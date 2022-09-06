ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

SEE IT: Kathy Griffin starts Twitter war threatening 'Civil War' if Republicans win

By Maria Leaf
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

L iberal comedian and actress Kathy Griffin claimed if Republicans win in November, there will be a "civil war."

"If you don’t want a Civil War, vote for Democrats in November. If you do want Civil War, vote Republican," she tweeted Tuesday.


The response was swift. Among them was Texas Sen. Ted Cruz .

"This is WRONG. Crazy Hollywood Leftie threatening 'Civil War' if Dems don’t win. Sadly, this is today’s Left: angry, hateful & violent," Cruz tweeted.

"Kathy Griffin blocked me a long time ago when she jumped on one of my criticisms of Trump and I informed her that she and I were not on the same side of things. This is why. I'm not going to war with my neighbors over a corrupt political party. She's BlueMAGA. I don't play that," Johnny Akzam wrote.


Griffin later posted a response, blaming conservatives for getting upset over her initial tweet.

"You guys. The maga blue checks are at it again. Because they are constantly threatening Civil War, they are now trying to suggest that I am the one who is threatening a Civil War. Because you know, that’s my thing," Griffin tweeted.

Griffin, who is also known for posing in 2017 with a bloodied severed head that resembled then-President Donald Trump, recently called him a p**** when he refused to answer questions at a deposition conducted by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Comments / 273

Stephen Barrett
3d ago

How does such an insignificant Hollywood twerp get so much media exposure and who cares what she has to say; she’s not an expert at anything; particularly with the lackluster career she had; a has been wannabe ...

Reply(4)
199
TrueAmerican
3d ago

Democrats trying to intimidate people again democrats exciting violence again to scare people that’s the liberals left Nazi playbook Democrats know they are going to lose

Reply(1)
141
NoLoveforLefties
3d ago

Bring it…it’s time we had this out. The sick and twisted hateful left wing Nazis need a reminder of just WHY we have the second amendment. Pew pew pew.

Reply(5)
102
HuffPost

Mitch McConnell Seems Afraid To Defend Wife Elaine Chao After Trump Calls Her ‘Crazy’

Mitch McConnell is the latest Republican politician to let Donald Trump get away with insulting a family member. In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, the former president called the Senate minority leader a “broken down hack” for not fighting for Trump’s flailing Senate candidates and also called McConnell’s wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, “crazy.”
POTUS
