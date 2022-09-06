Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Tommy Dreamer Says MJF Shouldn’t Have Referenced WWE & Triple H In AEW Dynamite Promo
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer discussed this week’s AEW Dynamite and in particular, MJF’s decision to make references to WWE, Triple H, and Cody in his promo. Dreamer noted that Triple H and WWE are currently riding an upswing and so using them for heel heat at a time when AEW is in turmoil doesn’t make sense. Highlights from his comments are below.
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE’s Plans for Roman Reigns, Why He Defeated Drew McIntyre
As PWMania.com previously reported, Roman Reigns was able to successfully defend the Undisputed WWE Universal title against Drew McIntyre during the WWE Clash at the Castle event that took place last weekend. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Reigns’ next major match is scheduled to take place at Crown Jewel on November 5 in Saudi Arabia. Reigns is not scheduled to compete at Extreme Rules.
wrestlinginc.com
Two Top WWE Names Will Reportedly Not Be Roman Reigns' Next Opponent
Following Roman Reigns' successful Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, two current active performers have reportedly been ruled out as his next challengers. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens will not be challenging Reigns for the two titles currently in his possession, despite both teasing the possibility recently. However, based on build, the report suggested that "one would expect those two matches at some point."
wrestlingrumors.net
LOOK: Triple H Meets Up With Former WWE Champion
The boss wants him back. WWE has a long history of celebrities being included on their shows where they have a chance. It is a smart way to go, as outside fans are going to possibly be included in the audience. That is the kind of thing that WWE knows how to do rather well, and now they seem interested in bringing another big name back into the company.
ComicBook
Former AEW Star Blasts CM Punk
CM Punk has made his fair share of enemies over the past couple of months. The bad blood began in the spring, when tensions brewed between himself and "Hangman" Adam Page after Page used frowned upon material against Punk in an in-ring promo. Tensions reached a fever pitch on Sunday, when Punk used his AEW All Out press conference to tear into Hangman, former friend Colt Cabana, and AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. That situation led to a backstage fight, which is currently being investigated by an independent firm.
PWMania
Sasha Banks Speaks Out About Her Future in the Entertainment Industry
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) discussed her plans for the future in the entertainment industry after walking out of WWE in May alongside Naomi due to a disagreement over creative direction. Since then, the two stars have taken part in New York Fashion Week and made an appearance at the premiere...
wrestlinginc.com
Dolph Ziggler Confirms Change Of Plans To His Recent WWE NXT Run
Dolph Ziggler didn't hold the "NXT" Championship for very long — he snagged the title from defending champ Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa in a triple threat match during "NXT" Roadblock on March 8, only to lose it to Breakker on the April 4 episode of "WWE Raw" — but that doesn't mean he didn't enjoy the experience. During an interview on "Casual Conversations with The Classic," the longtime WWE staple happily recalled his "NXT" detour.
PWMania
Open Challenge Title Match Revealed for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
An open challenge for the RAW Women’s Title will take place during Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will issue an Open Challenge during the upcoming episode of RAW. This will be her first title defence since reclaiming the title from an injured Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam on July 30.
PWMania
Latest News on Thunder Rosa’s AEW Status and Reports of Backstage Heat
AEW women’s champion Thunder Rosa was forced to withdraw from the 2022 AEW All Out pay-per-view event due to an injury. Additionally, there have been reports that she received backstage heat during the event. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reports, “one of the issues is a lot of people in...
wrestlingrumors.net
Multiple New Details On Roman Reigns’ Next Title Defense
It could be a bit. The World Title is the most important part of any wrestling promotion. It is the big shiny belt that tells the fans who the best wrestlers around are supposed to be. Having the title on the line automatically means something as you never know when you might see something important take place. However, it might be a long time before you get that feeling back again in WWE.
The Ringer
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE’s Plans for Paul Heyman’s Return
While WWE officials continue to keep Paul Heyman away from television for the time being, he is still attending WWE SmackDown tapings and major events such as WWE Clash at The Castle. The Wrestling Observer reports that there is widespread speculation that WWE has no intention of bringing Heyman back...
411mania.com
Women’s Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
Bianca Belair will defend the Raw Women’s Championship on Monday’s show. WWE announced on Friday’s episode of Smackdown that Belair will have an open challenge for her championship on next week’s episode. You can see the updated card below for the episode, which airs Monday from...
The Ringer
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Karrion Kross chokes out Drew McIntyre in main event
Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross looks to be a focal point of WWE SmackDown programming in the coming weeks. The feud between the two is simmering and close to boiling over following the events of Clash at the Castle. McIntyre was hellbent on revenge after losing to undisputed WWE universal...
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Names His Mount Rushmore Of Professional Wrestling
Mount Rushmores, which are groups of four, are talked about a lot when it comes to wrestling. That could be who someone believes are the four best in-ring wrestlers, the four best promos, the four best tag teams, etc. Former WWE and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho named who he would put in his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestlers overall.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/9/22)
WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from Seattle, Washington’s Climate Pledge Arena tonight as part of the post-Clash at The Castle edition. It has been announced that Braun Strowman will be appearing on tonight’s show. On Monday’s RAW, Strowman made his return to WWE and then stated that he will explain everything on SmackDown. It has been said that going forward, he will be a blue brand babyface moving forward.
PWMania
The Young Bucks Reportedly Expressed Interest in WWE After AEW Deals Expire
It is possible that The Young Bucks will join Cody Rhodes in WWE in the future; however, if this does occur, it won’t take place for at least another two years. On the F4W Board, Ryan Frederick of The Wrestling Observer stated that The Young Bucks reached out to a WWE talent in order to inquire about potential opportunities. It is important to note that this is something that a lot of wrestlers do, and there is no indication that Matt and Nick Jackson want to leave AEW.
ComicBook
Braun Strowman Makes WWE SmackDown Return and Powerbombs Otis
The WWE Universe was surprised to see the return of Braun Strowman during this week's Monday Night Raw, and afterward WWE revealed that he would be making his return to SmackDown this week as well. Tonight Strowman did just that, and it was in response to the Alpha Academy also making an appearance on the Blue Brand. Chad Gable thanked the crowd sarcastically and then started shooshing the crowd and revealed that they were here specifically to ruin Strowman's return to SmackDown. Gable said they had the match won before Strowman jumped them, and Gable said if Otis had seen Strowman coming he wouldn't have fallen.
