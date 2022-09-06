FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A 16-year-old and Anthony Ray Bell-Johnson, 21, were arrested in connection to the Aug. 28 triple shooting in North Fort Worth, which killed a child and teenager. An 18-month-old was also injured but survived the drive-by shooting. Rayshard Scott, 5, and Jamarrien Monroe, 17, were shot on Steel Dust Drive. They were given emergency treatment at the scene and taken to the hospital, but Monroe and Scott both died from their injuries.Investigators said an unknown number of assailants drove to the area, got out of their car, and began firing at a group of people gathered outside before speeding off.Homicide detectives, in addition to patrol officers and U.S. marshals arrested the teenager and Bell-Johnson over the Labor Day weekend. Both were charged with capital murder.

