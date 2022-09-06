Read full article on original website
People Are Slamming Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker As ‘Out Of Touch’ After Posting These Pics In A Grocery Store
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are facing backlash from fans after the newlyweds apparently “treated a working class experience” (going to the grocery store), as one fan wrote, “like an aesthetic,” and as another commented on Instagram, “being tone-deaf.”. Last week, Kardashian, 43, and Barker,...
John Stamos Poses with Mini-Me Son Billy for First Day at School Photo: Trying 'Not to Cry'
John Stamos is celebrating son Billy's milestones!. On Tuesday, the Fuller House star, 59, shared a sweet mini-me moment with his 4-year-old son on Instagram. "One of us is starting his first day at school. And the other is doing everything in his power not to cry," Stamos wrote alongside a photo of father and son wearing matching white, short-sleeved shirts.
Ayesha Curry Stuns In Insanely Sexy Plunging Dress For Wedding With Steph: Photos
Ayesha Curry looked absolutely incredible while dressed to the nines to attend a wedding with her husband, Steph Curry, this week. The gorgeous cookbook author totally stole the show, wearing a strapless, black leather gown with low-cut neckline. Meanwhile, Steph looked totally dapper in his black tuxedo as the two posed for a series of photos together.
Courteney Cox Flaunts Fab Figure In Skimpy Two Piece On Romantic Vacation With Longtime Boyfriend Johnny McDaid
Looking good! Courteney Cox and longtime boyfriend Johnny McDaid are living the good life as they soak up the sun on a romantic vacation. Proving that age is just a number, the Friends alum, 58, showed off her fab figure in a skimpy black two piece while enjoying her and her beau's getaway in Positano, located on southern Italy's Amalfi Coast.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Styles Her Growing Baby Bump in Skintight Floral Dress
Chrissy Teigen is glowing and growing! The Cravings author, who is expecting another baby with husband John Legend, showed off her whimsical pregnancy style while on vacation with her family. Teigen, 36, shared a photo and video via Instagram on Wednesday, August 24, that showed her rocking a salmon-colored maxi dress. The TV personality's gorgeous […]
Ricki Lake Shares Transformation Photos Following Treatment for Hair Loss: 'Finally at Peace'
Ricki Lake is showing off her hair transformation. The actress and former television host, 53, shared a post on Instagram Wednesday of side-by-side images of her tresses from December 2019 and January 2021. In the caption of her post, Lake praised hair care brand Harklinikken for her "dramatic" hair improvement.
Carrie Underwood Flashes Major Legs In Shredded Denim Shorts On Stage At The Iowa State Fair
Carrie Underwood brought her signature country-rocker style to her Iowa State Fair performance over the weekend, and fans are loving her sultry summer outfit! The Denim & Rhinestones hitmaker, 39, showed off not only her powerhouse vocals at the concert, but also an epic outfit composed of a grungy yellow flannel over-shirt, a shimmering, dark, multicolor bodysuit underneath, and a classic, fraying pair of denim cutoff shorts. To top it all off, Underwood further emphasized her ultra-toned legs with studded black combat boots and accessorized with shiny metal jewelry.
SheKnows
Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look
Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
Tia Mowry Shows Off Her Protective Hairstyle On Instagram
Tia Mowry took to Instagram to show off her new protective style and we're loving it!
Pamela Anderson, 55, Goes Makeup Free In LA After Successful Broadway Run: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Pamela Anderson can’t help but steal the spotlight when she steps out and that is exactly what happened when the Baywatch icon got some retail therapy in on Friday, September 2. Taking over the streets of Venice, CA, the 55-year-old stunner rocked an all-white ensemble and blinged it out with a pair of Crocs x Balenciaga mules.
Malia Obama wore an oversized denim jacket with these celebrity-loved boots
Malia Obama showed off her effortless street style while out in Los Angeles this week. Obama was accompanied by a friend, as the two stopped by 7 Eleven to buy some items. RELATED: Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again ...
Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2
What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerking ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo Was All Because of Jameela Jamil
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about cameos, starting way back with Samuel L. Jackson’s surprise appearance at the end of 2008’s Iron Man. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues this mighty Marvel tradition, packing every episode to date with Easter eggs, winks, and major guest spots. That continues with Episode 3, an installment that features a cameo from someone who is every bit as cool, confident, and intimidating as Nick Fury: Megan Thee Stallion.
Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos
Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
Madonna says her son David borrows her clothes and 'looks better' in them than she does
Madonna told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" that her son David Banda has great style and looks better in some of her clothes than she does.
Kendall Jenner Flashed So Much Leg In This High-Slit White Dress For Her 818 Tequila Event
Kendall Jenner stunned in a sultry, elegant white gown to the 818 Tequila ‘Eight Reserve’ launch party— showing us all how to rock one last epic all-white summer outfit before Labor Day! The supermodel, 26, donned a floor-length, curve-hugging and asymmetrical dress by Rick Owens to the Malibu soiree, featuring an ultra-high slit that revealed her toned legs.
Caught In The Act: Ben Affleck Seen Staring At Photos From Second Wedding To Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck is still caught in a daze over his romantic second wedding to Jennifer Lopez. In fact, the Argo actor was seen staring at photos of his new wife in one of her many wedding gowns while they were dining at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como, Italy, during their second honeymoon.
Elite Daily
Wait, Did Lori Harvey Just Low-Key Explain Her Breakup With MBJ?
Lori Harvey just got real about her past relationships — specifically, why one romance, in particular, didn’t work out. On Aug. 10, Harvey appeared on an episode of Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt YouTube series and dished on dating, heartbreak, and finding herself. And let’s just say, there was a moment in the conversation when she told a pretty personal story — and it sounds like it could be about Michael B. Jordan. Harvey’s quote about almost getting married young might just explain her breakup with Jordan. Personally, I’m still recovering from this split, so I’ll 100% welcome any closure I can get.
Jennifer Garner takes on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ trend as ex Ben Affleck enjoys second honeymoon in Italy
Jennifer Garner has put her own spin on the viral “Teenage Dirtbag” trend that’s taking over the internet.The 13 Going On 30 star showed off her cutest throwback pictures on Friday when she posted her own version of the TikTok trend, which has participants share photos from their teenage years set to the Wheatus hit song, “Teenage Dirtbag”.“My ‘teenage dirtbag’ photos,” the 50-year-old actress began the video, which she posted to her Instagram. In one hilarious image, a young Garner is seen crossing her eyes and smiling for the camera while dressed in a red and green sweater. Another...
John Cena & Wife Shay Shariatzadeh Hold Hands At Vince McMahon’s 77th Birthday
The 'Peacemaker' actor looked loved up at the big bash for his buddy Vince, who was seen for the first time since retiring as the head of the WWE last month.
