Fairy Tail Cosplay Shows Off Erza's Cool Side
Fairy Tail is getting ready to come back to anime with its major sequel series in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why Erza Scarlet is such a fan favorite! Hiro Mashima's original anime and manga action series might have wrapped up its original run some time ago (as Mashima moved on with his latest serialization, Edens Zero), but the franchise has continued on with a full sequel series taking the story far beyond where it originally ended. This meant that many of the fan favorites from the first series got to come back to the action with a whole new set of fights and challenges.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Leans Back With Female Dio
Dio Brando has been dead since the conclusion of Stardust Crusaders, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's third story arc that introduced Jotaro Kujo as well as Stands in general. While the vampire is no longer physically threatening the Joestar bloodline, his shadow looms large in the latest arc of the anime adaptation, Stone Ocean. Now, one cosplayer has brought back the creature of the night that was the first antagonist threatening the Joestars in the Hirohiko Araki created anime franchise.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Gets Midnight Ready for Season 6 Spotlight
My Hero Academia will be bringing all of its heroes to the frontline with a major new war against the villains coming in the next season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is highlighting Midnight ahead of her Season 6 return! The sixth season of the series will be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and this was the most intense war of the series to date. It's such a big deal that even the final arc of the series is still feeling its effects, and there's no telling how it's going to hit the anime's future either.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R Video Review
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R reviewed by John Carson on PlayStation 5 and PC. Also available on PlayStation 4, Xbox, and Switch. It’s great to have JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle represented on modern hardware with an improved combat system over its 2013 version. Its online implementation desperately needs an upgrade, though, and the crucial story context from the anime is nearly nonexistent. Still, All Star Battle R makes a strong case for itself in its raucous cast, accessible yet complex combat, and its set of solid – if safe – offline modes. It’s not the best fighting game out there, but for those who’re heavily invested in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, it’s one we’re glad to have on hand for a good time.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Unleashes Iguro's Breathing Style
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has taken a backseat as of late, but don't go thinking the series has put down its guard. The manga might be over, but the story lives on thanks to its hugely popular anime. In fact, season three is in the works right now, and it promises to bring some new Hashira to the table. And to prepare, one cosplayer is going viral thanks to their stunning take on Iguro Obanai.
Konosuba Cosplay Gets Explosive With Megumin
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is gearing up for a huge anime comeback in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why Megumin is such a fan favorite member of Kazuma's party! As the anime gets ready to return for the highly anticipated third season of the series, there are all sorts of questions as to what the wild characters from the series will be getting into next. After having a particularly eventful feature film outing following the second season, Megumin will be branching out from the others with her own anime adventure next.
Netflix's Bastard: Heavy Metal Dark Fantasy Releases New Trailer
Netflix has a slew of original anime series under its belt, and another is on the horizon. Earlier this year, fans tuned in as the service brought Bastard: Heavy Metal Dark Fantasy to life at long last. And now, the anime has released its first trailer for part two coming later this month.
Pokemon Scarlet & Pokemon Violet - Seek Your Treasure! Trailer
Meet Mela and Team Star, Arven, the Pokémon League Chairwoman, Geeta, and the Stony Cliff Titan Pokémon, Klawf, and more in this new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet. Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet launches on Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.
Black Clover Teases Yuno's New Power Level
Black Clover is now gearing up for the final war of the series overall, and the newest chapter of the series reveals just how much stronger Yuno has become since the fight with the devils in the Spade Kingdom! As much as Asta has grown over the course of the series so far, Yuno has been right there with him as the two rivals see one another as the stronger of the two. This has pushed both of them to higher levels than ever before, and Yuno seems to only be getting stronger heading into the final arc of Yuki Tabata's manga series.
‘Gori: Cuddly Carnage’ is a bizarre blend of ‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater’ and ‘Devil May Cry’
With an appointment smack-bang in the middle of a particularly packed Gamescom schedule, I nearly wrote Gori: Cuddly Carnage off as a fever dream. You play as a kitten riding some sort of skateboard/sword hybrid, plowing around a rainbow-lit hellscape twirling your board to slice up corrupted unicorns that are changing at you, equal parts bladed limbs and evil intent.
Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Reimagines Gon's Ultimate Transformation
Throughout Hunter x Hunter, Gon was attempting to discover secrets regarding his father while also walking the hunter's path to learn more. While Gon had some serious fights throughout the Shonen series, perhaps none hit as hard as the Chimera Ant Arc, where the hero was forced to awaken an amazing power that transformed him from a young child to a full-grown adult. Now, one cosplayer has brought Gon's transformation to life thanks to pitch-perfect cosplay.
'Cobra Kai' Season 5 continues epic saga on Netflix with 'hardcore fan wish fulfillment'
The Jersey guys behind "Karate Kid" legacy series "Cobra Kai" discuss the series' fifth season on Netflix.
She-Hulk Star Calls Megan Thee Stallion Cameo "The Highlight of My Life"
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been exceeding fans' expectations at every turn, delivering some hilarious and surprisingly heartfelt additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That included a truly epic and surprising cameo in the show's third episode, with rapper and pop culture icon Megan Thee Stallion appearing as herself, in a storyline where a shape-shifting New Asgardian light elf is catfishing someone as her. By the end of the episode, the real Megan appeared and even hired Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. The pair then twerked together, a moment that is already breaking the Internet in so many ways.
Gundam Evolution - Official Release Date and Season 1 Trailer
Watch the Season 1 trailer for upcoming online FPS, Gundam Evolution. Get a look at several classes' abilities and skills in action, including Unicorn Gundam, Mahiroo, and Zaku II. The trailer also announces that Gundam Evolution will launch on PC on September 22 and will release on PS5, Xbox Series...
Mobile Suit: Gundam Cucuruz Doan's Island Announces North American Release Date
The fabled lost Mobile Suit: Gundam episode was legendary amongst the anime community. While the reasoning behind why the installment was never aired remains a mystery, many believe it was due to the animation quality employed for said episode. Now, the episode has received a wild makeover thanks to an entire film dedicated to retelling its story, and later this month, fans in North America will have the opportunity to experience the adventure in Mobile Suit: Gundam Cucuruz Doan's Island as Crunchyroll has revealed when fans can flock to theaters to get into the robot.
Red Dead Redemption's epic trip to Mexico is still a masterpiece in sandbox storytelling
I replayed Red Dead Redemption, and was blown away by my favourite journey all over again. I'm back playing the original Red Dead Redemption and have just been called "feck ugly" by a whisky-nosed Irishman. By this point, my rugged friend has been unreliable at best in his bid to help me battle some of the Old West's most formidable foes – but as I watch him mount his steed and disappear over the crest of a grassy hill on the outskirts of Nuevo Paraiso, I can't help feeling a wee bit sad. I will never see this man again. And so, when the plucky guitar chords and soft spoken lyrics of indie folk singer Jose Gonzalez's 'Far Away' kick into gear, my teary eyes empty faster than a thirsty horse's water trough.
Marvel's The Punisher Just Crossed A Line No One Expected
Spoilers for this week's Punisher #6 follow! The pages of Jason Aaron, Paul Azaceta, and Jesus Saiz's new run on The Punisher has been filled with shocking moments, some that recontextualize everything about the near fifty year history of Frank Castle in Marvel Comics. Among the many surprising things, in addition to, you know, Frank becoming a key member of the ninja death cult The Hand, is that they've suckered Frank into working for them by promising something no one else could, the return of his family. In the pantheon of comic book characters that have stayed dead, the wife and children of Frank Castle seemed like they'd never be back, and now we know why.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals First Blu-ray Details
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has become a pivotal moment for Gohan and Piccolo, with the two Z-Fighters taking the spotlight from Goku and Vegeta. Becoming the number one movie in North America for its opening weekend, the latest Shonen movie will be coming to home video and a new release date has arrived online. Here's when fans looking to rock the dragon can expect to take home the movie featuring the Red Ribbon Army's major comeback to the Shonen series.
Dragon Ball Celebrates Yamcha's New Girl in New Art
Dragon Ball isn't that interested in romance, but the franchise is not afraid to dabble in matters of the heart. From Goku and Chi-Chi to Vegeta and Bulma, the series does have some solid couples. Yamcha was once on that list as the martial artist dated Bulma well before Vegeta showed up, and since he became single, the fighter has been turned into the butt of everyone's jokes. But thanks to some new art, Dragon Ball is honoring Yamcha and his new girl who fans just met.
Marvel Fan Art Transforms Superman Actor Henry Cavill Into the X-Men’s Beast for the MCU
Marvel Studios has just started dropping hints of mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ms. Marvel and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Ms. Marvel is revealed as the first mutant in the main MCU, with the Doctor Strange sequel giving us a multiversal version of Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart). The studio even has been developing a third Deadpool film that will also be set in the MCU. With all that being said, fans really want to see the rest of the X-Men interact with the Avengers and some even have ideas of who they want to play who. With rumors of this actor potentially appearing in a Marvel Studios project, one fan has created a cool piece of fan art that shows Superman actor Henry Cavill as Hank McCoy aka Beast.
