Can you guess which building is still standing? It shouldn’t be too difficult to identify in this Clarence Stanhope photo. One building is in the same use as pictured here. The building to the left with the awning was the Coggeshall Market, and in front of the colonial building are express wagons. There were over 20 express companies in Newport in 1900.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 21 HOURS AGO