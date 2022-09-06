Read full article on original website
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
fox8live.com
Mayor Cantrell says she won’t repay $30,000 in travel expenses
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she does not plan to pay the city back for first-class travel upgrades on overseas flights, despite policies put in place by the city council. The policy states all traveling city employees are required to seek the lowest fares available...
WDSU
'Madam mayor, I came to this meeting prepared to resign,' former JJIC director offered to leave in January
NEW ORLEANS — WDSU spoke one-on-one with the former head of the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center on Tuesday. Dr. Kyshun Webster was the former head of the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center until he resigned in April. "The evidence is in independent reports. We did make sure the facility is...
New Orleans proposing sizeable bonuses to retain, recruit more police officers
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is apparently prepared to throw a lot of money at the problem of a dwindling police force in an attempt to increase both retention and recruitment. Pay incentives in the proposed package, some of which is subject to Civil Service Commission...
Angola hearings continue as advocates fight for Bridge City youth to be held elsewhere
BATON ROUGE, La. — Hearings have been happening in the state capital for the last two days as advocates call for youth not to be held in Angola. A lawsuit filed last month is trying to block state officials from relocating youth from Bride City Center for Youth in Jefferson Parish to the Louisiana State Penitentiary.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Sheriff Susan Hutson fires four top-ranking deputies, another resigns in housecleaning
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said Wednesday that she has fired four top deputies in a bit of a housecleaning after a violent and unruly summer at the New Orleans jail. A spokesman for Hutson’s office declined to say why the sheriff, who took office in May after campaigning as a progressive, terminated "for cause" captains Jerry Martin and Mark Jones, both of whom worked at the Orleans Justice Center, the parish jail.
Former New Orleans Mayor, Patriarch of Louisiana political dynasty, Moon Landrieu dies
NEW ORLEANS — Moon Landrieu, the two-term mayor of New Orleans who ushered in an era of integration and revitalization of city government in the 1970s and fathered a political dynasty that includes a mayor and U.S. Senator, died Monday morning, his family told WWL-TV Political Analyst Clancy DuBos. He was 92.
Firing of Orleans jail supervisors leaves future of jail uncertain
NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff says four veteran commanders at the jail have been fired and a 5th is resigning. This is a major shake-up at the jail and this all comes after last week's dismissal of the communications director and HR manager. The internal shakeup by...
Mayor Cantrell, police chief announce changes to NOPD
NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell and New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson announced an $80 million proposal for the NOPD that includes new benefits and investments in technology. City Administrative Officer Gilbert Montano broke down the details of the $80 million investment in bonuses for new and existing...
RELATED PEOPLE
New Orleans sheriff announces five officials are leaving office
NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday that one official was stepping down and that four others had been terminated. Major Robert Donnelly will leave his role as director of the OPSO training division, after 36 years working for the sheriff with no immediate replacement.
Gordon Plaza residents demand transparency after still not receiving settlement
NEW ORLEANS — Things got heated at the City Council meeting tonight as Gordon Plaza residents fought for answers on when they will get their money. The $35 Million Settlement awarded to Gordon Plaza residents, who were living on a toxic waste dump since the ’70s, was approved months ago. Yet residents still don’t know when they’ll get their money.
Clancy: Moon Landrieu's most enduring legacy is his courage
NEW ORLEANS — Moon Landrieu transformed New Orleans in many ways. He will be best remembered for bringing Black citizens into positions of authority at City Hall in significant numbers. That alone puts him among our most memorable mayors. But Landrieu also transformed our city physically, economically, and socially....
NOLA.com
Former superintendent can consult for New Orleans charter schools, state Ethics Board says
Former NOLA Public Schools Superintendent Henderson Lewis Jr. can be a paid consultant for New Orleans charter schools after the Louisiana Board of Ethics ruled that his work would not violate state law. State law prohibits former agency heads or elected officials from working on a contractual basis for their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shooting on U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp causes traffic delays: NOPD
According to the NOPD, just before 11 a.m., they were notified of a shooting on the U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp at Calliope Street.
Hamster goes from microwave popcorn bag to family’s care in Louisiana
Imagine just hanging out on campus and seeing a hamster peeking its head out of a microwave popcorn bag.
Louisiana rapper Mystikal indicted by grand jury
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana native and well-known hip hop artist, Mystikal, was indicted by an Ascension Parish grand jury Wednesday, September 7. The 51-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies back in July for an alleged sexual assault. Tyler’s attorney, Joel Pearce, confirmed Wednesday that the […]
NOLA.com
Coroner IDs woman killed in Algiers shooting on Labor Day
The coroner has identified a woman who was killed in a Labor Day shooting in Algiers. Delshawnique Taylor-Fluker was 32, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. She was shot at the intersection of General Meyer and Behrman avenues (map) and went around 9 p.m. to a hospital, where she later died.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
New Orleans singer Charmaine Neville's home badly damaged by lightning strike
Charmaine Neville was at home in Bywater several weeks ago during a thunderstorm when lightning struck. Not the figurative, inspirational sort of lightning, but the literal kind. It hit her 100-plus-year-old house like, well, a bolt of lightning. “It felt like the lightning picked up the house and slammed it...
4 terminated, 1 stepping down at Orleans Sheriff's Office
NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday that one official was stepping down and that four others had been terminated. Major Robert Donnelly will leave his role as director of the OPSO training division, after 36 years working for the sheriff's office. There was no immediate replacement announced.
Judge weighing whether to move violent juvenile offenders to Angola site
BRIDGE CITY, La. — A federal trial to decide whether juvenile offenders from the Bridge City Center for Youth can be sent to Angola wrapped up on Thursday after three days of testimony. A federal judge in Baton Rouge heard from state officials along with youth justice advocates who...
While Attempting to Flee, These Armed Carjackers Were Stopped in the Most New Orleans Way Ever
This will definitely be hard to beat when it comes to the award for the most New Orleans story of the year.
