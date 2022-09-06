ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehouse, TX

24-year-old swimmer vanishes while at lake with family on Labor Day, Texas sheriff says

By Aspen Pflughoeft
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

A 24-year-old swimmer went missing while at a lake with family on Labor Day, Texas officials told local media.

The man and his family were swimming near the lower end of Lake Palestine around 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, when he disappeared, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Game Warden said in a news release.

A fishing boat in the area used its sonar to scan the water, locating the man, KLTV reported.

An off-duty volunteer firefighter happened to be at the lake and swam to rescue the man, the warden said. People at the scene administered CPR, KLTV reported.

The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead Tuesday morning, KETK reported, citing officials. The cause of death is possibly drowning, but an autopsy is still needed to confirm, the outlet reported.

The 24-year-old from Whitehouse, Texas, was identified as Jacob Lee Weaver by the Palestine Herald-Press, citing the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Facebook posts and a recently launched GoFundMe also identified Weaver as the victim.

Lake Palestine is about 115 miles southeast of Dallas.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
