Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More ProblemsTom HandyTexas State
Bishop T.D. Jakes Gave His Most Controversial Messages This YearTom HandyDallas, TX
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Texas this monthKristen WaltersFrisco, TX
Dallas Museum of Art to Host LOVE Stories Art Tour SaturdayDr. E.C. BeuckDallas, TX
O’Rourke Said Texas is Not a Red State but a Non-voting StateTom HandyDenton, TX
Police make arrest in Fort Worth road rage incident
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An arrest has been made in the murder of Chin Shin, who was fatally shot in a road rage incident on Aug. 15. At about 2:41 a.m. on Aug. 15, Fort Worth police received multiple calls requesting for officers at the 2500 block of University Drive. Gunshots could be heard while on the phone, according to an arrest warrant.There were multiple subjects who police said were 'beating up' the driver who caused the accident. Two of the subjects had guns they were pointing at each other.Markynn West was seen in a surveillance video shooting Shin multiple...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Four in Custody After Armored Truck Employee Shot During Robbery
Four people are in custody after an armored truck employee was shot Thursday afternoon during an attempted robbery in Carrollton, police say. Carrollton Police said the employee was confronted and shot outside the Bank of America on E. Belt Line Road and S. Josey Lane. The employee was reportedly shot in the arm and is expected to be OK, according to Carrollton police spokesperson Jolene DeVito.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Sought in Fort Worth Triple Shooting Arrested After Stealing Chicken Wings: Police
The man charged in the shooting deaths of a teenager and a young child in Fort Worth last week was arrested for stealing seven chicken wings – just as his alleged partner was confessing to homicide detectives, according to court records. Anthony Bell-Johnson, 21, faces capital murder charges in...
WATCH: Surveillance video captures apparent burglary, owner says 20 years of savings stolen
MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite police are investigating a burglary after Stiles Autobody released surveillance video on Facebook. In the 79-second video, two people are seen walking inside the main office, peering through the garage window, opening the cash register and taking off with the money and a black safe.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
One Dead After Fort Worth Shooting: Police
A man died outside a West Fort Worth Kroger Wednesday evening after he was apparently wounded in a shooting nearby, police say. In a statement to NBC 5, Fort Worth police said officers were called at 6:20 p.m. to a report of a shooting victim outside the Kroger located on the 9100 block of Camp Bowie West Boulevard.
DEA and Dallas Police raided a Dallas recording studio popular with rappers nationwide
DALLAS — The DEA raided a popular recording studio, KFI Studios, on Ross Avenue near downtown Dallas, which brings in some of the most popular rappers in the nation. “A lot of local rappers, a lot of famous rappers from other states. We’ve linked up with different people here,” Dino West, producer.
A year later, still no arrests in the murder of a Door Dash driver in Fort Worth
Fort Worth police are hoping to re-ignite interest in a year-old murder. Last year, on September 11th, Hamzah Faraj was gunned down while making Door Dash deliveries with his new wife.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Burglar cuts into safe, crawls to avoid detection at White Settlement Family Dollar
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - Police in White Settlement are trying to find an apparent serial burglar caught on camera cutting a hole in the wall of a Family Dollar before drilling into in the safe. White Settlement police say the break-in happened in the early morning hours of March 27.
2 suspects, including teen, arrested in deadly drive-by
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Fort Worth last week that left a 17-year-old and a 5-year-old dead, police said Tuesday.
Fort Worth police investigate fatal shooting
A man has been found shot to death in a parking lot in far west Fort Worth. Last night, police were called to the Kroger on Camp Bowie near Loop 820 where they found the victim dead.
Arlington police arrest teen accused of bringing gun to a middle school
Arlington police arrest a teen accused of bringing a gun to a middle school. Police say Tuesday a student told staff members at Gunn Junior High another student had a gun with him at school on Friday.
fwtx.com
Road Rage Not All the Rage in Fort Worth, Survey Finds
A study by HiRoad indicates that Fort Worth drivers are chill. Our navigators were seventh in a survey ranking the least stressed-out drivers in the country, according to a study of short forms of texts, such as tweets. The study, whose findings are from May 2022, filtered more than 1.3...
Man arrested for shooting death of sister's boyfriend, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Arlington police have arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of Donald Hunt last month.At approximately 4 p.m. Aug. 26, police were called to an apartment in the 2100 block of Cypress Club Drive in response to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Hunt dead with an apparent gunshot wound.A little over a week later on Sept. 3, the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force located 32-year-old Darius Brown--the brother of Hunt's former girlfriend--and arrested him.According to Brown's arrest warrant, Brown's sister--whose name has not been released--stated her and Hunt got into...
dallasexpress.com
Juvenile Shot in Local Motel Room
An altercation in a Far North Dallas motel room on Sunday reportedly led to a young girl being shot. Police said the incident happened just after midnight on September 4 at the Red Roof Inn located in the 13600 block of North Central Expressway. Detectives said an argument broke out...
Intoxication manslaughter suspect arrested after early morning crash in Irving
IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) - An intoxication manslaughter investigation has begun into a fatality crash the morning of Sept. 7. It happened on SH 183 East near Carl Road.The driver of a broken down car was struck while standing outside by another vehicle. Police said the suspected drunk driver is in custody.The state highway was shut down at O'Connor prompting law enforcement to advise drivers to take an alternate route.
Dallas police looking for critical missing man who may need assistance
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is looking for critical missing man James Price. Price was last seen in the 4100 block of Gaston Avenue on Sept. 7 at about 5:20 p.m.Police said Price left the area on foot and may be confused and in need of assistance. Police say Price is a 68-year-old black male. He is 5'10", weighs 105 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald. He was last seen wearing a red and blue Tommy Hilfiger hat, red and blue Tommy Hilfiger shirt, khaki pants, black sneakers, a gold Seiko watch and eyeglasses.Anyone with information is asked to call DPD at 911 or (214) 671-4268.
Teen, 21-year-old arrested in connection to double homicide
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A 16-year-old and Anthony Ray Bell-Johnson, 21, were arrested in connection to the Aug. 28 triple shooting in North Fort Worth, which killed a child and teenager. An 18-month-old was also injured but survived the drive-by shooting. Rayshard Scott, 5, and Jamarrien Monroe, 17, were shot on Steel Dust Drive. They were given emergency treatment at the scene and taken to the hospital, but Monroe and Scott both died from their injuries.Investigators said an unknown number of assailants drove to the area, got out of their car, and began firing at a group of people gathered outside before speeding off.Homicide detectives, in addition to patrol officers and U.S. marshals arrested the teenager and Bell-Johnson over the Labor Day weekend. Both were charged with capital murder.
Police, School: DA says Texas mom’s allegations of teacher assaulting 5-year-old at Wylie ISD are ‘unfounded’
Editor’s Note: Click here to view the TikTok video referenced in this report. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police and school officials are saying that the allegations an Abilene mom made in a viral video about a Wylie ISD teacher assaulting a 5-year-old boy were deemed unfounded by the District Attorney’s Office. The mom made the […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police: Shots Fired at Irving Mall, No Injuries Reported
A disagreement between two people led to a shooting and evacuation at Irving Mall on Sunday afternoon, Irving Police say. Investigators said two people that knew each other had an argument at the mall at about 4 p.m. and one of them pulled out a gun and started shooting. No...
fox4news.com
Reports of marijuana edibles sold at Sachse High School anger parents
SACHSE, Texas - Some Garland ISD parents want answers from the district after two students were arrested on the Sachse High School campus. Garland ISD won't confirm anything happened at the school, and police will only tell FOX 4 there were two arrests. One mother told FOX 4 that students...
