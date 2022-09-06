SEE IT: Kathy Griffin starts Twitter war threatening 'Civil War' if Republicans win

L iberal comedian and actress Kathy Griffin claimed if Republicans win in November, there will be a "civil war."

"If you don’t want a Civil War, vote for Democrats in November. If you do want Civil War, vote Republican," she tweeted Tuesday.



The response was swift. Among them was Texas Sen. Ted Cruz .

"This is WRONG. Crazy Hollywood Leftie threatening 'Civil War' if Dems don’t win. Sadly, this is today’s Left: angry, hateful & violent," Cruz tweeted.

"Kathy Griffin blocked me a long time ago when she jumped on one of my criticisms of Trump and I informed her that she and I were not on the same side of things. This is why. I'm not going to war with my neighbors over a corrupt political party. She's BlueMAGA. I don't play that," Johnny Akzam wrote.



Griffin later posted a response, blaming conservatives for getting upset over her initial tweet.

"You guys. The maga blue checks are at it again. Because they are constantly threatening Civil War, they are now trying to suggest that I am the one who is threatening a Civil War. Because you know, that’s my thing," Griffin tweeted.

Griffin, who is also known for posing in 2017 with a bloodied severed head that resembled then-President Donald Trump, recently called him a p**** when he refused to answer questions at a deposition conducted by New York Attorney General Letitia James.