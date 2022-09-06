Read full article on original website
Ozark Sports Zone
Shelley, No. 5 Bears top UT Martin in home-opener
SPRINGFIELD – A pair of Jason Shelley touchdown passes to Ty Scott in the fourth quarter helped Missouri State (2-0) overcome a late deficit here Thursday in a 35-30 home win over UT Martin. The No. 5-ranked Bears trailed 24-21 heading into the final stanza before Shelley and Scott...
933kwto.com
Bobby Allison Passes Away at 74
Local Springfield philanthropist Bobby Allison has passed away at the age of 74. Bobby, together with his wife Betty, donated millions of dollars over the course of their adult lives to projects across the city, including the Betty and Bobby Allison Harmony House, a domestic violence women’s shelter. The...
sgfcitizen.org
The Pierce City lynching that many forgot: Monett newsman has been tracking its history for years
PIERCE CITY – Into the inky blackness the train whistle screamed, its shrill call reminding those who heard it both where they were and that they were alive. “There,” in this case, was in the heart of Pierce City, a town just west of Monett, where a group gathered on August 19 — fire in hand and a common mission in mind. The focus of those gatherings, however, drastically differed depending on which August 19 they stood along the town’s main drag.
KYTV
Springfield community mourns the loss of businessman, philanthropist Bobby Allison
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield community lost one of its most philanthropic business members. Bobby Allison died this week. He was 74 years old. Raised by his single-mother Betty, Allison attended Parkview High School. He worked at Custom Protein, formerly Southwest Byproducts. Later in life, he used his success...
A Website says it found the Best French Fries in all of Missouri
Sorry McDonald's, while everyone loves your fries, they aren't the winners of Missouri's Best 2022 award for Best French Fries in all of Missouri. The winner of that award goes to a burger and shake place that is found in only one city in the state. French Fries are just...
kttn.com
Audio: Missouri park ranger wins “Red, White and Blue Heart Award” after getting shot six times by burglar
A Missouri park ranger has received the state’s first-ever Red, White, and Blue Heart Award after getting shot six times by a burglar last year. The award is given to a first responder who is critically or seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. Robert Bridges, of the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, was helping Springfield police officers respond to a report of an armed person causing problems at a business. Missouri Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Kevin Bond says the suspect fired ten shots through the front windshield of Bridges’ vehicle.
Recreational pot in Missouri: A judge will determine if it stays on the ballot
Whether the issue of recreational marijuana legalization will stay on the ballot is now up to a judge in Cole County, who has until Friday morning to file a judgment in the lawsuit.
Report: Missourians have 5th-worst lung health in the US
The Lung Institute, a source for pulmonary information for better lung health, including disease prevention and management, commissioned a national study to establish a ranking of lung health across America over a five-year period.
sgfcitizen.org
Mercy names new heads of Springfield hospital, nursing across region
Mercy Hospital Springfield has a new leader. John Myers, a nuclear medicine specialist who most recently served as chief operating officer at HCA Research Medical Center in Kansas City, recently accepted the COO role at Mercy. “When I graduated high school, I knew I wanted to serve in some capacity...
sgfcitizen.org
Bobby Allison, Springfield’s most mysterious philanthropist, dies at 74
Bobby Allison, one of Springfield’s most generous and most mysterious benefactors, died Thursday morning, Sept. 8, at the age of 74. Allison died at Mercy Hospital, where he had been for a week or two battling kidney failure, said close friend Jeffrey Hutchens, president and CEO of Hutchens Industries, which has its headquarters in Springfield.
sgfcitizen.org
One SPS science teacher, in a closet, is teaching kids from 21 Missouri districts amid staffing shortages
A few minutes before the start of his afternoon class in August, a longtime science teacher at Carver Middle School gave a tour of his new, temporary classroom. “Here we are,” said Joe Laflen as he opened a storage closet door with a sign affixed to it that read: “Shhh! Launch Live Session in Progress!”
New off-roading park coming to Branson area
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — TexPlex, an outdoor adventure park in Texas, is building an off-roading park six miles south of Hollister. “Hollister and Branson is a nice place,” Contractor Jason Shaw said. “It’s a good place to start a new business. There is already activity here.” TexPlex is building a 1500-acre park with around 15-20 […]
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol: Five die in traffic crashes, one dies in boating crash over Labor Day holiday weekend
Five people died in traffic crashes, one person died in a boating crash, and one person drowned during the 2022 Labor Day holiday weekend. The Patrol investigated four of the traffic fatalities; Springfield Police Department investigated one traffic fatality. The 2022 counting period for the Labor Day holiday was from 6 p.m., Friday, September 2, through 11:59 p.m., Monday, September 5.
Missouri substantiated 10 claims of physical abuse at Agape in last four months
Missouri investigators over the last four months have substantiated 10 claims of physical abuse at Agape Boarding School, a Christian reform school in Stockton that faces mounting accusations of abuse, lawsuits and calls for its closure by former students. According to records turned over to The Independent under Missouri’s Sunshine Law by the state Department […] The post Missouri substantiated 10 claims of physical abuse at Agape in last four months appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Agape boarding school must close unless worker is fired, says Cedar Co. judge
The judge’s order states the worker’s presence at Agape “constitutes an ‘immediate health or safety concern.’”
Kait 8
FBI warns of increase in sextortion threats in northwest Arkansas
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - FBI agents say they have noted an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in the northwest Arkansas area. The FBI and local police in northwest Arkansas have received numerous reports of predators attempting to coerce young boys into sending sexual videos of themselves and then extorting money from these victims. Here’s how this disturbing scheme works:
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield leaders fear new state law could disrupt neighborhoods with deregulation of home-based businesses
Springfield leaders are grappling with a new state law that might weaken the city’s ability to regulate home-based businesses. The law, which took effect on Aug. 28, could undermine the rules on Airbnb and other short-term rental properties, even allowing situations in which a renter could list a property they don’t own on a vacation platform. Springfield’s city leaders aren’t sure, but are also concerned that certain types of businesses, like loud manufacturing or disruptive, high-trafficked businesses, could pop up in otherwise quiet neighborhoods.
Celebrations coming up on Commercial Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Commercial Club of Springfield sponsors new events coming up in September. Earlier this week, the Club celebrated the raising of Springfield’s newest flag being flown on Commercial St. The older version of the flag is also being celebrated as it originated on Commercial St. It will fly along with Springfield’s newest flag. Christine […]
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield, MoDOT will polish diverging diamond at U.S. 65 and Battlefield
One of Springfield’s key street interchanges with U.S. Highway 65 will be repaved in what will be the first maintenance project for a critical diverging diamond. Sept. 6, the Springfield City Council voted 8-0 to enter a cost share agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to repave the diverging diamond interchange at Battlefield Road and U.S. Highway 65. The total cost for the work will be $766,837.
ozarksfn.com
A Local Adventure At Finley Farms
The renovation of an old mill transforms an area along the Finley River. OZARK, MO. – The original mill sitting on the banks of the Finley River in Ozark, Missouri, was constructed in 1833. While the historic landmark has passed through a number of hands over the years, it was purchased in 1993 by the Bass Pro founder Johnny Morris. His daughter, Megan Stack, came on board to help create the vision Johnny had for a riverfront restaurant and surrounding paradise marking the edge of the historic town of Ozark, Mo. With a grandfather who once worked as a miller in the town of Willard, Mo., this particular mill held a special interest for Morris and his daughter.
