Jennifer Lawrence: Bethenny Frankel is ‘not a chef’

Jennifer Lawrence has taken a hilarious jab at “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel.

The Oscar winner answered Vogue’s infamous “73 Questions” on Tuesday and offered some choice words about Frankel’s cooking career.

When asked “what’s the one recommendation you give to anyone visiting [New York City],” Lawrence responded , “Wash your feet when you get home, and if you see Bethenny Frankel, tell her she’s not a chef.”

Immediately after, she clarified with a more serious face, “She is.”

The reality TV star was a natural foods chef before she appeared on the Bravo show, and even competed in a cooking series hosted by Martha Stewart in 2005.

She also launched a baking company in the early 2000s called “BethennyBakes,” which delivered “healthy” cookies and meals in New York City.

Some “RHONY” fans suggested the “Hunger Games” actress was actually referencing a 2010 episode of the show, in which Kelly Bensimon took issue with Frankel calling herself a “chef and author.”

“She doesn’t work at a restaurant, and she’s not an executive chef. Just because you’re catering people’s parties, does not a chef make,” Bensimon said, referring to her co-star as a “cook.”

Frankel, who went on to create the liquor company Skinnygirl, had previously defended herself against fans who suggested she wasn’t a real chef.

“Bethany. When did you become a chef? In your small NY apartment, you used your kitchen for storage. Right?” one naysayer commented on a June 2020 Instagram post , to which she responded, “Wrong girl.”

Nevertheless, many Twitter users were able to find the humor in Lawrence’s subtle jab.

“I love Bethenny. I think this is hilarious. I hope she does a response vid,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Not Jennifer Lawrence telling Vogue to tell Bethenny Frankel that she is not a chef.”

A third person chimed in, “You made her day! She’ll be delighted she has something to rant about on TikTok.”

The two women both appeared on a March 2018 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” after the host surprised Lawrence with a dinner party.

It followed an interview Lawrence did with Oprah Winfrey, in which she named Frankel, “RHONY” star Luann de Lesseps, and Scott Disick as the three people — dead or alive — she most wants to have dinner with.

“I’m going to cry,” she said at the time when Cohen introduced her to Frankel.