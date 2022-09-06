Read full article on original website
Where 2022 New Hampshire candidates stand on the issues: Compare, contrast in each race
NEW HAMPSHIRE — Leading up to the primary and general elections in New Hampshire in 2022, click into each race below to compare and contrast where candidates stand on the key issues of today. ON THE ISSUES. CANDIDATE PROFILES. U.S. Senate. John Berman (R) Don Bolduc (R) Bruce Fenton...
Five challengers take on popular incumbent Gov. Sununu
A field of challengers must climb a steep hill of public opinion if they hope to unseat incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu in this year’s primary. A recent University of New Hampshire poll reported that 72% of likely Republican primary voters favored Sununu. Less than 15% favored the other candidates, combined, and only 14% were undecided.
Money flows into New Hampshire ahead of GOP primaries
Millions of dollars in outside spending has flooded into New Hampshire ahead of next week’s primaries to pick Republican challengers to three Democratic incumbents this year. New Hampshire is one of the final states to hold primaries, along with Rhode Island and Delaware, on Tuesday. Republicans view the state’s...
No policies to ensure Vt. police meet minimum training requirements, report says
Primary Preview: The race for US Senate in New Hampshire. In the race for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire, nearly a dozen Republican candidates are vying for their party's nomination to take on the likely nominee for the Democrats, incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan.
New Hampshire’s 2nd District Republicans discuss Keene's 'sanctuary city' status at 2022 Granite State Debate
VIDEO: At the Granite State Debate involving the Republicans in the 2nd Congressional District, candidates George Hansel and Robert Burns discuss a resolution passed in Keene regarding the city's "sanctuary city" designation. Read the debate recap.
NH First Congressional District Candidates Debate – Who Won?
One week before the polls open, the five candidates for the Republican First Congressional District primary met for a one hour debate on WMUR. Tim Baxter, Gayle Huff Brown, Karoline Leavitt, Matt Mowers, and Russell Prescott sounded familiar themes of being against abortion and in favor of closing the southern border.
New details on plans to forgive millions in student loan debt owed by Vermonters
Primary Preview: The race for US Senate in New Hampshire. In the race for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire, nearly a dozen Republican candidates are vying for their party's nomination to take on the likely nominee for the Democrats, incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan.
Visa program will bring nondomestic doctors to rural New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A Visa program is aimed at bringing more doctors to rural parts of New Hampshire. Congresswoman Annie Kuster got approval from the Northern Border Regional Commission or NBRC to approve J-1 Visas for physicians to work in New Hampshire. This is the same program New York...
Massachusetts GOP governor won’t endorse Trump-backed nominee to replace him
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) does not plan to endorse the state’s GOP gubernatorial nominee, who is backed by former President Trump, according to a spokesperson.
Maine elections clerks field 'frivolous requests' in apparent effort to sow distrust
MAINE, USA — Clerks across the state have just nine weeks until the pivotal 2022 elections. But their tasks increasingly include responding to misinformed election data requests rooted in national efforts to sow distrust in the process. The requests are part of a national trend that is slowing down...
New Hampshire receives millions of dollars to help expand broadband internet
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire is getting another $66 million to improve its broadband infrastructure and help more people, especially in rural communities, get fast internet. State officials estimated that the funding will connect more than 24,000 homes and businesses to affordable, high-speed internet. "Not having access to high-speed...
A North Shore primary reflects the Mass. GOP’s rightward shift — and could accelerate it
An unusual primary election north of Boston could place a conservative provocateur one step closer to the Massachusetts House of Representatives. Samson Racioppi is running as a write-in candidate for the 1st Essex seat. Racioppi, 40, is an Army veteran and Salisbury resident who serves on that town’s housing authority. He is also one of the leaders of Super Happy Fun America, a conservative activist group that has organized several high-profile sociopolitical rallies and arranged buses to take protesters to the Jan. 6, 2021, protest in Washington, which devolved into an attack on the United States Capitol.
Car donations stall to program that helps Vermonters in need get a reliable ride
Obesity report spurs new push to teach Clinton County kids healthy habits. The school year is underway in New York and this year there is a push in Clinton County to make healthy food choices for children a priority.
2 Maine elected officials found on far-right group's leaked membership rolls
(BDN) -- One of the two Maine officeholders whose names were on leaked membership rolls of a far-right group tied to the Capitol riots of Jan. 6, 2021, said Wednesday that he joined it years ago and left without meeting any members. The far-right Oath Keepers were the subject of...
2022 Massachusetts Primary Election Results: See Who Won Each Race
All eyes were on Massachusetts as voters across the state cast their ballots in a highly contested primary election. Voters decided on Tuesday who will be on the ballot in November for the general election in major races, including for the state's next governor. Polling locations across the state opened...
New Hampshire agrees to upgrade fish hatchery over pollution fears
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire has agreed to make upgrades at its largest fish hatchery as part of a proposed settlement following allegations that the facility was polluting nearby waterways, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. The state will take action to reduce phosphorus in its discharges from...
Why electricity prices are rising unevenly across New England
You may have noticed that your most recent electric bill is higher than usual — and if that change hasn’t happened yet, it’s probably coming this fall. These price spikes are occurring across New England, but bills are rising more in some places than others. Some ratepayers...
Massachusetts volunteers are crossing state lines to try to secure Democrats control of Congress
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In Massachusetts, Democrats control every seat in the U.S. House and in the U.S. Senate. But in an election year where control of Congress is at stake, Democratic state party chair Gus Bickford said “we never take anything for granted.”. His volunteers are campaigning across...
VTrans considers EV user fees to make up for lost gas tax
Obesity report spurs new push to teach Clinton County kids healthy habits. The school year is underway in New York and this year there is a push in Clinton County to make healthy food choices for children a priority.
Healey, Diehl to face off in November for Governor seat
Massachusetts primary election results for governor.
