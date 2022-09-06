ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

fox8live.com

Mayor Cantrell says she won’t repay $30,000 in travel expenses

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she does not plan to pay the city back for first-class travel upgrades on overseas flights, despite policies put in place by the city council. The policy states all traveling city employees are required to seek the lowest fares available...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Sheriff Susan Hutson fires four top-ranking deputies, another resigns in housecleaning

Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said Wednesday that she has fired four top deputies in a bit of a housecleaning after a violent and unruly summer at the New Orleans jail. A spokesman for Hutson’s office declined to say why the sheriff, who took office in May after campaigning as a progressive, terminated "for cause" captains Jerry Martin and Mark Jones, both of whom worked at the Orleans Justice Center, the parish jail.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Mayor Cantrell, police chief announce changes to NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell and New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson announced an $80 million proposal for the NOPD that includes new benefits and investments in technology. City Administrative Officer Gilbert Montano broke down the details of the $80 million investment in bonuses for new and existing...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

Clancy: Moon Landrieu's most enduring legacy is his courage

NEW ORLEANS — Moon Landrieu transformed New Orleans in many ways. He will be best remembered for bringing Black citizens into positions of authority at City Hall in significant numbers. That alone puts him among our most memorable mayors. But Landrieu also transformed our city physically, economically, and socially....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KLFY News 10

Louisiana rapper Mystikal indicted by grand jury

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana native and well-known hip hop artist, Mystikal, was indicted by an Ascension Parish grand jury Wednesday, September 7. The 51-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies back in July for an alleged sexual assault. Tyler’s attorney, Joel Pearce, confirmed Wednesday that the […]
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Coroner IDs woman killed in Algiers shooting on Labor Day

The coroner has identified a woman who was killed in a Labor Day shooting in Algiers. Delshawnique Taylor-Fluker was 32, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. She was shot at the intersection of General Meyer and Behrman avenues (map) and went around 9 p.m. to a hospital, where she later died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
New Orleans local news

