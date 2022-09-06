Read full article on original website
Two vehicle crash leaves Tulsa man dead, 3 injured
LINN COUNTY, Mo. — According to Missouri Highway Patrol, a Tulsa man is dead and three others injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Linn County Saturday night. The crash occurred around 8:25 p.m. on US Highway 36. The investigators said a 2007 Honda Civic was heading northbound attempting to...
Police searching for auto-ped suspect
Authorities said a male victim was hit in the middle of the road and was found deceased.
22-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist in Delaware County.
KTUL
Semi rollover causing traffic delays on Creek Turnpike
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A semitruck rolled over and is causing a partial lane closure on the Creek Turnpike, Oklahoma Highway Patrol says. The semi rolled near the Riverside exit heading eastbound. Crews began working to clean the wreck around 2 p.m. Friday, but troopers say they believe it...
ODOT starts $74M Muskogee bridge project
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation started work this week on a $74.7 million dollar bridge replacement project on U-S 62 in Muskogee.
Distracted driver crashes into Tulsa police cruiser
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa police officer went to the hospital with minor injuries after a distracted driver crashed into his police car in downtown Tulsa Thursday morning. Police said the driver of a white Cadillac ran a red light and hit the police cruiser around 1:45 a.m. at West 6th Street and South Denver Avenue.
KTUL
22-year-old Salina man dead after motorcycle hits tree
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Salina man died Thursday after crashing into a tree on his motorcycle. Jeffery Terrell, 22, was riding his motorcycle near Leach, Okla. Wednesday when he departed the roadway, laid the motorcycle down, and struck a tree, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. Terrell was believed to be speeding at the time of the crash.
News On 6
Multiple Injuries Reported After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Bartlesville
Multiple people were injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles Sunday morning in Bartlesville, according to the Bartlesville Police Department. The crash happened at around 10:51 a.m. near the Price Road and Highway 75 intersection, according to police. Police said two cars caught on fire and burned, and multiple people...
Dozens of animals pulled from Oklahoma testing facility, Humane Society of Tulsa assists
TULSA, Okla. — Nearly 40 animals were removed from a medical testing facility in Oklahoma this week. The Humane Society of Tulsa assisted with the removal and provided the animals with vaccinations, heartworms tests, preventatives, and transportation. 34 dogs and seven cats were pulled from the facility. A majority...
Bridge construction begins on Muskogee highway, locals are conflicted on the progress
MUSKOGEE. Okla. — Bridge construction is underway on US-62 in Muskogee, and people in the area have mixed feelings. The major project will replace the East and Westbound bridges over the Arkansas River and the bridges over 55th Street. Oklahoma Department of Transportation Spokesperson Brenda Perry Clark said this needed to happen because these areas are “functionally obsolete.”
Bounce-back win for Wagoner against Class 6AII Tahlequah, 43-3
By Patrick Kays WAGONER - If your program thrives on the idea that success is a tradition, you have to be able to respond after the occasional defeat. After falling to Coweta last week in a tight 9-7 rivalry contest, the Wagoner Bulldogs received a visit from Class 6AII Tahlequah. ...
Authorities searching for inmate who walked away from Vinita prison
VINITA, Okla. — The Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who walked away from the Northeast Oklahoma Community Corrections Center in Vinita, according to the Craig County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Dallas Wayne Logan, age 45, is 6′ tall and weighs 184 lbs. He has brown hair...
Woman says crowds, noise in a nearby parking lot is causing issues
A Tulsa family wants the city and police to do something about a noise problem near 71st and Memorial, Police say they are working on it
Small crowd protests Bartlesville Pride event over drag show
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Price Tower in Bartlesville was lit up in rainbow colors as hundreds of people turned out for what organizers said was the biggest Pride event in Bartlesville. But despite the message of love, some people came out to express their dislike of the drag show.
QuikTrip, an Oklahoma-based Convenience Store Company Is Coming Soon To Louisiana Avenue & I-10
Tulsa, Oklahoma-based convenience store company, QuikTrip, is coming soon to the Northwest corner of I-10 & Louisiana with South Louisiana’s first location. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown beyond an $11 billion company with more than 900 locations throughout 14 different states with many more set to open. The company also partnered with Amazon’s no-checkout “Just walk out” technology used in Amazon Go convenience store concepts. The technology allows store customers to save their payment information ahead of time with QuikTrip so that when you shop there is no need to wait at a checkout line to pay for your items, you just walk out. Your saved payment will then only be charged for the items that you grabbed inside as you are walking out. Pretty cool, right? As cool as it is, they are currently testing this model in the company’s home city of Tulsa, OK, and with only non-gasoline stores usually found within high-end office buildings. — See more at https://www.winsightgrocerybusiness.com/amazon/quiktrip-opens-store-amazons-just-walk-out-tech.
Police arrest man after shots were fired near a Tulsa home
TULSA, Okla. — A man has been taken into custody following a shooting in Tulsa. Officers were called to a home near Haskell and Delaware Thursday afternoon. Neighbors heard shots fired near the home, though no one was hurt and no one else was inside the home. The suspect...
poncacitynow.com
One Dead After Triple Shooting in Tahlequah Involving High School Students
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) —The Oklahoma FBI offices have confirmed that three people were shot and one killed in Tahlequah on Labor Day. The FBI is not identifying any of the victims at this time, but says one person was treated and released and another person remains in the hospital in unknown condition. One person did succumb to their injuries.
addictedtovacation.com
The Best Indoor Water Park In Tulsa, Oklahoma
Tulsa is Oklahoma’s second biggest city. T-Town is jam-packed with appealing locations, and the indoor water parks in Tulsa, OK, are enthralling. When planning a trip to a country, there are many places you may like to visit, but you may also have limited time. Therefore, selecting a few destinations from a long list might be tricky.
TPD: Man accused of trying sale stolen bike back to owner
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested on Friday after trying to sell a stolen bike back to the owner, Tulsa police said. The victim of the bike theft saw his bicycles for sale on Facebook Marketplace and contacted the seller, and the seller agreed to meet at a convenience store at 51st and Mingo, police said in a press release.
Transgender bathroom law challenged by Oklahoma ACLU lawsuit
TULSA, Okla. — The American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma (ACLU-OK) and three transgender students filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday in Oklahoma City federal court to overturn a state law restricting school bathroom access by a person’s birth sex. The lawsuit calls Oklahoma Senate Bill 615 (SB 615)...
