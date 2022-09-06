Avisail Garcia’s approach for final month of trying season. Plus more Marlins notes

Avisail Garcia entered the visiting clubhouse at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday looking leaner and feeling mentally refreshed.

The outfielder is the first to admit that his first season with the Miami Marlins after signing a four-year deal with the club this offseason hasn’t gone as planned. He struggled at the plate basically all season. When things started to finally go right, a hamstring injury sidelined him for a month.

He returned to the active roster on Tuesday, starting in right field and batting cleanup as the Marlins began a three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies. Miami optioned rookie outfielder Peyton Burdick to Triple A Jacksonville as the corresponding roster move.

With about a month left in Garcia’s trying season, his focus is on what he can accomplish between now and the Oct. 5 season finale instead of dwelling on what has gone wrong.

“I’ve gotta be focused,” said Garcia, who entered Tuesday hitting .232 with a career-worst .591 on-base-plus-slugging mark, seven home runs, 30 RBI and 29 runs scored over 88 games. “I’ve got a lot of work to do this month and in the offseason and going into next season. Just have to figure things out.”

Garcia said in addition to using the month on the injured list to get his hamstring back to full strength, he used the time to focus on both his body and his mind.

Physically, he said he is down to 246 pounds and hopes to eventually get down to between 235 and 240 pounds.

Mentally, he said he is in a “better place” as he tries to keep his focus on the present. That includes aiming for a strong final month personally and being a mentor for the younger outfielders on the Marlins’ roster down the home stretch of the season.

“I’m going to talk with them,” Garcia said. “This is their opportunity.”

Defensive plans for Brian Anderson

With Garcia returning and taking over his usual defensive spot in right field, Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Brian Anderson will be moved around the field a little bit more. He started in left field on Tuesday for just the sixth time this season and first time since May 18 and will most likely start moving back into the rotation at third base during this series with the Phillies.

Prior to Tuesday, Anderson has exclusively played in right field or has been the Marlins’ designated hitter in his 20 starts since returning from the injured list on Aug. 12 following a left shoulder injury that came on a diving play.

“I’ve tried to stay away from [playing Anderson at third] just from the shoulder standpoint,” Mattingly said. “It’s just tougher not to dive in the infield because it’s more of a reaction, and that’s what caused [the injury].”

Berti back in lineup

Marlins utility player and Jon Berti, who leads MLB with 32 stolen bases this season, returned to the starting lineup on Tuesday for the first time since exiting Wednesday’s home game against the Tampa Bay Rays with a right hip injury.

Berti started at second base and batted leadoff.

In addition to the stolen bases, Berti is hitting .259 with a .714 on-base-plus-slugging mark, 14 doubles and 35 runs scored.

“It’s good to get Bert back,” Mattingly said. “He’s another guy that gives you an experienced at-bat who will handle the strike zone.”

Tanner Scott update

Left-handed relief pitcher Tanner Scott, who has been the Marlins’ primary closer this season but recently was moved into a setup role, played catch pregame Tuesday after sitting out all three games against the Atlanta Braves after tweaking his back.

“Not quite good to go, but progressing,” Mattingly said.

Scott said he felt “something off” while he was in the gym in Atlanta on Thursday.

“I tried to get it loose and I went out to play catch with Cole Sulser [on Friday] and was like ‘Geez. This does not feel good,’” Scott said Tuesday. “It was just a pain. I took two days off of no throwing and then I threw today and it feels good. Just sucks when it happens.”

More injury news

▪ Left-handed pitcher Braxton Garrett (right oblique strain) is scheduled to start a rehab assignment with Triple A Jacksonville on Wednesday.

▪ Right-handed pitcher Eury Perez, Miami’s top prospect and the No. 10 overall prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline, is scheduled to pitch for Single A Jupiter on Saturday. It will be his first game since going on the minor-league injured list on Aug. 6.

▪ Right-handed pitcher Nick Neidert underwent right knee surgery and is rehabbing in Jupiter.

▪ Infielder prospect Jose Devers was diagnosed with a right wrist sprain. Devers also had a cyst on his wrist that aspirated. He is rehabbing in Jupiter.