OK! Magazine

Courteney Cox Flaunts Fab Figure In Skimpy Two Piece On Romantic Vacation With Longtime Boyfriend Johnny McDaid

Looking good! Courteney Cox and longtime boyfriend Johnny McDaid are living the good life as they soak up the sun on a romantic vacation. Proving that age is just a number, the Friends alum, 58, showed off her fab figure in a skimpy black two piece while enjoying her and her beau's getaway in Positano, located on southern Italy's Amalfi Coast.
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Flashes Major Legs In Shredded Denim Shorts On Stage At The Iowa State Fair

Carrie Underwood brought her signature country-rocker style to her Iowa State Fair performance over the weekend, and fans are loving her sultry summer outfit! The Denim & Rhinestones hitmaker, 39, showed off not only her powerhouse vocals at the concert, but also an epic outfit composed of a grungy yellow flannel over-shirt, a shimmering, dark, multicolor bodysuit underneath, and a classic, fraying pair of denim cutoff shorts. To top it all off, Underwood further emphasized her ultra-toned legs with studded black combat boots and accessorized with shiny metal jewelry.
SheKnows

Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look

Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
Decider.com

Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerking ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo Was All Because of Jameela Jamil

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about cameos, starting way back with Samuel L. Jackson’s surprise appearance at the end of 2008’s Iron Man. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues this mighty Marvel tradition, packing every episode to date with Easter eggs, winks, and major guest spots. That continues with Episode 3, an installment that features a cameo from someone who is every bit as cool, confident, and intimidating as Nick Fury: Megan Thee Stallion.
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
Elite Daily

Wait, Did Lori Harvey Just Low-Key Explain Her Breakup With MBJ?

Lori Harvey just got real about her past relationships — specifically, why one romance, in particular, didn’t work out. On Aug. 10, Harvey appeared on an episode of Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt YouTube series and dished on dating, heartbreak, and finding herself. And let’s just say, there was a moment in the conversation when she told a pretty personal story — and it sounds like it could be about Michael B. Jordan. Harvey’s quote about almost getting married young might just explain her breakup with Jordan. Personally, I’m still recovering from this split, so I’ll 100% welcome any closure I can get.
The Independent

Jennifer Garner takes on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ trend as ex Ben Affleck enjoys second honeymoon in Italy

Jennifer Garner has put her own spin on the viral “Teenage Dirtbag” trend that’s taking over the internet.The 13 Going On 30 star showed off her cutest throwback pictures on Friday when she posted her own version of the TikTok trend, which has participants share photos from their teenage years set to the Wheatus hit song, “Teenage Dirtbag”.“My ‘teenage dirtbag’ photos,” the 50-year-old actress began the video, which she posted to her Instagram. In one hilarious image, a young Garner is seen crossing her eyes and smiling for the camera while dressed in a red and green sweater. Another...
Parade

Parade

