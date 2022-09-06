Read full article on original website
Support, criticism pours in about farm worker overtime plan
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A day after the New York Farm Laborers Wage Board recommended that farm workers get overtime after a 40-hour work week, the reaction continues to pour in. Some are critical of the plan to lower the overtime threshold in New York from 60 hours a...
Governor declares state of emergency over polio
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency over polio to step up vaccination rates in New York. It comes after the virus was detected in the sewage of a fourth county in the New York City area. Health officials began checking for signs...
New York eases mask requirements in some settings
NEW YORK (WWNY) - New York state is easing its rules about masking up because of COVID-19. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that masks will be encouraged, but optional, on public transportation and in ride-sharing vehicles, homeless shelters, and correctional facilities -- all places where they’ve been mandatory. They’re...
Liberty Utilities customers brace for higher natural gas bills
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - In much of St. Lawrence County, Liberty Utilities provides natural gas service. With National Grid forecasting price hikes this winter, what can Liberty customers expect?. “Every place is different but it’s going to strike home totally across the board.”. That’s what Canton resident Brad...
1.5-pound newborn safely surrendered under Daniel’s Law
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A 1-day-old baby was safely surrendered in South Carolina Sunday under Daniel’s Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials said the baby was accepted at Prisma Health Memorial Hospital where DSS took custody of the child. According to DSS, the baby...
National Grid forecasts spike in home heating bills
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - National Grid says it will cost more to heat our homes this winter. The utility forecasts that natural gas customers will see a 39 percent price hike between November 1 and March 30. That’s an extra $263 compared to last winter. “Last year, the...
Poll: Most New Yorkers support plan to forgive some federal student loans
LOUDONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A majority of New Yorkers support President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 worth of debt for Americans who have taken out federal student loans. A recent Siena College poll says those surveyed favor the idea 56-33%. “Support is greatest among Democrats,...
6 homeless after fire damages house
TOWN OF NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A couple and their four children are homeless after a fire damaged their St. Lawrence County house. Volunteers from five departments responded to 1859 Route 420 in the town of Norfolk Wednesday afternoon. Norfolk Fire Chief Richard Bump said volunteers were able to...
Magazine names St. Lawrence best bass fishery for 2022
BURMINGHAM, Ala. (WWNY) - “Bassmaster” magazine has named the St. Lawrence River 2022′s best bass fishery. The St. Lawrence last held the number-one spot in 2019. “Spectacular scenery and feisty smallmouth meet on the 50-mile stretch of the St. Lawrence River known as the 1000 Islands,” the magazine said in a release.
‘The gates are open’: Illinois ending cash bail system
VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS/Gray News) - Illinois is getting ready for some changes in 2023 that include eliminating its cash bail system. However, select lawmakers and law enforcement officials say it could make communities more dangerous. “I believe the elimination of cash bail, particularly as it’s written in the SAFE-T Act,...
‘I was crying’: Woman’s quick stop at store turns into $777,777 lottery jackpot
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT/Gray News) - A woman in Missouri will certainly not forget her recent stop at a convenience store. KAIT says the woman, who was not immediately identified, was on her way to a friend’s house when she stopped at a Munch-N-Pump store on Highway 53. According...
Phone call led to California deputy’s surrender in slayings
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff’s deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the...
