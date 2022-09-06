ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Amid burnout, concern over special ed, Washington stands alone as only state with teachers on strike

Washington is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now (though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month). Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
State
Ohio State
Seattle, WA
Government
Seattle, WA
Education
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Education
City
Union, WA
seattlemedium.com

Harrell Announces Three Finalists For Chief Of Police

Three finalists will participate in a televised candidate question and answer session on September 15 to answer community questions. On Thursday, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced the three finalists for the next permanent Chief of the Seattle Police Department: Interim Seattle Chief of Police Adrian Diaz, Seattle Assistant Chief of Police Eric Greening, and Tucson Assistant Chief of Police Kevin Hall.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teachers Union#School Teachers#Seattle Public Schools#K12#Sea
KXLY

Specialty health care funding to serve low-income patients in Washington

SEATTLE, Wash. — Kaiser Permanente is partnering with Project Access Northwest and announced $725,000 to support its Specialty Care Coordination Program. This program is for Washingtonians experiencing difficulty accessing specialty care and people that don’t receive equitable health care. The funds will be distributed over a three-year period to individuals with low incomes or those who are uninsured and have limited access to medical care.
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Seattle approves cannabis equity legislation

The mayor is praising the joint effort. The Seattle City Council approved a package of cannabis equity legislation Tuesday including a bill that prepares the city for issuing new “social equity licenses” for Seattle’s marijuana industry. Mayor Bruce Harrell whose administration backed the bills called Tuesday’s votes...
SEATTLE, WA
KIMA TV

Gov. Inslee, local leaders break ground on I-90/SR18 interchange improvements project

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee along with tribal and local leaders broke ground Thursday on a project to improve the Interstate 90/State Route 18 interchange. The Washington Department of Transportation says it will be building a diverging diamond interchange and widening SR 18 to four lanes between the interchange and Deep Creek.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
KIRO 7 Seattle

M3.7 quake reported near Poulsbo

LOFALL, Wash. — A small earthquake was reported outside Lofall, Washington early Thursday. The United States Geological Survey said the magnitude 3.7 quake in Jefferson County, about 9 miles northwest of Poulsbo, happened at 1:08 a.m. The depth was 14.5 miles. A USGS map showed people reported feeling the...
POULSBO, WA
shelterforce.org

“My City’s So White, I Moved”

“Gentrification is a child stealing the toy they said they never wanted to play with.”. Both Seattle and Washington, D.C., have witnessed a large exodus of Black residents over the last several decades as housing costs have risen. In 1970, 75 percent of residents in Seattle’s Central District were Black compared to just 15 percent today. Washington, D.C., long nicknamed “Chocolate City,” has seen a decline of 7.5 percent in its Black population since 2000 leading to outcries against gentrification in both communities.
SEATTLE, WA
UPI News

3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Seattle, Puget Sound

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook northwestern Washington state early Thursday, waking thousands in the Puget Sound area. There were no early reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake's epicenter was 4.5 miles west-northwest of Lofall, Wash., at a depth of 14.6 miles...
SEATTLE, WA
scenicstates.com

Top 5 Aviation Museums in the US to Visit

If you love aviation, and a short trip on a commercial flight doesn’t feel like enough, why don’t you check out one of the many aviation museums in the US?. Flying has been men’s greatest fascination since the beginning of time, but it’s only recently that flying has become available to the masses.
SEATTLE, WA
seafoodsource.com

Trial underway in Trident Seafoods disability case

Trident Seafoods is in the midst of defending itself in a courtroom in Seattle, Washington, from claims made by a former employee alleging he was fired for having only three fingers on one hand. The trial started on 5 September, 2022, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy