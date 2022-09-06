ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas to receive nearly $10M as part of 34-state settlement with JUUL

By David Medina
 2 days ago
Kansas will receive nearly $10 million as part of a settlement with JUUL Labs that involved 33 other states.

The settlement came after a two-year investigation into JUUL's marketing and sales practices.

According to the Kansas Attorney General, the investigation revealed that JUUL marketed to underage users. The e-cigarette company did so through launch parties, advertisements using young and trendy-looking models, social media posts and free samples.

The investigation also revealed JUUL's packaging was likely to mislead consumers on the amount of nicotine its pods contained.

As part of the settlement, JUUL has agreed to stop certain marketing that targets underage uses and to establish stricter age verification controls on its website.

Kansas will receive the $9.8 million over the next six to 10 years.


