Elections

Five challengers take on popular incumbent Gov. Sununu

A field of challengers must climb a steep hill of public opinion if they hope to unseat incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu in this year’s primary. A recent University of New Hampshire poll reported that 72% of likely Republican primary voters favored Sununu. Less than 15% favored the other candidates, combined, and only 14% were undecided.
Money flows into New Hampshire ahead of GOP primaries

Millions of dollars in outside spending has flooded into New Hampshire ahead of next week’s primaries to pick Republican challengers to three Democratic incumbents this year. New Hampshire is one of the final states to hold primaries, along with Rhode Island and Delaware, on Tuesday. Republicans view the state’s...
WCAX

New details on plans to forgive millions in student loan debt owed by Vermonters

2 plead not guilty in connection with Burlington homicide. Sandy Belisle takes a shine to her job. Primary Preview: The race for US Senate in New Hampshire. In the race for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire, nearly a dozen Republican candidates are vying for their party’s nomination to take on the likely nominee for the Democrats, incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan.
WCAX

Visa program will bring nondomestic doctors to rural New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A Visa program is aimed at bringing more doctors to rural parts of New Hampshire. Congresswoman Annie Kuster got approval from the Northern Border Regional Commission or NBRC to approve J-1 Visas for physicians to work in New Hampshire. This is the same program New York...
WMUR.com

New Hampshire receives millions of dollars to help expand broadband internet

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire is getting another $66 million to improve its broadband infrastructure and help more people, especially in rural communities, get fast internet. State officials estimated that the funding will connect more than 24,000 homes and businesses to affordable, high-speed internet. "Not having access to high-speed...
wgbh.org

A North Shore primary reflects the Mass. GOP’s rightward shift — and could accelerate it

An unusual primary election north of Boston could place a conservative provocateur one step closer to the Massachusetts House of Representatives. Samson Racioppi is running as a write-in candidate for the 1st Essex seat. Racioppi, 40, is an Army veteran and Salisbury resident who serves on that town’s housing authority. He is also one of the leaders of Super Happy Fun America, a conservative activist group that has organized several high-profile sociopolitical rallies and arranged buses to take protesters to the Jan. 6, 2021, protest in Washington, which devolved into an attack on the United States Capitol.
WCAX

VTrans considers EV user fees to make up for lost gas tax

Obesity report spurs new push to teach Clinton County kids healthy habits. The school year is underway in New York and this year there is a push in Clinton County to make healthy food choices for children a priority. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Wednesday evening outlook. Primary Preview: The...
