Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Disabled Retiree Who Lost Home Receives Settlement In Tax BattleTaxBuzzNew Bedford, MA
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
America's oldest bar has been serving guests since 1673 and is still serving guests todayAnita DurairajNewport, RI
A Little Pouty But Not Very Rowdy: This Furry Friend is Adorable AND Adoptable!Dianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Related
newportthisweek.com
Annual Artist Awards
The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County is accepting applications for the annual Artist Awards of up to $500 in support of Newport County artists and art projects that benefit the community. Artists of all backgrounds, identities, and artistic disciplines, including visual, performing and literary arts, and any other traditional or emerging field, who are residing in or offering artistic programs to any of the six Newport County communities are encouraged to apply.
newportthisweek.com
“Where is it?”
Can you guess which building is still standing? It shouldn’t be too difficult to identify in this Clarence Stanhope photo. One building is in the same use as pictured here. The building to the left with the awning was the Coggeshall Market, and in front of the colonial building are express wagons. There were over 20 express companies in Newport in 1900.
newportthisweek.com
Sail for Hope
Local sailors will race around Conanicut Island in the “Sail for Hope” on Sunday, Sept. 11. This year, the annual race around Jamestown is a fundraiser to benefit World Central Kitchen Ukraine relief, Save the Children’s Emergency Fund and Sail Newport’s new after-school Marine Exploration program for Thompson Middle School.
newportthisweek.com
Conexion Latina Gives Students a Leg Up
Making sure students return to the classroom with the supplies they need often causes financial anxiety and stress for many families. To combat those worries, Conexion Latina Newport recently hosted a free backpack and school supply giveaway at its Broadway location. On Sept. 6, families with students in grades K-12...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newportthisweek.com
Harbor Walk: A Newport Treasure
The Newport Harbor Walk is divided into two sections. Harbor Walk North starts along Washington Street in the historic Point section of the city, while Harbor Walk South stretches two miles from the tip of Long Wharf to the end of King Park, where the statue of Gen. Rochambeau is located.
newportthisweek.com
Local Candidate Forums
Candidates for local offices in Newport and Middletown are invited to participate in public forums in advance of the Nov. 8 general election. Four forums will be hosted at Innovate Newport, 513 Broadway and via live stream, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The forums will be held on the following Thursdays:...
newportthisweek.com
ChopVille Duo Rocks the Party Vibe
Longevity in the music business usually means you’re doing it right. When John “Choppy” Marshall joined the Newport party band The Booze Brothers right out of high school in 1995, the party was just beginning. And when Keith Manville joined the popular group in 2005, their future together was cemented.
newportthisweek.com
Antiques Show Returns with Resounding Success
When Anne Hamilton, wife of Matt Hamilton established the Newport Antiques Show in 2007, locals were enthusiastic about the idea. “We were taking a big leap of faith staging a major show in a small community in the summer, which is not when the acknowledged big shows are held,” she said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newportthisweek.com
Bay Events
Sept. 6-10: 2022 Shields Nationals Championship, Ida Lewis YC;. Sept. 12-17: 2022 Resolute Cup, New York Yacht Club;. Sept. 16-18: 12 Metre North American Championship, Ida Lewis Yacht Club;. Sept. 16-17: Fall Off Soundings Race;. Sept. 23-25: J80 North American Championship. For more events around the bay, visit betterbayalliance.org.
newportthisweek.com
Middletown Approves Next Step Toward Housing Development
The Middletown Planning Board unanimously approved the primary plan submitted by Mesolella Development Corp. on Aug. 31 for a multi-use commercial and residential complex at 1747 West Main Road, paving the way for a vote on final plan approval slated for the next regular meeting. Known as Rosebrook Commons, the...
newportthisweek.com
Wounded Warrior Project Fundraiser
Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) marches proudly into its 19th year grateful for the opportunity to continue serving more than 200,000 injured veterans, their family members, and caregivers. Team Newport of the WWP provides this update on fundraising and caregiving operations looking ahead to 2023. Our local team has been...
newportthisweek.com
Middletown Council Grills School Leaders on Deficit Spending
The Middletown Town Council chastised the School Department for what it said were unacceptable accounting and spending practices during a contentious hearing on Sept. 6. The discussion took center stage during the four-hour meeting, a result of School Committee Chair Theresa Spengler’s recent memorandum to town officials revealing that the School Department’s deficit for the 2022 fiscal year, previously thought to be approximately $1.2 million, could eclipse $2 million once the books are settled.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newportthisweek.com
Baton of Safety Passed to Embrace Ukrainian Student
Kostiantyn Vysotskiy, an officer in the Ukrainian navy, spent a wonderful year in Newport studying at the U.S. Naval War College until devastation struck his beloved homeland. When his courses were finished, he returned to his divided country, but decided that for his daughter’s safety, she should not go back. Vysotskiy’s daughter, Nadiia, attended Middletown High School last year and is thriving in the U.S.
newportthisweek.com
Middletown Multi-Use Plan Moves Forward
The preliminary plan for a multi-use commercial and residential complex slated for a 16-acre parcel on West Main Road was unanimously approved by the Middletown Planning Board on Aug. 31. The proposed development, Rosebrook Commons, would be built in two phases and could eventually house 263 people. See article below right. (Renderings provided by Mesolella Development Corp.)
newportthisweek.com
Police Report: Aug. 22-28
During the period from Monday, Aug. 22 through Sunday, Aug. 28 the Newport Police Department responded to 501 calls. Of those, 110 were motor vehicle related; there were 89 motor vehicle violations issued and 21 accident reports. Police responded to 7 calls of vandalism, 16 noise complaints, 11 animal complaints,...
Comments / 0