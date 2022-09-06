Read full article on original website
Morgantown removing trip hazards from High Street sidewalks
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The city of Morgantown announced on Thursday that it will be removing trip hazards on three downtown streets next week. The sidewalks spanning High, Pleasant, and Willey streets will be under maintenance from Tuesday, Sept. 13 to Friday, Sept. 16. Rather than new sidewalks being constructed, Precision Safe Sidewalks will be cutting the […]
WTOV 9
Were local staycations spots affected by soaring gas prices this summer?
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — As the price of gas soared this summer, we were wondering if different staycations around the area saw their number of visitors go up as people are avoiding long travel and airlines. First stop: Austin Lake. With 48 overnight sites and 11 cabins, it’s a...
WTOV 9
Price swells for Amsterdam residents' share of sewer system project
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The village of Amsterdam is expressing some concerns with its sewer project. Residents who initially had to pay around $2,000 for their share of the sewer system are now facing bills of around $6,000. Mayor Jim Phillips says the majority of this now 7-year project...
WTOV 9
Residents in one Steubenville neighborhood can't shake flooding issues
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Following the extensive flooding that occurred on Lexington Drive in Steubenville on Monday, homeowners of the area are yet again faced with the issue. Thursday afternoon, a main waterline break occurred leaving streams of water running into resident's yards and flooding some basements. Residents said this...
Closure along US 250 in Marion County scheduled for Friday
Drivers will need to take an alternate route along US 250 in Marion County on Friday, Sept. 9 due to a road closure, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
Lane closures on I-79 could cause delays in Mon, Marion counties Wednesday night
The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced several lane closures that could cause delays on Interstate 79 in Monongalia and Marion counties on Wednesday night.
WTOV 9
Update: One lane of State Route 7 re-opens following accident in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — One lane of a portion of Route 7 between Powhattan Point and the Moundsville Bridge has re-opened after a two-vehicle accident. The road had been closed in both directions for more than 3 hours, since first responders arrived just before noon. A pickup truck and...
WDTV
Lanes closed on Rt. 50 in Ritchie Co. for accident cleanup
PENNSBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - A portion of Route 50 in Richie County is down to one lane in both directions as crews continue work to clean up a Tuesday afternoon accident involving a drilling rig. The accident happened at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near Cunningham, according to the Pennsboro Volunteer...
When will it snow in West Virginia and Ohio?
Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – Just in a moment’s notice, the Fall feeling weather can turn bitter cold and white across the Ohio Valley. So that got us thinking…. when can we expect the first snowfall across the Ohio Valley? Well, the exact answer may come as a slight sticker shock. On average, the region […]
Tractor-trailer rolls over in Ohio County
A tractor-trailer rolled over this morning in Ohio County. Officials say a tractor-trailer was coming down I-470 and turned onto U.S. 250 N in Wheeling and rolled over. The driver only experienced minor injuries. Officials say the Northbound lane of the I-470 250 connector is shut down. Stick with 7News for updates.
WTOV 9
Senior Services of Belmont County receiving generator
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County was one area of the Ohio Valley that experienced many power outages last winter. Now, thanks to an approval by the Belmont County Commission, senior citizens shouldn’t have to worry. The commission approved the purchase of a generator for the Senior Services...
WTOV 9
Steubenville officials believe they have solution for Portland Avenue water woes
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville City Council discussed an update on a potential fix to a water issue Tuesday. During council’s public utilities meeting, members heard from water superintendent Jim Jenkins about an issue on Portland Avenue that we brought to you on NEWS9 a few weeks ago. Then,...
Fire at AEP Marshall County Plant
A fire broke out at the AEP Mitchell Plant in Marshall County. According to officials, it was on the East Side of the plant. According to Marshall County EMA director Tom Hart, the fire is currently under control, and no one is reported injured at this time. The Mitchell Plant fire department was able to […]
WTOV 9
Steubenville sets fall cleanup schedule
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The City of Steubenville has announced its fall cleanup/bulk pickup collection schedule for city residents with active and current utility accounts. This collection is limited to household items only and will take place on scheduled dates only. All items are to be placed at the curb where regular trash collection occurs weekly.
WDTV
Heavy rain leads to flooding in NCWV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Rain throughout the region led to some flooding on September 5. 5 News was out in Monongalia and Marion counties to see a little bit of the action. Some of our viewers shared their videos of the flooding at its worst. The flooding led to temporary road...
visitsteubenville.com
‘The Well-Known’ as well as ‘The Hidden’ Gems in Jefferson County, Ohio
HISTORIC FORT STEUBEN & THE FIRST FEDERAL LAND OFFICE. Ten buildings recreate life on the Ohio “frontier” at Historic Fort Steuben, a reconstructed 18th century fort on its original site overlooking the Ohio River. Visitors learn about the hardships and challenges of the early Americans who began the westward settlement of the country. Period tools and crafts, curious customs and impressive skills are demonstrated. Compare the comparative luxury of the Officers’ Quarters with the less comfortable Enlisted Men’s Quarters. An active archaeology dig is on the site. The adjacent First Federal Land Office of the West of the Alleghenies, a log structure from 1800, is a 19th century home office. In the Exhibit Hall are periodic displays of local and national history including Native Americans in the Ohio Valley, Baron von Steuben, and the Lewis & Clark Expedition. The Fort is part of the Historic Lewis and Clark National Trail and the Ohio River Scenic Byway. A tour takes 75 to 90 minutes, but it takes you back 200 years! 120 S. 3rd Street, Steubenville.
3 charged after armed robbery caught on camera in Fairmont
Three men were charged after an armed robbery was caught on camera at a Fairmont convenience store.
Fire deliberately set at a West Virginia antique store
OHIO COUNTY, WV – Investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office have ruled that a fire at an antique store in Triadelphia this week was deliberately set. The fire at the Ye Olde Traders Antique Store, located at 4427 National Road, occurred late Monday evening on...
WDTV
Woman transported after being rescued from Elk Creek
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday evening after being rescued by emergency crews from Elk Creek in Nutter Fort. Crews received a call for a water rescue shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. The Nutter Fort...
WTOV 9
Renewal levy for Marshall County Schools on November ballot
The funding that provides essential opportunities for students and faculty throughout Marshall County Schools is up for renewal in November. The levy, which has been on the books since 1959, provides more than $35 million annually for the schools, some uses include $400,000 for daily free breakfasts and lunches, $1.5 million in improving access to technology, $1.5 million in essential instructional equipment, like textbooks, teaching supplies, and more. More than $15 million is allotted for faculty salaries.
