to snap like a pro, because few young athletes on the planet know more about long snapping than Rager does. They worked for hours last fall into the winter, and when it got too cold on the field in Roseland where they practiced, they took the lessons into a heated garage to keep going.
JP Colter wins game for Notre Dame in 2OT against Allentown - Boys soccer recap
Trailing 4-3 with just over four minutes left, Pablo Argueta tied the game for Notre Dame before JP Colter won it in 2OT to secure the season-opening victory in Allentown. Allentown went into halftime up 2-0 thanks to goals from Cade Maglione and Jayce Pagano before Notre Dame netted four goals in the second half. James Ferraro finished with two goals and an assist for the Irish while Argueta had one goal and two assists.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
No. 3 St. Joseph football takes on No. 2 Don Bosco Prep: Game changers & keys
St. Joseph (Mont.) coach Dan Marangi summed it up best when he said Friday’s matchup between his Green Knights and Don Bosco Prep will likely be the first of two matchups between the powerhouse programs this season. That’s the nature of North Jersey, Non-Public football, with both teams playing...
Q&A with Rutgers’ Christian Braswell, whose long-awaited return brought him to tears
Forget about the injury bug. This string of injuries was more like the bite from a viper ... or continuous bites for that matter. After one injury led to the next, Christian Braswell, a sixth-year senior at Rutgers, questioned whether he would ever get on the field. Braswell, after four years at Temple, arrived prior to the 2021 season as a graduate transfer, hopeful to add experience to the secondary. Then, the Washington, D.C. native tore his ACL before training camp began.
Kanellakos’ overtime goal leads Kent Place past Union - Girls soccer recap
Celia Kanellakos scored the game-winning goal for Kent Place in overtime as it defeated Union 2-1 in Summit. The game was tied at one heading into the break before the defense tightened up. Faith Cardillo of Union (0-1) and Kent Place’s (1-0) Madison Stevens made six stops a piece.
Dave Portnoy drops new reviews of 5 NJ pizzerias
Dave Portnoy took a recent trip to New Jersey and didn’t leave us without a proper farewell. Following his visit, he released FIVE new reviews of New Jersey pizza places. The first two to drop were in my neck of the woods in Morristown, NJ. Morristown is well known...
boozyburbs.com
Bergen County’s Anticipated Restaurant Openings for Fall
Labor Day has passed which means expect it to start cooling off with the leaves soon changing colors, as autumn shepherds in yet another crop of restaurants to the area. And don’t be surprised if some one this get pushed to next year ― though we expect most of these to open sometime before the end of December.
Locals wanted to ditch offensive names of 2 N.J. spots, but hate new monikers they got
Two old and familiar places in New Jersey are about to get new names, thanks to a massive effort by the federal government to redraw the geological map and take back an insult that Native Americans have endured for generations. The U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday released a...
Cookie chain to replace popular N.J. ice creamery that recently closed
Chip City, a New York City-based cookie chain, will soon branch out to New Jersey. The budding cookie company is planning to open in Ridgewood at 305 E. Ridgewood Ave., replacing Ice Cream by Mike. Ice Cream by Mike, which shuttered on Aug. 14, was ranked on NJ.com’s list of...
Neal scores OT goal to lift No. 18 Bergen Catholic over No. 14 Don Bosco - Boys soccer recap
Spencer Neal played a bounce at the top of the box and cashed the game-winning goal in overtime to lift Bergen Catholic, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, over No. 14 Don Bosco Prep, 3-2. Don Bosco (0-1) jumped out to a lead in the 15th minute when Patrick...
NJ.com
NJ
208K+
Followers
120K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0