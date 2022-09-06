Black Clover is now gearing up for the final war of the series overall, and the newest chapter of the series reveals just how much stronger Yuno has become since the fight with the devils in the Spade Kingdom! As much as Asta has grown over the course of the series so far, Yuno has been right there with him as the two rivals see one another as the stronger of the two. This has pushed both of them to higher levels than ever before, and Yuno seems to only be getting stronger heading into the final arc of Yuki Tabata's manga series.

