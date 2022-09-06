ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Ozark Sports Zone

Shelley, No. 5 Bears top UT Martin in home-opener

SPRINGFIELD – A pair of Jason Shelley touchdown passes to Ty Scott in the fourth quarter helped Missouri State (2-0) overcome a late deficit here Thursday in a 35-30 home win over UT Martin. The No. 5-ranked Bears trailed 24-21 heading into the final stanza before Shelley and Scott...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Bobby Allison Passes Away at 74

Local Springfield philanthropist Bobby Allison has passed away at the age of 74. Bobby, together with his wife Betty, donated millions of dollars over the course of their adult lives to projects across the city, including the Betty and Bobby Allison Harmony House, a domestic violence women’s shelter. The...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

The Pierce City lynching that many forgot: Monett newsman has been tracking its history for years

PIERCE CITY – Into the inky blackness the train whistle screamed, its shrill call reminding those who heard it both where they were and that they were alive. “There,” in this case, was in the heart of Pierce City, a town just west of Monett, where a group gathered on August 19 — fire in hand and a common mission in mind. The focus of those gatherings, however, drastically differed depending on which August 19 they stood along the town’s main drag.
PIERCE CITY, MO
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri park ranger wins “Red, White and Blue Heart Award” after getting shot six times by burglar

A Missouri park ranger has received the state’s first-ever Red, White, and Blue Heart Award after getting shot six times by a burglar last year. The award is given to a first responder who is critically or seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. Robert Bridges, of the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, was helping Springfield police officers respond to a report of an armed person causing problems at a business. Missouri Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Kevin Bond says the suspect fired ten shots through the front windshield of Bridges’ vehicle.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Mercy names new heads of Springfield hospital, nursing across region

Mercy Hospital Springfield has a new leader. John Myers, a nuclear medicine specialist who most recently served as chief operating officer at HCA Research Medical Center in Kansas City, recently accepted the COO role at Mercy. “When I graduated high school, I knew I wanted to serve in some capacity...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Bobby Allison, Springfield’s most mysterious philanthropist, dies at 74

Bobby Allison, one of Springfield’s most generous and most mysterious benefactors, died Thursday morning, Sept. 8, at the age of 74. Allison died at Mercy Hospital, where he had been for a week or two battling kidney failure, said close friend Jeffrey Hutchens, president and CEO of Hutchens Industries, which has its headquarters in Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

New off-roading park coming to Branson area

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — TexPlex, an outdoor adventure park in Texas, is building an off-roading park six miles south of Hollister. “Hollister and Branson is a nice place,” Contractor Jason Shaw said. “It’s a good place to start a new business. There is already activity here.” TexPlex is building a 1500-acre park with around 15-20 […]
BRANSON, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol: Five die in traffic crashes, one dies in boating crash over Labor Day holiday weekend

Five people died in traffic crashes, one person died in a boating crash, and one person drowned during the 2022 Labor Day holiday weekend. The Patrol investigated four of the traffic fatalities; Springfield Police Department investigated one traffic fatality. The 2022 counting period for the Labor Day holiday was from 6 p.m., Friday, September 2, through 11:59 p.m., Monday, September 5.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri substantiated 10 claims of physical abuse at Agape in last four months

Missouri investigators over the last four months have substantiated 10 claims of physical abuse at Agape Boarding School, a Christian reform school in Stockton that faces mounting accusations of abuse, lawsuits and calls for its closure by former students.  According to records turned over to The Independent under Missouri’s Sunshine Law by the state Department […] The post Missouri substantiated 10 claims of physical abuse at Agape in last four months appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Kait 8

FBI warns of increase in sextortion threats in northwest Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - FBI agents say they have noted an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in the northwest Arkansas area. The FBI and local police in northwest Arkansas have received numerous reports of predators attempting to coerce young boys into sending sexual videos of themselves and then extorting money from these victims. Here’s how this disturbing scheme works:
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Springfield leaders fear new state law could disrupt neighborhoods with deregulation of home-based businesses

Springfield leaders are grappling with a new state law that might weaken the city’s ability to regulate home-based businesses. The law, which took effect on Aug. 28, could undermine the rules on Airbnb and other short-term rental properties, even allowing situations in which a renter could list a property they don’t own on a vacation platform. Springfield’s city leaders aren’t sure, but are also concerned that certain types of businesses, like loud manufacturing or disruptive, high-trafficked businesses, could pop up in otherwise quiet neighborhoods.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Celebrations coming up on Commercial Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Commercial Club of Springfield sponsors new events coming up in September. Earlier this week, the Club celebrated the raising of Springfield’s newest flag being flown on Commercial St.  The older version of the flag is also being celebrated as it originated on Commercial St. It will fly along with Springfield’s newest flag.  Christine […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Springfield, MoDOT will polish diverging diamond at U.S. 65 and Battlefield

One of Springfield’s key street interchanges with U.S. Highway 65 will be repaved in what will be the first maintenance project for a critical diverging diamond. Sept. 6, the Springfield City Council voted 8-0 to enter a cost share agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to repave the diverging diamond interchange at Battlefield Road and U.S. Highway 65. The total cost for the work will be $766,837.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ozarksfn.com

A Local Adventure At Finley Farms

The renovation of an old mill transforms an area along the Finley River. OZARK, MO. – The original mill sitting on the banks of the Finley River in Ozark, Missouri, was constructed in 1833. While the historic landmark has passed through a number of hands over the years, it was purchased in 1993 by the Bass Pro founder Johnny Morris. His daughter, Megan Stack, came on board to help create the vision Johnny had for a riverfront restaurant and surrounding paradise marking the edge of the historic town of Ozark, Mo. With a grandfather who once worked as a miller in the town of Willard, Mo., this particular mill held a special interest for Morris and his daughter.
OZARK, MO

