Collinsville, OK

fox4kc.com

Two vehicle crash leaves Tulsa man dead, 3 injured

LINN COUNTY, Mo. — According to Missouri Highway Patrol, a Tulsa man is dead and three others injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Linn County Saturday night. The crash occurred around 8:25 p.m. on US Highway 36. The investigators said a 2007 Honda Civic was heading northbound attempting to...
LINN COUNTY, MO
KTUL

Semi rollover causing traffic delays on Creek Turnpike

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A semitruck rolled over and is causing a partial lane closure on the Creek Turnpike, Oklahoma Highway Patrol says. The semi rolled near the Riverside exit heading eastbound. Crews began working to clean the wreck around 2 p.m. Friday, but troopers say they believe it...
TULSA, OK
Collinsville, OK
Oklahoma State
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Distracted driver crashes into Tulsa police cruiser

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa police officer went to the hospital with minor injuries after a distracted driver crashed into his police car in downtown Tulsa Thursday morning. Police said the driver of a white Cadillac ran a red light and hit the police cruiser around 1:45 a.m. at West 6th Street and South Denver Avenue.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

22-year-old Salina man dead after motorcycle hits tree

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Salina man died Thursday after crashing into a tree on his motorcycle. Jeffery Terrell, 22, was riding his motorcycle near Leach, Okla. Wednesday when he departed the roadway, laid the motorcycle down, and struck a tree, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. Terrell was believed to be speeding at the time of the crash.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Multiple Injuries Reported After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Bartlesville

Multiple people were injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles Sunday morning in Bartlesville, according to the Bartlesville Police Department. The crash happened at around 10:51 a.m. near the Price Road and Highway 75 intersection, according to police. Police said two cars caught on fire and burned, and multiple people...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Bridge construction begins on Muskogee highway, locals are conflicted on the progress

MUSKOGEE. Okla. — Bridge construction is underway on US-62 in Muskogee, and people in the area have mixed feelings. The major project will replace the East and Westbound bridges over the Arkansas River and the bridges over 55th Street. Oklahoma Department of Transportation Spokesperson Brenda Perry Clark said this needed to happen because these areas are “functionally obsolete.”
MUSKOGEE, OK
Developing Lafayette

QuikTrip, an Oklahoma-based Convenience Store Company Is Coming Soon To Louisiana Avenue & I-10

Tulsa, Oklahoma-based convenience store company, QuikTrip, is coming soon to the Northwest corner of I-10 & Louisiana with South Louisiana’s first location. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown beyond an $11 billion company with more than 900 locations throughout 14 different states with many more set to open. The company also partnered with Amazon’s no-checkout “Just walk out” technology used in Amazon Go convenience store concepts. The technology allows store customers to save their payment information ahead of time with QuikTrip so that when you shop there is no need to wait at a checkout line to pay for your items, you just walk out. Your saved payment will then only be charged for the items that you grabbed inside as you are walking out. Pretty cool, right? As cool as it is, they are currently testing this model in the company’s home city of Tulsa, OK, and with only non-gasoline stores usually found within high-end office buildings. — See more at https://www.winsightgrocerybusiness.com/amazon/quiktrip-opens-store-amazons-just-walk-out-tech.
LOUISIANA STATE
poncacitynow.com

One Dead After Triple Shooting in Tahlequah Involving High School Students

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) —The Oklahoma FBI offices have confirmed that three people were shot and one killed in Tahlequah on Labor Day. The FBI is not identifying any of the victims at this time, but says one person was treated and released and another person remains in the hospital in unknown condition. One person did succumb to their injuries.
TULSA, OK
addictedtovacation.com

The Best Indoor Water Park In Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa is Oklahoma’s second biggest city. T-Town is jam-packed with appealing locations, and the indoor water parks in Tulsa, OK, are enthralling. When planning a trip to a country, there are many places you may like to visit, but you may also have limited time. Therefore, selecting a few destinations from a long list might be tricky.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD: Man accused of trying sale stolen bike back to owner

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested on Friday after trying to sell a stolen bike back to the owner, Tulsa police said. The victim of the bike theft saw his bicycles for sale on Facebook Marketplace and contacted the seller, and the seller agreed to meet at a convenience store at 51st and Mingo, police said in a press release.
TULSA, OK

