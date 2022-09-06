Joanna and Mal return to Middle Earth and talk about the latest episode of The Rings of Power. They take a look at the opening snapshot of the show’s critical reception and overall impressions (06:41). Then they go for a Helm’s-Deep deep dive into the episode itself, with all the juicy plot details and character moments (16:59). Later, they take a dip in the Forbidden Pool and look ahead to what potential book spoilers might mean for the future of the show (88:41).

